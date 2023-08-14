Lekker Brekker Monday: Savoury mince on toast

There was a time when savoury mince on toast was a common choice on breakfast menus in South Africa though you don’t see it much any longer. Everything now is egg, bacon, a sausage or a patty, and a pile of chips. Maybe a slab of steak too. Maybe it’s time to bring savour mince back.

There are two ways to approach savoury mince on toast for breakfast. You can start from scratch, using raw beef or lambs’ mince to make your savoury mince, or you can repurpose leftover cooked mince from last night’s supper.

If using leftover mince, reheat it in a saucepan, adding: a can of chopped tomatoes, 1 tsp curry powder, 3 Tbsp chutney, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper to taste. Let it simmer for a few minutes and serve on toast, topped with a fried egg.

Or make it from scratch…

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

250 g beef or lambs’ mince

1 medium onion, chopped

A little olive oil

100 g bacon, diced

1 x 400 g can of chopped tomatoes, or 2 ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp curry powder

A dash of Worcestershire sauce

3 Tbsp chutney

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Cook the chopped onion gently in a little olive oil until softened. Add the diced bacon and cook for a few minutes more.

Add the mince and work it with a wooden spoon so that it doesn’t form clumps. Mix the onion and bacon into it while stirring.

Add the tomatoes, curry powder, Worcestershire sauce and chutney, stir well, and cook gently for about half an hour, stirring often, until the mince is tender. Season with salt and pepper along the way.

Serve on buttered toast, tipped with a fried egg. DM

