Crane collapses after catching fire in Manhattan, and more from around the world

Smoke from a construction crane fire in the Manhattan skyline seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, US, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A construction crane caught fire and collapsed in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, damaging a residential building across the street and injuring six people, according to the New York Fire Department. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

A collapsed crane at a construction site in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A construction crane caught fire and collapsed in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, damaging a residential building across the street and injuring six people, according to the New York Fire Department. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, L-R, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A general view on burned houses in the village of de Oeud Das in Bejaia east of Algiers, Algeria, 25 July 2023. The Algerian Ministry of the Interior announced at least 34 people died, including 24 civilians and 10 members of the National Army and 26 people are injured in multiple forest fires across the country. EPA-EFE/STR

Τractors operate during a wildfire in Vati village, on Rhodes island, Greece, 25 July 2023. The toughest fires so far are on Rhodes and Corfu, the Fire Brigade’s spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said on 25 July, while the other fires have rekindlings. The rekindling early in the morning in the region of Vati, Southeast Rhodes, resulted in evacuation orders through the 112 emergency notification system, calling on residents to leave in the direction of Lindos. A total of 266 firefighters, 16 rough terrain teams, 55 water trucks, several volunteers and Civil Protection agencies are constantly operating in the region, Artopios said, aided by 9 aeroplanes and 4 helicopters that operate during the day. EPA-EFE/DAMIANIDIS LEFTERIS

Relatives of about 140 missing people who disappeared on the border with Venezuela put offerings in the place where they believe the bodies of their loved ones ended up, at the old crematorium ovens of Juan Frio in Norte de Santander, Colombia, 25 July 2023. Dozens of relatives of victims of forced disappearances made a pilgrimage to the crematoriums of Juan Frio, used 23 years ago by the paramilitaries of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), to demand answers about their loved ones. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo

A beaver makes its way along a river on February 3, 2023 in Kent, England. The re-introduction of beavers into managed estates and private land across the UK has gathered momentum over the last few years. In 2002, two beaver families were released into a contained colony at Ham Fen nature reserve in Kent. Subsequent flooding of the reserve led to their escape and combination of these escapees and rumoured ‘illegal’ beaver releases into the river systems has led to an established population that now live in the river Stour catchment area. Proponents of re-wilding projects have welcomed the beavers pointing to the environmental benefits, but the trend is concerning farmers who worry about the negative impacts the animals could have on their land. Beavers shape their environment, felling trees which opens woodland canopy, increasing biodiversity, but they can also be damaging if the wrong trees are felled. As well as building lodges across rivers beavers also burrow into riverbanks with the entrances submerged, digging upwards into the bank creating chambers above water level along the side of riverbanks, often under farmers’ fields. There have been instances of farm machinery falling through fields into burrows that can lie just under the surface. Assessing and managing these conflicting views is the East Kent Beaver Advisory Group, (EKBAG). Following meetings with farmers the results of a census to ascertain beaver numbers on the Stour and the suitability of where their habitats are located, are being collated. The animals gained legal protection in the UK in October 2022, however ministers and MPs, including MP Sir Robert Goodwill, chair of DEFRA, have been urged to review their protected status in England. Mr Goodwill is calling for something similar to the ‘German model’ which would allow local communities to control beavers without unnecessary bureaucracy. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Members of a Special Police Transfer team prepare the box before the 2016 Brussels terrorist attack trial verdict being announced in the Palace of Justice, Brussels, Belgium, 25 July 2023. Judges are to announce a verdict in a trial of 10 people who are accused of organizing the 2016 terrorist attacks on Zaventem airport and Maelbeek metro station which resulted in the deaths of 32 people and left hundreds injured. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden is in court to review a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors on misdemeanour tax charges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waits to take the stage for a conversation with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach as part of The World Values Network’s Presidential Candidate Series in New York, New York, USA, 25 July 2023. Kennedy has been widely criticized for recent, unfounded comments suggesting that COVID-19 may have been genetically engineered to not infect some groups of people including Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Jessica Podger of Loughborough University competes in the Women’s 200m Freestyle heats during Day Five of the British Summer Championships 2023 at Ponds Forge on July 26, 2023, in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ziad El-Sissy of Egypt (front) and Sandro Bazadze of Georgia react during the men’s Individual Sabre semifinal at the FIE World Fencing Championship in Milan, Italy, 25 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

A pitch invader runs on the field during the second half of a preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA, 25 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

Migrants cross the barbed wire fence placed on the border wall before surrendering to US authorities and requesting asylum in Juarez City, Chihuahua, Mexico, 25 July 2023. Desperation to cross the border from Juarez City into El Paso, Texas has led migrants to take risks and defy the hard obstacles represented by the razor-sharp wire fence installed in front of the wall. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

The Weeknd performs at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 26, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

US Singer Lady Blackbird performs at the Luzern Live Festival in Lucerne, Switzerland, on 25 July 2023. The music event runs from 20 to 29 July. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

Tunisian members of the Ziara Chants Soufis group perform during the 57th edition of the International Festival of Carthage, at the Roman Theater of Carthage, in Tunis, Tunisia, 25 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

An auto-rickshaw passes next to the idols which were offered by devotees to the deity Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar after their wishes were fulfilled, in the premises of the Sri Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar temple in Thennampakkam, around 18km from Pondicherry, India, 24 July 2023 (issued 25 July 2023). The Hindu temple Sri Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar, located in Tamil Nadu’s Thennampakkam, a small village near Pondicherry is known for its custom, which is surrounded by thousands of multi-coloured idols and statues which are moulded out of cement and clay in different sizes and shapes given to the temple as offerings by devotees. It is a belief to offer idols when their prayers are fulfilled. Devotees make a vow to the god Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar to get their wishes fulfilled. Once their wishes come true, they carve an idol or toy in the shape of what they want to become and offer them to the temple symbolizing their gratitude. The temple is surrounded by various idols of doctors, filmmakers, police, lawyers, students, married couples, and in many forms. Each idol stands as a testament to the devotee’s fulfilled wishes and lies on the premises of the temple telling the story of those devotees. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED DM

