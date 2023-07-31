Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Riots in Peru amid independence anniversary day, and more from around the world

Demonstrators clash with police in downtown Lima, Peru, 28 July 2023. Anti-government protesters and police clashed during Peru's independence anniversary day, resulting in road blockades and at least six injuries in the south of the country. EPA-EFE/ALDAIR MEJIA
By Maverick Life Editors
31 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

People display Russia and Niger flags outside the National Assembly building during a protest in Niamey, Niger, on 30 July 2023. Thousands of supporters of General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard, who declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup against democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July, took to the streets of Niamey to demonstrate support for the coup. EPA-EFE/ISSIFOU DJIBO

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, 31 July 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least four people died and 43 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 31 July, the State Emergency Service reported. Among the victims is a 10-year-old child, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Sergey Lysak wrote on telegram, adding that a search operation at the site was ongoing. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ARSEN DZODZAIEV

Museum workers carry a part of the Soviet Union coat of arms removed from the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 July 2023. The Ukrainian coat of arms will replace the old Soviet one on the Motherland Monument by Independence Day, which Ukraine will mark on 24 August. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Hindu devotees with their backs pierced with metal skewers hang on a spinning carousel as part of a ritual during a procession to mark the ‘Aadi’ festival, at Nagavalli Amman temple, in Chennai, India, 30 July 2023. The Tamil holy month Aadi is the fourth month of the traditional Tamil calendar in the state of Tamil Nadu and it marks the beginning of the monsoon season. During this holy month, Tamil people visit Hindu temples to offer prayers and celebrate by performing rituals worshipping the Hindu gods. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A Nepalese Hindu pilgrim, also known as Bolboms, engages in the worship of Shiva, the god of creation and destruction, in Sundarijal, 15 km from Kathmandu, Nepal, on 31 July 2023. Thousands of Bolbom devotees from across the country travelled barefoot to the northern holy city Sundarijal, where they collected water claimed to be blessed. The water is stored in two pots on colourful wooden sticks, which are not allowed to be placed on the ground until the end of the procession. Bolboms believe that all their sins and mistakes committed in life will be forgiven by taking part in this ceremony. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Gymnasts perform during the opening ceremony on day 1 of the World Gymnaestrada on July 30, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The World Gymnaestrada is a worldwide, non-competitive event held every four years, attracting the largest number of active participants of any gymnastic event. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for World Gymnaestrada 2023)

Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria (right) takes a shot on goal past Courtney Brosnan of the Republic of Ireland during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 soccer Group B match between Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 31 July 2023. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Terence Crawford of the United States (R) in action against Errol Spence Jr. during their 12 rounds Undisputed World Welterweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 29 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A surfer rides a wave at Eisbach Creek during a River Jam event at the English Garden Park in Munich, Germany, 28 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

An image taken with a drone shows the clouds as they float around Salgo Castle during sunset near Salgotarjan, Hungary, 30 July 2023 (issued 31 July 2023). EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

US actor John Malkovich performs on stage during the introduction of the theatre’s musical play ‘The Infernal Comedy’ at the Alfredo Krauss Auditorium in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Spain, 30 July 2023. Malkovich, in the role of a serial killer, stars in a show with a baroque orchestra and two sopranos. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

An Indian Shiite Muslim beats his chest during a mourning procession to mark Ashura during the holy month of Muharram in Chennai, India, 29 July 2023. Shiite Muslims are observing the holy month of Muharram, the climax of Muharram is reached on its tenth day with the marking of the Ashura festival, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, in the battle of Karbala, Iraq, in the seventh century. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

In this aerial image from a drone, a council cleaner poses for the media as she cleans a section of the rarely seen Minton tiled floor of the grand St George’s Hall on July 31, 2023, in Liverpool, England. St George’s Hall’s spectacular Minton tiled Victorian floor features images of Neptune, dolphins and tritons as a nod to Liverpool’s sea power. Covered in the 1860s to provide a hard-wearing surface for dancing, it is the first time the mosaic has been unveiled since 2019 and only the tenth time since the Hall reopened in 2007. The tiled floor will be on display to the public from Tuesday 1 to Friday 18 August. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 30, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) DM

