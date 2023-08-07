Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and more from around the world

The 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and more from around the world
The Havana Street Party is billed as "A spectacular Summer dance show from Cuba," where dancers from Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet Revolucion take part. August 7, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Star dancers from popular Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet Revolucion create a thrilling fusion of cool modern dance styles set to the latest Latin hits from Mark Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Cimafunk, Camila Capello, Los Van Van and Buena Vista. August 7, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Dancers from Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet Revolucion take part in Havana Street Party showing from 5-27 August at the Underbelly McEwan Hall on August 7, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Temperatures reached up to 28 Celcius degrees in Nice. 07 August 2023.  EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

People enjoy the sun on a beach in Antibes, France, 07 August 2023.  EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

An aerial picture of the Amazon forest in the state of Para, northern Brazil, 06 August 2023 (Issued 07 August 2023). Amazonian countries heads of state will meet at the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) Summit on 08 and 09 August in the city of Belem, Brazil, to promote a new development model that will put an end to the cycle of destruction that devastates the largest tropical forest on the planet. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Romanian firefighters stand in line to board the C130 Hercules aeroplane to help fight wildfires in Greece, at the Otopeni military airport, near Bucharest, Romania, 04 August 2023. A C-27J Spartan and a C130 Hercules military transport aeroplanes belonging to Romanian Air Force moved a total of 90 firefighters that are specialized in fighting wildfires, along with their technical equipment, to Athens, to replace the 92 Romanian firefighters who have already responded to the recent forest fires in Greece. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

Ernests Zebolds of Latvia competes in the Men’s Elite final in the BMX Freestyle Park event at the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow, Britain, 07 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Francesco Bagnaia, Italian, Ducati Lenovo Team during qualifying at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone race track, Britain, 5th August 2023. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Nolan Rapoza of the United States surfs in the Men’s Challenger Series Semifinals during the 2023 US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California, USA, 06 August 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

A wakeboarder on a flooded street in Klagenfurt, Austria, 06 August 2023. South-east Austria’s Styria region has been placed on high alert as the area was hit by flash floods and mudslides after heavy rains on 04 August, while its neighbouring country of Slovenia is facing the biggest natural disaster in its history due to flash floods following heavy torrential rains. EPA-EFE/MAX SLOVENCIK

A modified 4×4 motor vehicle competes during an off-road race at the 4×4 Challenge off-road motor race in San José, Costa Rica, 06 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A horse reacts while getting a microchip implant during a health check-up camp organized for the well-being of horses used for joyrides at beaches and wedding ceremonies, in Chennai, India, 07 August 2023. Indian horse caretakers gather with their horses used for joyrides at beaches and wedding ceremonies during a health check-up camp and vaccination drive for the well-being of horses organized by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, including implant microchips which will help to reunite horses with their owners after a theft, rescue them during natural disasters and to trace the horses during disease outbreaks. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Frankfurt’s mascot, golden eagle Attila before the friendly soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Nottingham Forst in Frankfurt, Germany, 05 August 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Festival-goers attend the Pol’and’Rock Festival in Czaplinek, Poland, on 04 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki

An indigenous person paints himself for the typical dances of his people during the Amazon Dialogues, before the leaders’ summit to be held a week later, in the city of Belem, Para state, northern Brazil, 04 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Members of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land prepare to perform the Bunggul traditional dance during the ‘Garma Festival of Traditional Cultures’ near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, 05 August 2023. The 23rd edition of the annual festival is hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation from 04 to 07 August and is described as ‘Australia’s largest Indigenous gathering’ that celebrates Yolngu life and culture for four days. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

Police arrest unrest after a streamer attempted to hold a giveaway in New York, New York USA, 04 August 2023. Popular Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat, one of the most popular streamers on the video game streaming website, announced he would be giving away PS5s in Union Square Park, which caused thousands of people to show up. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

Police detain a supporter of former prime minister and head of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after he was arrested following court orders that sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 05 August 2023. Punjab police have arrested Imran Khan after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in the Toshakhana case, PTI’s general secretary Omar Ayub confirmed. The court sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts. Imran’s lawyers were not present during the trial. The court order stated that Imran had committed offences of corrupt practices by making false statements and declarations about assets acquired from Toshakhana. Imran’s arrest comes three months after his previous arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which led to widespread violence and a crackdown against his party. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistani security and rescue officials inspect the derailed carriages of a passenger train in Sanghar, near Nawabshah, Pakistan, 06 August 2023. A train accident between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah in Pakistan has resulted in at least 30 deaths and dozens injured, according to a Police official. The Hazara Express train, carrying 950 passengers, derailed on its way from Karachi to Havelian. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER

Fans At Sydney’s FIFA Fan Site watch the Matilda’s FIFA World Cup game on August 07, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Roni Bintang/Getty Images) DM

