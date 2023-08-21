Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Japanese man realizes his dream to transform into a dog, and more from around the world

Japanese man realizes his dream to transform into a dog, and more from around the world
A Japanese man in a dog suit rolls on the floor in Tokyo, Japan, 21 August 2023. A Japanese man known as 'Toco' spent over 12,000 euros to realize his dream of transforming into a rough collie dog. He achieved this through a hyper-realistic canine suit made by a Japanese company. Toco now strolls through Tokyo, capturing the amazed attention of pedestrians. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Aug 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

A Japanese man in a dog suit speaks during an interview in Tokyo, Japan, 21 August 2023. A Japanese man known as ‘Toco’ spent over 12,000 euros to realize his dream of transforming into a rough collie dog. He achieved this through a hyper-realistic canine suit made by a Japanese company. Toco now strolls through Tokyo, capturing the amazed attention of pedestrians. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Spain’s players celebrate after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final soccer match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, 20 August 2023. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI 

Comparsas and dancers participate during a carnival in commemoration of Afro-descendant day activities in San Jose, Costa Rica, 19 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

People swing dancing during a vintage-themed swing dance party at Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 August 2023. Hundreds of Thai and foreign dance enthusiasts dressed in retro fashion style costumes and turned the passenger hall of Bangkok’s century-old railway station to a dancing floor of a 1930s-inspired swing dance party with swing jazz music aimed to promote the social dances. The swing dancing party was organized by Muang Thai Insurance in partnership with Jelly Roll Dance Club, a swing dance school in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Taliyah Brooks of USA in action during the Heptathlon Long Jump Women competition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 20 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon takes off his shoes after competing in the Men’s 100m Heats at the World Athletics Championships Budapest, Hungary, 19 August 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A member of the Ordoglovasok (Devil Riders) acrobatic riding school of Gyor carries a flag during the Lipica International Historical Equestrian Gala in the Lipizzan Equestrian Centre in Szilvasvarad, northern Hungary, 19 August 2023 (issued 20 August 2023). The Lipizzan or Lipizzaner breed of riding horse evolved during the Habsburg Empire in Lipica, now in southwestern Slovenia, where its famed breeding stud farm established in 1580 still exists to this day. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

Members of the Christian community protest against the Faisalabad mob violence incidents, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 20 August 2023. Armed mobs in Jaranwala targeted two churches and private homes, setting them on fire and causing widespread destruction. The violence was sparked by the discovery of torn pages of the Muslim holy book of Koran with alleged blasphemous content near a Christian colony. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR

A firefighter stands behind flames during a wildfire in the Avanta area, near Egnatia Odos motorway, in Alexandroupolis, Thrace, northern Greece, 21 August 2023. The wildfire that broke out early on 19 August in a forest in the Melia area of Alexandroupolis has spread rapidly due to the strong winds blowing in the area and is raging uncontrolled. The major wildfire in Alexandroupolis continues with unabated intensity for the third consecutive day. According to the Fire Department, the fire is difficult to be contained due to the strong winds in the area. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

A Sri Lankan health worker fumigates insecticide to curb mosquito breeding in an attempt to control dengue fever in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 August 2023. According to the Epidemiology Unit Sri Lanka, 38 people have died and over 60,000 people are infected with dengue in the first eight months of this year. The highest number of cases were reported from the capital city of Colombo and the city’s suburbs. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A boy poses for a photograph with a mask and pig bladders during the patron saint festivities of San Bartolome, in Barva de Heredia north of San Jose, Costa Rica, 20 August 2023 (issued 21 August 2023). From August 18 until August 24, Barva will fill its streets with thousands of people wearing masks of clowns, witches and Disney characters, and hit others with cow and pig bladders, a tradition that has more than 80 years. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

People wearing masks holding pig bladders during the patron saint festivities of San Bartolome, in Barva de Heredia north of San Jose, Costa Rica, 20 August 2023 (issued 21 August 2023). EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A mask and pig bladders during the patron saint festivities of San Bartolome, in Barva de Heredia north of San Jose, Costa Rica, 20 August 2023 (issued 21 August 2023). EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), shows the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2-L) being received by South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor (R), upon Lula’s arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 August 2023, ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit. The security measures have been extremely high as numerous heads of state will be part of the summit. South Africa is hosting the 15th BRICS Summit starting on 22 August at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, where emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and China will attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit. EPA-EFE/Yandisa Monakali / GCIS 

A handout photo made available by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the first picture of the moon lander Luna 25 (Moon) automatic station on its way to the Moon, 16 August 2023 (issued 21 August 2023). The head of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, said that the cause of the accident at the Luna-25 station was the abnormal operation of the corrective engine, a special commission will investigate the causes. According to Borisov, the errors of the Luna-25 mission will be corrected in preparation for the launch of the next stations. The first lunar mission in the modern history of Russia started on August 11. The Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome by a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage. Borisov reported that the soft landing of Luna-25 on the South Pole of the Earth’s satellite was to take place on August 21. EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS STATE SPACE CORPORATION

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters attend CCC’s last 2023 election campaign rally at the Freedom Square in Harare, Zimbabwe, 21 August 2023. Zimbabweans go to the polls on 23 August 2023 to elect a President, members of parliament and councillors. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters attend CCC’s last 2023 election campaign rally at the Freedom Square in Harare, Zimbabwe, 21 August 2023. Zimbabweans go to the polls on 23 August 2023 to elect a President, members of parliament and councillors. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Reserve Bank’s buffalo-sized Phala Phala cop-out puts President Ramaphosa in the clear
Maverick News

Reserve Bank’s buffalo-sized Phala Phala cop-out puts President Ramaphosa in the clear
Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Fuming walkout – eThekwini rates boycott rolls on after disastrous meeting with mayor
Maverick News

Fuming walkout – eThekwini rates boycott rolls on after disastrous meeting with mayor
City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Maverick News

City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection

TOP READS IN SECTION

From the Netherlands to Cape Town in an electric car powered by the African sun
Africa

From the Netherlands to Cape Town in an electric car powered by the African sun
Christians protest after church burnings and violent attacks in private homes, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Christians protest after church burnings and violent attacks in private homes, and more from around the world
Toyota’s beefy new Prado and 70 series sibling set to cruise into SA in 2024
Maverick Life

Toyota’s beefy new Prado and 70 series sibling set to cruise into SA in 2024
Robots mimic facial expressions, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Robots mimic facial expressions, and more from around the world
Full circle moment for SA’s musical MOE as she makes use of her ‘superpower’ – Mandarin
Maverick News

Full circle moment for SA’s musical MOE as she makes use of her ‘superpower’ – Mandarin

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options