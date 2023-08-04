Maverick Life

The Museum of bad habits, and more from around the world

The exhibits of the Museum of bad habits during the Urban Health International Congress as part of the 12th Moscow Urban Forum 2023 in Moscow, Russia, 04 August 2023. Moscow Urban Forum is an annual urbanism festival organised by the Moscow government. The programme of Moscow Urban Forum includes exhibitions, shows, fairs and master classes. Moscow Urban Forum will last until 10 August 2023 at the largest venues of Moscow. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Visitors and participants look at the exhibits of the Museum of bad habits during the Urban Health International Congress as part of the 12th Moscow Urban Forum 2023 in Moscow, Russia, 04 August 2023.  EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Moscow Urban Forum is an annual urbanism festival organised by the Moscow government. The programme of Moscow Urban Forum includes exhibitions, shows, fairs and master classes. Moscow Urban Forum will last until 10 August 2023 at the largest venues of Moscow. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Onlookers view the exhibits of the Museum of bad habits during the Urban Health International Congress as part of the 12th Moscow Urban Forum 2023 in Moscow, Russia, 04 August 2023. Moscow Urban Forum is an annual urbanism festival organised by the Moscow government. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A crocodile swims in a tank as Emirati adventurer Khalifa Al Mazrouei (not pictured) dives with them at the Dubai Crocodile Park in the Gulf emirates of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 August 2023. Al Mazrouei dove with 47 Nile crocodiles for about one hour at the park as one of his daredevil adventures. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Emirati adventurer Khalifa Al Mazrouei dives in a tank with crocodiles at the Dubai Crocodile Park in the Gulf emirates of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 August 2023. Al Mazrouei dove with 47 Nile crocodiles for about one hour at the park as one of his daredevil adventures. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Palestinian relatives react as the body of Mahmoud Abu Saan is prepared for his funeral at Tulkarem city after he – according to the Palestinian Health Ministry – was shot dead by Israeli forces earlier the same day during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 04 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Police light candles to mark Police Martyrs Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, 04 August 2023. Police Martyrs’ day is held in Peshawar on 04 August , to honor the security officials who have laid down their lives in service to the country. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Flowers and Lebanese flags lain on a beach in a tribute to the victims of the explosion in Beirut during the commemoration of the third anniversary of the disaster on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 04 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO

Russian prisoners of war walk in line inside a detention centre at an undisclosed location in the Lviv region, Western Ukraine, 03 August 2023. Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of abusing and mistreating their respective prisoners of war, prompting a UN investigation in early 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/VITALII NOSACH

Mrs Sun (L) and her husband react as they recover belongings in their home at a village in the mountains of Mentougou District, west of Beijing, China, 04 August 2023. Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall in 140 years brought by Typhoon Doksuri, causing floods, the evacuation of thousands of people and 21 deaths. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Visitors and participants attend the Urban Health International Congress as part of the 12th Moscow Urban Forum 2023 in Moscow, Russia, 04 August 2023. Moscow Urban Forum is an annual urbanism festival organised by the Moscow government. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A player serves the ball during a qualification match of the Belgian Beach Volley Championship, in the centre of Brussels, Belgium, 04 August 2023. Two courts were set up for the event with 750 tons of sand in front of the former Brussels Stock Exchange building. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Kadeen Corbin of Barbados and Elizabeth Mushore of Zimbabwe during the Netball World Cup 2023, 13th/14th Place match between Zimbabwe and Barbados at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1 on August 04, 2023, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images)

Gaston Hernandez (R) of San Lorenzo vies for the ball with Robert Arboleda (C) and Rafael goalkeeper of Sao Paulo during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 soccer match between San Lorenzo and Sao Paulo at Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 03 August 2023. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Goalkeeper Danijel Nizic of Sydney United removes a flare during the round of 32 Australia Cup match between Broadmeadow Magic FC and Sydney United 58 FC at Magic Park on August 04, 2023, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

A model stumbles while presenting a creation by Costa Rican designer Kasandra Farrier during a show within the Costa Rica Fashion Week in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 August 2023 (issued 04 August 2023). The Costa Rica Fashion Week (CRFW) runs from 03 to 05 August 2023. Under the slogan ‘Forever Green’ the event aims to ‘promote the best-emerging fashion with ecological awareness, uniting two worlds that were historically opposed; Nature and the Fashion industry’ and plans to ‘plant 4500 trees (one tree per ticket) in its 2023 edition’, CRFW says on their website. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The Gumatj dancers perform during the Bungul (dance) during Garma Festival 2022 at Gulkula on August 04, 2023, in East Arnhem, Australia. The annual Garma festival is held at Gulkula, a significant ceremonial site for the Yolngu people of northeast Arnhem Land about 40km from Nhulunbuy on the Gove peninsula in East Arnhem. The festival is a celebration of Yolngu culture aimed at sharing culture and knowledge which also brings politicians and Indigenous leaders together to discuss issues facing Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The gathering takes on a special significance in 2023 with a constitutional referendum on the Voice to Parliament to be held later in the year. (Photo by Tamati Smith/Getty Images)

A soldier of the Indian Army performs a Taekwondo stunt during the passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveer soldiers at the ASC Centre & College on August 04, 2023, in Bengaluru, India. Agnipath is a new recruitment scheme for personnel below the rank of commissioned officers into the three wings of the defence forces in India where recruits will be hired for a maximum of four years. This scheme approved in June 2022 has been criticised for not providing pensions and other benefits, bypassing long tenures and lack of public debates before its implementation. Personnel recruited under this scheme are called Agniveer. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Members of the ASC motorcycle display team Tornadoes perform during the passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveer soldiers at the ASC Centre & College on August 04, 2023, in Bengaluru, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Jessica Salazar Valles of Mexico waits for the start of her race in the Women Elite 500m Time Trial qualification at the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow, Britain, 04 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate attends to speak to media reporters before going to the nearest police station after he won the appeal against preventive detention, in front of their residence in Bucharest, Romania, 04 August 2023. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are to be released from house arrest in Romania, The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on 04 August. Tate brothers must remain in the country for their trial on human trafficking charges. On 29 December 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested as a result of the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) inquiry under the charges of human trafficking and intention to form an organized crime group. Romanian police stated that the two brothers and their associates coerced victims into creating a paid pornography service for social media platforms. On late 31 March 2023, Tate brothers and their associates were moved from police custody to house arrest with immediate effect. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT DM

