The 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and more from around the world
The Havana Street Party is billed as "A spectacular Summer dance show from Cuba," where dancers from Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet Revolucion take part. August 7, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Star dancers from popular Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet Revolucion create a thrilling fusion of cool modern dance styles set to the latest Latin hits from Mark Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Cimafunk, Camila Capello, Los Van Van and Buena Vista. August 7, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Dancers from Cuban groups Los Datway, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, Ballet Rakatan and Ballet Revolucion take part in Havana Street Party showing from 5-27 August at the Underbelly McEwan Hall on August 7, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Temperatures reached up to 28 Celcius degrees in Nice. 07 August 2023. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
People enjoy the sun on a beach in Antibes, France, 07 August 2023. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
An aerial picture of the Amazon forest in the state of Para, northern Brazil, 06 August 2023 (Issued 07 August 2023). Amazonian countries heads of state will meet at the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) Summit on 08 and 09 August in the city of Belem, Brazil, to promote a new development model that will put an end to the cycle of destruction that devastates the largest tropical forest on the planet. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA
Romanian firefighters stand in line to board the C130 Hercules aeroplane to help fight wildfires in Greece, at the Otopeni military airport, near Bucharest, Romania, 04 August 2023. A C-27J Spartan and a C130 Hercules military transport aeroplanes belonging to Romanian Air Force moved a total of 90 firefighters that are specialized in fighting wildfires, along with their technical equipment, to Athens, to replace the 92 Romanian firefighters who have already responded to the recent forest fires in Greece. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Ernests Zebolds of Latvia competes in the Men’s Elite final in the BMX Freestyle Park event at the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow, Britain, 07 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY
Francesco Bagnaia, Italian, Ducati Lenovo Team during qualifying at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone race track, Britain, 5th August 2023. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON
Nolan Rapoza of the United States surfs in the Men’s Challenger Series Semifinals during the 2023 US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California, USA, 06 August 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
A wakeboarder on a flooded street in Klagenfurt, Austria, 06 August 2023. South-east Austria’s Styria region has been placed on high alert as the area was hit by flash floods and mudslides after heavy rains on 04 August, while its neighbouring country of Slovenia is facing the biggest natural disaster in its history due to flash floods following heavy torrential rains. EPA-EFE/MAX SLOVENCIK
A modified 4×4 motor vehicle competes during an off-road race at the 4×4 Challenge off-road motor race in San José, Costa Rica, 06 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
A horse reacts while getting a microchip implant during a health check-up camp organized for the well-being of horses used for joyrides at beaches and wedding ceremonies, in Chennai, India, 07 August 2023. Indian horse caretakers gather with their horses used for joyrides at beaches and wedding ceremonies during a health check-up camp and vaccination drive for the well-being of horses organized by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, including implant microchips which will help to reunite horses with their owners after a theft, rescue them during natural disasters and to trace the horses during disease outbreaks. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Frankfurt’s mascot, golden eagle Attila before the friendly soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Nottingham Forst in Frankfurt, Germany, 05 August 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Festival-goers attend the Pol’and’Rock Festival in Czaplinek, Poland, on 04 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki
An indigenous person paints himself for the typical dances of his people during the Amazon Dialogues, before the leaders’ summit to be held a week later, in the city of Belem, Para state, northern Brazil, 04 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Members of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land prepare to perform the Bunggul traditional dance during the ‘Garma Festival of Traditional Cultures’ near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, 05 August 2023. The 23rd edition of the annual festival is hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation from 04 to 07 August and is described as ‘Australia’s largest Indigenous gathering’ that celebrates Yolngu life and culture for four days. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS
Police arrest unrest after a streamer attempted to hold a giveaway in New York, New York USA, 04 August 2023. Popular Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat, one of the most popular streamers on the video game streaming website, announced he would be giving away PS5s in Union Square Park, which caused thousands of people to show up. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Police detain a supporter of former prime minister and head of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after he was arrested following court orders that sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 05 August 2023. Punjab police have arrested Imran Khan after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in the Toshakhana case, PTI’s general secretary Omar Ayub confirmed. The court sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts. Imran’s lawyers were not present during the trial. The court order stated that Imran had committed offences of corrupt practices by making false statements and declarations about assets acquired from Toshakhana. Imran’s arrest comes three months after his previous arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which led to widespread violence and a crackdown against his party. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Pakistani security and rescue officials inspect the derailed carriages of a passenger train in Sanghar, near Nawabshah, Pakistan, 06 August 2023. A train accident between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah in Pakistan has resulted in at least 30 deaths and dozens injured, according to a Police official. The Hazara Express train, carrying 950 passengers, derailed on its way from Karachi to Havelian. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER
Fans At Sydney’s FIFA Fan Site watch the Matilda’s FIFA World Cup game on August 07, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Roni Bintang/Getty Images) DM
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet