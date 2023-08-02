The Piaget company sign in New York, US, 19 November 2013. (Photo: EPA / JASON SZENES)

The robbery took place around lunchtime at the store on the Rue de la Paix in the upscale Place Vendôme area, home to several jewellers, watchmakers and luxury brands. The area has seen a spate of armed robberies in recent years.

An investigation is now underway and a source close to the matter said police were looking for three suspects.

In May last year, armed thieves robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store in the area and then sped off on motorbikes. Bulgari and Chaumet stores have also been robbed in recent years.

Piaget is part of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont.