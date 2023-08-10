The partnership sees Uber Eats investing R200 million over the next three years, targeting 2,000 delivery people and 700 restaurants to sign up to the Uber Eats platform. This investment is an ongoing effort which will go towards hardware, training, campaigns, and account support.

The initiative will be rolled out in phases over the course of the three years. By March 2024, Uber Eats is aiming to onboard 200 merchants and 150 delivery people.

“This MoU aims to stimulate township economies through digitalisation”, Nakampe Molewa, General Manager for Uber Eats Sub Saharan Africa explains. “Uber Eats is perfectly positioned to deliver on this goal, harnessing our technology to uplift township economies and transform the lives of township residents. Our commitment will also make township markets more viable for local technology platforms, with more delivery people and merchants online.”

“We have launched this initiative in line with the Township Economic Development Act of 2022, which aims to unlock economic development for SMEs in township communities. We are pleased to have partners such as Uber Eats team up with us in our vision of enabling over 10,000 township businesses to access growth opportunities. This is an outstanding example of the power of public-private partnerships and we are proud to be working together on a project which is certain to change the lives of thousands of South Africans,” says MEC Tasneem Motara of the GDED.

The guidance received by participants will equip them with skills to function in the digital economy, while also helping to bridge the townships’ digital divide. Molewa adds that the partnership provides a platform to invite emerging online e-commerce platforms to participate in township economies and, on the flip side, makes it possible for township enterprises to expand their reach beyond local markets.

Through this partnership, township businesses will be able to access new opportunities, reaching a broader customer base and expanding market reach. “This has positive implications not only for job creation but will also help to grow the economy of Gauteng,” points out Motara. She adds that further economic growth and diversification in the townships will be driven by the attention attracted by the strategic partnership, which will lead to more investment from various sectors. “This will help us develop a vibrant and competitive economy in the townships, especially in the digital sector.”

Molewa adds.“When we first started operating in South Africa 10 years ago, we committed to creating an impact as a partner for continued growth, driving innovation in our communities. And we plan to continue in this manner.” DM