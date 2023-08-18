Maverick Life

Robots mimic facial expressions, and more from around the world

Robots mimic facial expressions during the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China, 18 August 2023. The yearly event is a platform for promoting exchanges and collaborations in the robotics sector. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
By Maverick Life Editors
18 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Participants compete during a sarong race to mark the 78th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence day in Berastagi, Indonesia, 17 August 2023. Indonesia gained independence from the Netherlands in 1945. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

An artist performs during the Petronio Alvarez Pacific Music Festival in Cali, Colombia, 17 August 2023. Cali residents and tourists will be able to enjoy all Afro-Colombian culture during the festival, considered the largest in Latin America between 16-21 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman

Shadow Veterans’ Affairs Minister Barnaby Joyce struggles to get into a rain poncho during the National Commemorative Service for the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War at the Australian Forces National Memorial in Canberra, Australia, 18 August 2023. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH 

Portuguese women wearing traditional gold attached costumes hug as they prepare to take part in an annual parade that opens Our Lady Of Agony (Agonia) Pilgrimage in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, 17 August 2023. The pilgrimage dates back to the 18th century and is celebrated on the weekend after 15 August. The gold adorning the costumes has an overall value of several million euros. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Darius Clark #7 of Mob dunks against the Lava during a SlamBall game at the Cox Pavilion on August 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for SlamBall)

A view as athletes dive from the start pontoon in front of Alexandre III Bridge during the Women World Triathlon on August 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

An aircraft fights the forest fire at El Rosario in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 17 August 2023, as the wildfire affecting the area continues out of control. The fire, which started on 15 August 2023, has already burnt 2,600 hectares within a 31 km perimeter and has forced inhabitants from El Rosario to stay indoors. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

People walk in a flooded street due to heavy rains, in La Plata, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, 17 August 2023. A strong storm of rain and wind affects several areas of Argentina this 17 August, including the country’s capital and the province of Buenos Aires, causing dozens of flights to be delayed at the country’s main airports. According to the estimate of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) at 2:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT), there is an “orange alert for rain” in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (includes the Argentine capital and the suburbs) and the extreme east of the Buenos Aires province. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez

Smoke covers La Orotava Valley as the forest fire affecting the area continues to burn land, in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 18 August 2023. The fire, declared last 15 August 2023, has already burnt 3,797 hectares within a 41.9 km perimeter and has forced inhabitants from the nearby areas to stay indoors or been evacuated. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

Smoke covers La Orotava Valley as the forest fire affecting the area continues to burn land, in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 18 August 2023. The fire, declared last 15 August 2023, has already burnt 3,797 hectares within a 41.9 km perimeter and has forced inhabitants from the nearby areas to stay indoors or been evacuated. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

Bangladesh police stand guard as supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attend a mass rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 18 August 2023. Thousands of Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists and party leaders joined a mass rally to demand the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and press home demand for a non-partisan government during the Bangladesh general election. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Cardboard cutouts of the World Athletics Championships Budapest mascot Youhuu in the stands of the National Athletics Centre, in Budapest, Hungary, 18 August 2023. Budapest hosts the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships between 19 and 27 August. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT DM

