08 Aug 2023
Boschendal is celebrating several recent wins for its iconic gardens, ahead of an exciting reimagining of the farm's stunning Werf Garden landscape.

 

At the recently-held SA Landscapers Institute awards, Boschendal walked away with three distinctions:

  • Environmental Conservation Work,
  • Landscape Design and Construction, and
  • Most Innovative and Original Use of Plant Material

Tamara Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at Boschendal, says: “These award wins recognise our dedication to preserving and restoring Boschendal’s iconic gardens through our focus on sustainability and regenerative farming. Thank you to internationally renowned and awarded Andy Jasper, Special Advisor to Boschendal’s Gardens, and to our own Gardens and Landscaping Manager, Kholwane Thela, and his dedicated team for their hard work and commitment. Heartfelt thanks also goes to the Keith Kirsten team whose support and collaboration were integral to our success.”

Furthermore, in an exciting development that forms part of Boschendal’s broader sustainability and regenerative farming efforts, the Boschendal Werf Food Garden will see a complete reimagining and redevelopment over the next few months. 

The new gardens have been designed by UK landscaping expert and member of Boschendal’s international advisory board, Andy Jasper, and award winning landscape architect James Furse-Roberts (FRLA,) who have worked closely with the Boschendal team to ensure the gardens embody the farm’s regenerative philosophy. 

Jasper says the new food gardens build on the decades-long work undertaken by Boschendal to restore and preserve the natural beauty of this iconic farm. “Extensive vegetable and herb beds will create an even stronger link between the gardens and the food that is served at Boschendal’s various eateries and Farm Shop, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy the best of farm life and see first-hand how Boschendal’s farm-to-table ethos comes to life. With the recent accolades and the incredible investment into the gardens by the Boschendal team, I believe there has never been a better time to visit Boschendal.”

An arc of cutting flowers, fynbos, a rose and sculpture garden and picking garden will also be included in the design, while a model farm will showcase Boschendal’s pioneering regenerative farming techniques, serving as both education and inspiration for regenerative farming practices. The design also includes various meandering and intersecting pathways to allow exploration and discovery, with secluded seating areas and shallow waterways providing respite during the hot summer months. 

Working together with Alan Dawson Gardens to bring Jasper’s design to life, Boschendal’s Kholwane Thela says his team is hard at work to get the first phase of the new gardens, which will see the establishment of the food, flowers and fynbos, ready by December. “Our rose garden and the avenue to the Manor House is scheduled for completion in February 2024 when we hope to introduce the new gardens to our guests. I am really excited that our gardens are gaining recognition as they are an integral part of the farm’s sustainable future.” 

Patel adds: “In the meantime, guests are invited to book a stay at our Retreat cottages for an immersive experience of our award-winning gardens while our new Werf Food Garden is under development. “

For more information, please visit boschendal.com DM/ML

 

