Crane collapses after catching fire in Manhattan, and more from around the world
Smoke from a construction crane fire in the Manhattan skyline seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, US, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A construction crane caught fire and collapsed in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, damaging a residential building across the street and injuring six people, according to the New York Fire Department. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.
A collapsed crane at a construction site in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A construction crane caught fire and collapsed in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, damaging a residential building across the street and injuring six people, according to the New York Fire Department. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, L-R, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A general view on burned houses in the village of de Oeud Das in Bejaia east of Algiers, Algeria, 25 July 2023. The Algerian Ministry of the Interior announced at least 34 people died, including 24 civilians and 10 members of the National Army and 26 people are injured in multiple forest fires across the country. EPA-EFE/STR
Τractors operate during a wildfire in Vati village, on Rhodes island, Greece, 25 July 2023. The toughest fires so far are on Rhodes and Corfu, the Fire Brigade’s spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said on 25 July, while the other fires have rekindlings. The rekindling early in the morning in the region of Vati, Southeast Rhodes, resulted in evacuation orders through the 112 emergency notification system, calling on residents to leave in the direction of Lindos. A total of 266 firefighters, 16 rough terrain teams, 55 water trucks, several volunteers and Civil Protection agencies are constantly operating in the region, Artopios said, aided by 9 aeroplanes and 4 helicopters that operate during the day. EPA-EFE/DAMIANIDIS LEFTERIS
Relatives of about 140 missing people who disappeared on the border with Venezuela put offerings in the place where they believe the bodies of their loved ones ended up, at the old crematorium ovens of Juan Frio in Norte de Santander, Colombia, 25 July 2023. Dozens of relatives of victims of forced disappearances made a pilgrimage to the crematoriums of Juan Frio, used 23 years ago by the paramilitaries of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), to demand answers about their loved ones. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo
A beaver makes its way along a river on February 3, 2023 in Kent, England. The re-introduction of beavers into managed estates and private land across the UK has gathered momentum over the last few years. In 2002, two beaver families were released into a contained colony at Ham Fen nature reserve in Kent. Subsequent flooding of the reserve led to their escape and combination of these escapees and rumoured ‘illegal’ beaver releases into the river systems has led to an established population that now live in the river Stour catchment area. Proponents of re-wilding projects have welcomed the beavers pointing to the environmental benefits, but the trend is concerning farmers who worry about the negative impacts the animals could have on their land. Beavers shape their environment, felling trees which opens woodland canopy, increasing biodiversity, but they can also be damaging if the wrong trees are felled. As well as building lodges across rivers beavers also burrow into riverbanks with the entrances submerged, digging upwards into the bank creating chambers above water level along the side of riverbanks, often under farmers’ fields. There have been instances of farm machinery falling through fields into burrows that can lie just under the surface. Assessing and managing these conflicting views is the East Kent Beaver Advisory Group, (EKBAG). Following meetings with farmers the results of a census to ascertain beaver numbers on the Stour and the suitability of where their habitats are located, are being collated. The animals gained legal protection in the UK in October 2022, however ministers and MPs, including MP Sir Robert Goodwill, chair of DEFRA, have been urged to review their protected status in England. Mr Goodwill is calling for something similar to the ‘German model’ which would allow local communities to control beavers without unnecessary bureaucracy. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Members of a Special Police Transfer team prepare the box before the 2016 Brussels terrorist attack trial verdict being announced in the Palace of Justice, Brussels, Belgium, 25 July 2023. Judges are to announce a verdict in a trial of 10 people who are accused of organizing the 2016 terrorist attacks on Zaventem airport and Maelbeek metro station which resulted in the deaths of 32 people and left hundreds injured. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden is in court to review a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors on misdemeanour tax charges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waits to take the stage for a conversation with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach as part of The World Values Network’s Presidential Candidate Series in New York, New York, USA, 25 July 2023. Kennedy has been widely criticized for recent, unfounded comments suggesting that COVID-19 may have been genetically engineered to not infect some groups of people including Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Jessica Podger of Loughborough University competes in the Women’s 200m Freestyle heats during Day Five of the British Summer Championships 2023 at Ponds Forge on July 26, 2023, in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Ziad El-Sissy of Egypt (front) and Sandro Bazadze of Georgia react during the men’s Individual Sabre semifinal at the FIE World Fencing Championship in Milan, Italy, 25 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes
A pitch invader runs on the field during the second half of a preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA, 25 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Migrants cross the barbed wire fence placed on the border wall before surrendering to US authorities and requesting asylum in Juarez City, Chihuahua, Mexico, 25 July 2023. Desperation to cross the border from Juarez City into El Paso, Texas has led migrants to take risks and defy the hard obstacles represented by the razor-sharp wire fence installed in front of the wall. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres
The Weeknd performs at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 26, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)
US Singer Lady Blackbird performs at the Luzern Live Festival in Lucerne, Switzerland, on 25 July 2023. The music event runs from 20 to 29 July. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER
Tunisian members of the Ziara Chants Soufis group perform during the 57th edition of the International Festival of Carthage, at the Roman Theater of Carthage, in Tunis, Tunisia, 25 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
An auto-rickshaw passes next to the idols which were offered by devotees to the deity Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar after their wishes were fulfilled, in the premises of the Sri Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar temple in Thennampakkam, around 18km from Pondicherry, India, 24 July 2023 (issued 25 July 2023). The Hindu temple Sri Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar, located in Tamil Nadu’s Thennampakkam, a small village near Pondicherry is known for its custom, which is surrounded by thousands of multi-coloured idols and statues which are moulded out of cement and clay in different sizes and shapes given to the temple as offerings by devotees. It is a belief to offer idols when their prayers are fulfilled. Devotees make a vow to the god Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar to get their wishes fulfilled. Once their wishes come true, they carve an idol or toy in the shape of what they want to become and offer them to the temple symbolizing their gratitude. The temple is surrounded by various idols of doctors, filmmakers, police, lawyers, students, married couples, and in many forms. Each idol stands as a testament to the devotee’s fulfilled wishes and lies on the premises of the temple telling the story of those devotees. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED DM
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted
Make sense of the climate crisis
Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.
Direct to your inbox, free of charge.
A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.
Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.
Become an Insider
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet