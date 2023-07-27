Sponsored Content

By Bidvest Bank
27 Jul 2023
0

Bidvest Bank has seen excellent growth,  serving clients, and generating revenue.  We spent time with Herman Sambo,  Executive Head: Personal and Business  Banking, to unpack some of the bank’s  most innovative solutions specifically  designed to help businesses thrive.

 

Bidvest Bank 48 Hour Notice Deposit Account

Bidvest Bank recently introduced the 48- hour notice Investment account to business owners. The benefit of this call account includes the ability to access funds within two business days’ notice. Returns are guaranteed at maturity at an attractive interest rate of 8,55%*.

Sambo explains that business clients are  required to have a minimum amount of R100,000 to open the account. It should  not be seen as a transactional account,  rather as an investment vehicle allowing for flexibility to access the cash quicker when the need arises.

“This account is specifically designed for  businesses who have surplus funds and  want to maximise their interest earnings,”  says Sambo. “As such, this account can  yield a more significant return and the capital is guaranteed.” 

This account is specifically  designed for business who have  surplus funds and want to  maximise their interest earnings 

Competitive advantages 

The account was developed as a vehicle  to facilitate business savings. Should  access to funds be needed, the account  calls for 48 hours’ notice, which means  there is less temptation to withdraw the  money unless it is genuinely necessary.  “The idea is to keep the money in the  account and grow the balance, capitalising  on the attractive interest rate that the  account offers,” explains Sambo. “We’d  like to see businesses use this account  a savings vehicle where they increase their balance and save towards their individual financial goals.”

The addition of the 48 Hour Notice Deposit  Account adds to the Business Savings  continuum offering from Bidvest Bank.  This allows all types of business to find the  right savings and investment solutions to  meet their needs be it short-term or long term with great interest earning potential.

Sambo concludes, “We believe this is a  game-changing solution that empowers  businesses to maximise their savings  potential. While it allows them to save with  ease, they are still able to maintain access  to their funds within 48 hours. By making  use of this account specifically as a savings vehicle, businesses can pave the  way to greater financial stability, and a  more deliberate control over their financial  future.” DM/BM

 

About Bidvest Bank
Bidvest Bank is a fully-fledged Bank specialising in foreign exchange, business banking, fleet and asset finance services for individuals, businesses, and corporations. Its offerings include banking services such as deposit and banking accounts, investment options, global business payments, foreign exchange, trade finance, fleet, and asset finance.

 

 

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa

Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Maverick News

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum
Maverick News

Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum
‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player

TOP READS IN SECTION

A first for South Africa as UP veterinary team performs beak transplant on vulture
Sponsored Content

A first for South Africa as UP veterinary team performs beak transplant on vulture
Eyeing greener pastures? Here’s how to buy a business in another country
Sponsored Content

Eyeing greener pastures? Here’s how to buy a business in another country
OPPENHEIMER blows up SA Box Office!
Sponsored Content

OPPENHEIMER blows up SA Box Office!
Xiaomi Robot Vacuums: Even better in South Africa?
Sponsored Content

Xiaomi Robot Vacuums: Even better in South Africa?
Sasol Gas submits gas price applications to NERSA
Sponsored Content

Sasol Gas submits gas price applications to NERSA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted