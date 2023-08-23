Men on horses with bows and arrows participated in a Pagad G-Force march in Cape Town on 20 August, 2023. (Photo: Facebook)

“One merchant. One bullet!”

This chant, broadly associated with Pagad, the group that shot to infamy in the 1990s over a vigilante-driven murder, was shouted during an anti-gangsterism march in the Cape Town suburb of Hanover Park on Sunday 20 August 2023.

The march followed a surge in suspected gang violence in other parts of the city and included hundreds of residents.

It was led by Pagad G-Force, which despite its name, is not part of Pagad.

For its part, Pagad has again made it clear that Pagad G-Force does not represent it.

While several Pagad members were previously jailed for incidents that happened in the 1990s, Pagad G-Force has surfaced in developing court matters in Cape Town.

This is because an alleged Pagad G-Force leader faces criminal accusations linked to a murder conspiracy case, while his sons face charges in connection with killings.

On Monday 21 August 2023, Daily Maverick sent a query about the Hanover Park march to an email address listed for Pagad G-Force, but no response was forthcoming by the time of publication.

An automated response to a query sent to its Facebook page on Tuesday said: “Thanks for messaging us. We try to be as responsive as possible. We’ll get back to you soon. Please leave your name and contact number, one of our Admins will contact you shortly.”

Horses, bows and arrows

A video of Sunday’s march, posted on Pagad G-Force’s Facebook page, showed four men on horses, with bows and arrows, leading a large group of residents, including several individuals with their faces wrapped in scarves or wearing balaclavas.

Some also wore gloves.

One man clutched what appeared to be a weapon, or a replica of such.

In the video, a man can be heard explaining that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) tried to stop them but failed to.

Police vehicles can be seen in front of the group.

The man adds that gangsters did not ask permission to shoot and sell drugs to children, so they did not think it reasonable that they needed a permit to march against such violence and crime.

At one point, men advise that children move to the back of the group.

An apparent gangster also joins the march.

“We want as many people to see what is transpiring in Hanover Park today,” the man taking the video, says.

He focuses on the camera on one of two armoured police vehicles which he claims were present “to protect the gangsters”.

Another video shows men involved in the march apparently mediating with police officers.

The man taking the video says: “Now we’ve got some of the merchants with us, they’re going to march with us now… we’re demanding peace.”

‘Disgruntled community’

This week Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the march to Daily Maverick.

He did not respond to questions about whether any authorities had officially permitted it.

Swartbooi said: “Philippi police were visible during a march by about 300 disgruntled community members against gangsterism in the area.

“The protesters highlighted their dissatisfaction with the presence and action of local gang members. No incidents were reported and no one sustained any injuries.”

‘Pagad G-Force is not Pagad’

Pagad G-Force has previously acknowledged that it is not affiliated with Pagad.

Some of its members, however, once belonged to Pagad but broke away from it.

On Tuesday 22 August 2023, Pagad issued a statement about the G-Force-led march in Hanover Park.

It said: “We wish to remind all Community Leaders (especially Religious Leaders) that there is a group calling themselves ‘Pagad G-Force.’ Some of their followers are ex-members of Pagad; but were expelled owing to their involvement in activities — which are contrary to our Objectives and Code of Conduct.”

The statement added that “Pagad G-Force is not Pagad” and that Pagad “does not and will not negotiate with gangsters and drug dealers.”

On Sunday, the day of the Hanover Park march, Pagad’s national coordinator Haroon Orrie posted on Facebook that it was not Pagad that was there.

Gangster negotiation claims

“THEY ARE NOT PAGAD NEITHER DO THEY REPRESENT PAGAD,” Orrie posted.

“THE RELIGIOUS LEADERS INVOLVED WILL HAVE THE BLOOD OF THE INNOCENT PEOPLE ON THERE [sic] HANDS BY HAVING THESE TALKS, EACH INNOCENT CHILD KILLED, EACH PERSON USING DRUGS THEY ARE NOW COMPLICIT TO IT AS WELL.”

A screengrab of Orrie’s statement was then posted on Pagad G-Force’s Facebook wall.

An accompanying message said Pagad G-Force wanted to reiterate “that we do not dictate to communities who call on our support what to do when it comes to their community, we show support.”

Pagad G-Force’s counter statement said it did not negotiate with gangsters or drug dealers.

Meanwhile, some alleged members of Pagad G-Force have found themselves the focus of criminal accusations.

Triple killing and murder conspiracy

In December last year, News24 reported that alleged Pagad G-Force leader Moegsien Barendse was arrested in a murder conspiracy case.

It was alleged that he had conspired to kill the investigating officer and magistrate overseeing a case involving two of his sons.

According to a court judgment relating to the sons, Ebrahim and Yusuf Barendse, they faced charges relating to a triple murder.

That judgment, which found that the duo should not be released on bail as they wanted, said they were also Pagad G-Force members.

It referenced an alleged incident that happened in 2022 when “Pagad G-Force had gone to assault members of the Sixbob gang”.

Barendse himself was reportedly released on bail in May this year.

At the time he told the Cape Argus: “Both cases [presumably the one against him and the other against his sons] are weak and the State has nothing.”

Rooted in the 1990s

As for Pagad, it has its roots in the 1990s.

With a predominantly Muslim membership, it was formed in 1996 to counter growing criminality — especially gangsterism.

G-Force, which stood for “gun force,” was reportedly Pagad’s military unit and is the name now adopted by the group that led Sunday’s march.

Pagad was known for leading marches to drug merchants’ homes around Cape Town and in July 1996 it emerged they had a squad that would allegedly be going after gang leaders, including the likes of Jackie Lonte, head of the Americans gang who was murdered in 1998, and “Staggie.”

Mob justice

The group garnered international attention following an infamous anti-gang march in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River in August 1996 that culminated in the fatal shooting and setting alight of Hard Livings gang boss Rashaad Staggie.

Rashaad’s twin brother Rashied Staggie was assassinated in a shooting (not linked to Pagad) in the same street 23 years later, in December 2019.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Three Pagad vigilantes freed from jail, reviving memories of a war waged on Cape Town’s streets

A US Department of State report on “patterns of global terrorism” in 1998 described Pagad as “a vigilante group that first appeared in August 1996, conducted a series of violent attacks against criminal elements and moderate Muslim leaders in Cape Town last year”.

Daily Maverick previously reported that in 1999 the US labelled Pagad a terrorist organisation.

As of Wednesday 23 August 2023, it was still listed on the US’s Terrorist Exclusion List.

Pagad activities have toned down since the 1990s.

The march in Hanover Park on Sunday was reminiscent of previous Pagad ones.

‘28s targeted cops over liquor’

It took place after another spate of suspected gang-related shootings and violence rocked Cape Town.

Daily Maverick reported on Friday 18 August 2023 that it was suspected members of the notorious 28s gang attacked police to try and retrieve alcohol the officers had found in an alley in the suburb of Ravensmead

Read more in Daily Maverick: Two cops shot as ‘28s gang members’ ambush Cape Town police station ‘to retrieve alcohol’

A SAPS sergeant and a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer were wounded in the ensuing violence that involved gunfire. DM