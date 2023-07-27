Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

European Same-Sex Dance Championship, and more from around the world

European Same-Sex Dance Championship, and more from around the world
Susanne Scheuboeck (L) and Sibylle Schug of Germany compete in the Female 40+ Classification Standard event of the European Same-Sex Dance Championship at the EuroGames in Bern, Switzerland, 27 July 2023. The EuroGames are primarily geared towards LGBTIQ athletes but open to everyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The event has been held regulary since 1992. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard of team Jumbo-Visma, winner of the 110th edition of the Tour de France, is celebrated by fans in front of City Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 26 July 2023. Vingegaard won the Tour de France 2023 on 24 July and will be honoured at the Copenhagen City Hall for his second Tour win. EPA-EFE/Thomas Sjoerup

Tibor Andrasfi of Hungary (L) fights his compatriot Mate Coch in the men’s epee best of 32 rounds at the FIE World Fencing Championship in Milan, Italy, 26 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

Diksha Dagar of India tees off on the 1st hole during the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 27, 2023, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Iranian boys get painted as Jinn during preparations for a traditional mourning ceremony on the 7th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, ahead of Ashura day in the city of Nushabad, Isfahan province, in central Iran, 26 July 2023. The special traditional ceremony in Nushabad traces back to more than 100 years. The Ashura Day commemorates the death anniversary of the third Shiite Imam Hussein, the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Ashura is the peak of ten days of mourning when Shiite Muslims mourn the killing of Imam Hussein whose shrine is in Karbala in southern Iraq. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The relative of a victim mourns after a passenger boat capsized, at Binangonan port, Rizal province, Philippines, 27 July 2023. According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Sub-Station Binangonan around 40 passengers have been rescued. At the same time, 30 people have died after a passenger boat capsized on 27 July, in Laguna Lake off Binangonan, amid strong winds brought by Typhoon Doksuri. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Forensic Police work at the scene of a shooting in Canterbury, Sydney, Australia 27 July 2023. A man has been shot dead in Sydney’s southwest, just hours after a high-profile criminal lawyer was shot and injured in the driveway of his home. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Israeli police officers guard the door leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as Orthodox Jews pray and read from the book of Eicha (Book of Lamentations) to mark Tisha B’av, near The Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 27 July 2023. In Judaism, the Tisha B’Av is an annual fast day to mark the destruction of the first and the second temple by the Babylonian and the Roman Empires in Jerusalem. During Tisha B’av, Ultra-Orthodox Jews stay up all night and sleep at the Western Wall as they recite lamentations focusing on the destruction of the ancient temple, which was located on the other side of the ancient wall, on the Temple Mount. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Firefighters tackle a blaze outside the village of Vati on July 26, 2023, in Vati, Greece. Flames continue to spread on the island of Rhodes as Greece battles some 63 fires across the country during an intense heatwave. The fires on Rhodes prompted preventive evacuations of tens of thousands of tourists during the high summer season. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Wang Yi, who made his first visit to Turkey as Chinese Foreign Minister, was protested by the Uyghur Turks on July 26, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. Uyghur Turks living in Turkey gathered in front of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Istanbul to protest the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Turkey and the events in East Turkestan. (Photo by Hakan Akgun/dia images via Getty Images)

A protestor is seen as SAG-AFTRA members hold a “Rock The City For A Fair Contract” rally in Times Square on July 25, 2023, in New York City. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, have joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike could shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Walls of 3D printed i.tech 3D concrete, developed by Heidelberg Materials AG, at the construction site of a data centre in Heidelberg, Germany, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. If it can scale, the 3D-printing process promises to deliver energy-efficient and climate-resilient homes that can be built faster, in novel designs and with minimal construction waste. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Maverick News

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa

Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
MPs among 439 EFF members named, shamed and banned from birthday bash for failing to secure buses
Maverick News

MPs among 439 EFF members named, shamed and banned from birthday bash for failing to secure buses
Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum
Maverick News

Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum

TOP READS IN SECTION

Good times in Port Jolly – the cowboy town at the edge of the sea
South Africa

Good times in Port Jolly – the cowboy town at the edge of the sea
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56
Maverick News

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56
In J.M. Coetzee’s latest story collection, questions of the soul become urgent as the body becomes frail
Maverick Life

In J.M. Coetzee’s latest story collection, questions of the soul become urgent as the body becomes frail
Crane collapses after catching fire in Manhattan, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Crane collapses after catching fire in Manhattan, and more from around the world
Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Maverick Life

Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo