LUXURY GOODS RAID

Armed robbers escape with millions worth of jewellery from Piaget store in Paris

The Piaget company sign in New York, US, 19 November 2013. (Photo: EPA / JASON SZENES)
By Reuters
02 Aug 2023
Armed robbers raided a store of the luxury Swiss watch brand Piaget in central Paris on Tuesday, escaping with between €10-million and €15-million worth of jewellery, the Paris prosecutors office said.

The robbery took place around lunchtime at the store on the Rue de la Paix in the upscale Place Vendôme area, home to several jewellers, watchmakers and luxury brands. The area has seen a spate of armed robberies in recent years.

An investigation is now underway and a source close to the matter said police were looking for three suspects.

In May last year, armed thieves robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store in the area and then sped off on motorbikes. Bulgari and Chaumet stores have also been robbed in recent years.

Piaget is part of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont.

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin; Editing by GV De Clercq and Angus MacSwan.)

