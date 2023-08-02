Maverick Life

South Africa reaches the knockout stage at FIFA Women’s World Cup, and more from around the world

Jermaine Seoposenwe of South Africa reacts after a missed chance during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana (C) in action against Italian players during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 soccer group G match between South Africa and Italy, in Wellington, New Zealand, 02 August 2023. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s third goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 02, 2023, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Jessica Pilz of Austria competes in the Women’s Lead Qualification at the IFSC Climbing World Championship 2023, at the PostFinance Arena, in Bern, Switzerland, on 02 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Iranian-born chess player Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, competes against Medina Warda Aulia of Indonesia in the Round of 32 at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, 02 August 2023. Khadem went to Spain in January 2023 after playing without wearing a hijab, which is compulsory for women in Iran, at a Chess World Cup event in Kazakhstan in December 2022. She has been granted Spanish nationality at the end of July 2023 and is starting in Baku for Spain. EPA-EFE/Roman Ismayilov

A vendor sells fruit at his shop on a road side in Karachi, Pakistan, 02 August 2023. Pakistan recently announced a significant increase in petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives outlined in a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Petrol prices rose by 19.95 Pakistani rupees to 272.95 rupees per litre, while diesel prices increased by 19.90 rupees to 273.40 rupees per litre, a 7.8 percent increase for both fuels. This comes as the country grapples with sky-high inflation, with the Consumer Price Index rising to 28.3 percent in July year-on-year. The increase in fuel prices has further fueled inflation, which has been on the rise in recent months. The IMF’s standby agreement with Pakistan, finalized in June, calls for a tight monetary policy, with the central bank keeping the policy rate steady at 22 percent EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

An aerial picture shows rescuers heading to transfer flood-affected people in Zhuozhou, north China’s Hebei Province, 02 August 2023. At least nine people died and six others were missing in the Hebei Province amid heavy rainstorms, local authorities said on 01 August. Statistics show that rainstorms had impacted more than 540,000 people in 87 counties and districts in Hebei. The economic losses brought by the disaster were still being investigated. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Mu Yu

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with commander of the volunteer Cossack expeditionary battalion ‘Siberia’ Oleg Likontsev, who is awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation during the ceremony of presenting the highest state awards of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, 02 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY MAISHEV

Warsaw residents hold a minute’s silence to honour the heroes of the Warsaw Uprising during the 79th anniversary of its outbreak in the centre of Warsaw, Poland, on 01 August 2023. The Warsaw Uprising started on 01 August 1944 as the biggest resistance operation in Nazi-occupied Europe. Initially intended to last several days, it continued for over two months before being suppressed by Nazi-German soldiers. The uprising claimed the lives of about 18,000 insurgents and around 180,000 civilians. EPA-EFE/Kalbar

Palestinian residents evacuate their homes after clashes between supporters of the Fatah movement and rival groups, in Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, Lebanon, 01 August 2023. The death toll has risen to at least 11, Dorothee Klaus, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon said. The clashes began on 29 July at Ain al-Hilweh camp forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Rescue operations after a girder launching machine collapsed above an under-construction expressway in Thana, outside Mumbai, India, 01 August 2023. At least 20 people were killed when a crane collapsed at the construction site of the Samruddhi Expressway on the outskirts of Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. EPA-EFE/STR

A man stands next to burnt vehicles dumped near a bus stand in the aftermath of riots in Nuh, Haryana state, India, 01 August 2023. Five people were killed and at least 70 others were injured, including policemen, on 31 July when a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad’s religious procession, throwing stones and setting cars on fire, according to officials. Security around religious places has since been bolstered. EPA-EFE/VINAY GUPTA

A full moon rises behind the Grand Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 August 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Fox keeper Nicole Navarro plays with rescued foxes at ‘Pawsitive Beginnings’ fox rescue sanctuary in Key Largo, Florida, USA, 01 August 2023. Pawsitive Beginning is a nonprofit group that works closely with organizations in parts of the USA where fur farming takes place to find permanent placement for foxes when needed. According to Pawsitive Beginnings, about 300 fur farms operate in the United States and there are very few federal laws to regulate the treatment of these animals born in captivity, raised for one year, and then killed for their coats. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH DM

