Thailand observes Fathers’ Day in reverence of King, and more from around the world

Thai government workers take part in a morning alms-giving ceremony to celebrate King Maha Vajiralongkorn's birthday on July 28, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai royalists and government officials attend a gathering in Sanam Luang to celebrate King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 71st birthday. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Women take part in mourning rituals to commemorate Ashura during the Islamic month of Muharramon on July 28, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. Ashura is a period of mourning that marks the anniversary of the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his followers who were killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Afghan Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during the Ashura Day procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 July 2023. The Muharram ceremony in Afghanistan has faced increased restrictions imposed by the Taliban this year, such as prohibited gatherings in streets and markets, the use of machetes, the display of mourning flags, and the construction of fountains and gates. Residents of Kabul, particularly in Shiite areas, have reported being prevented from holding large gatherings and setting up saqaqhanas. The Taliban, however, have stated that they will not prevent the Muharram ceremony, but have requested that it be held in specific areas to ensure security and prevent possible attacks. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

A welcome ceremony before the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and Haiti at Hindmarsh Stadium on July 28, 2023, in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

A visitor stands in a light installation at the adventurous space of illusions, expositions and installations ‘Visumn? ca’ (Universe) in Kuldiga, Latvia, 28 July 2023. At the Visumn? ca, visitors enjoy an adventurous space of light, sound and illusion to look into infinity, listen to the mystique and feel the presence of the universe. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team during the Practice session for the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Stavelot, Belgium, 28 July 2023. The 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place on 30 July. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

People stand near torched cars in front of the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, which was damaged during anti-government protests in Niamey, Niger, on 28 July 2023. Mutinous soldiers calling themselves the ‘National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country’ claimed to have overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s democratically elected president, in a televised address on 26 July evening. Protesters went out on 27 July in the streets of Niamey to support mutinous soldiers and demand the end of foreign intervention in the country. They also set fire to the building housing the headquarters of the ousted president’s party. EPA-EFE/ISSIFOU DJIBO

Korean tigers cool themselves in front of a waterfall amid a heat wave alert at Everland in Yongin, 42 km south of Seoul, on 28 July 2023, one day ahead of International Tiger Day. The day is celebrated on 29 July 2023 to raise awareness about the danger of the extinction of tigers and the need to save them. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A flock of sheep and goats is led by shepherds to pastures at a mountain village on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, on 27 July 2023. At least eight million sheep and goats from about 470,000 pastoralist and agro-pastoralist households across Yemen will be treated and vaccinated over the two years 2023 and 2024, to reduce livestock losses, improve production efficiency, and household income generation amid acute food insecurity, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has reported. Livestock production in Yemen is a main income-generating activity for many rural and poor households. Yemen remains one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world with over 17 million people out of its 30 million population being food insecure due to a combination of prolonged conflicts and economic crisis. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB DM

