Violent thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Milan, and more from around the world

A felled tree blocks a road after a severe storm toppled trees and destroyed several parked cars at Castello Sforzesco, in Milan, Italy, 25 July 2023. A very violent thunderstorm, accompanied by continuous discharges of lightning and sudden gusts of wind, similar to downbursts, struck Milan and a good part of Brianza and northern Lombardy around 4 am. A phenomenon accompanied, in some areas, also by hailstorms. EPA-EFE/DAVIDE CANELLA
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A felled tree blocks a road after a severe storm toppled trees and destroyed several parked cars at Castello Sforzesco, in Milan, Italy, 25 July 2023. A very violent thunderstorm, accompanied by continuous discharges of lightning and sudden gusts of wind, similar to downbursts, struck Milan and a good part of Brianza and northern Lombardy around 4 am. A phenomenon accompanied, in some areas, also by hailstorms. EPA-EFE/DAVIDE CANELLA

Broken palm branches lie in Piazza Duomo after a severe storm toppled trees in Milan, Italy, 25 July 2023. A very violent thunderstorm, accompanied by continuous discharges of lightning and sudden gusts of wind, similar to downbursts, struck Milan and a good part of Brianza and northern Lombardy around 4 am. A phenomenon accompanied, in some areas, also by hailstorms. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI

People walk past a felled tree at Castello Sforzesco after a severe storm toppled trees in Milan, Italy, 25 July 2023. A very violent thunderstorm, accompanied by continuous discharges of lightning and sudden gusts of wind, similar to downbursts, struck Milan and a good part of Brianza and northern Lombardy around 4 am. A phenomenon accompanied, in some areas, also by hailstorms. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI

People pass near felled tree after a severe storm toppled trees and destroyed several parked cars at Castello Sforzesco, in Milan, Italy, 25 July 2023. A very violent thunderstorm, accompanied by continuous discharges of lightning and sudden gusts of wind, similar to downbursts, struck Milan and a good part of Brianza and northern Lombardy around 4 am. A phenomenon accompanied, in some areas, also by hailstorms. EPA-EFE/DAVIDE CANELLA

A view of the closed Castello Sforzesco after a severe storm toppled trees in Milan, Italy, 25 July 2023. A very violent thunderstorm, accompanied by continuous discharges of lightning and sudden gusts of wind, similar to downbursts, struck Milan and a good part of Brianza and northern Lombardy around 4 am. A phenomenon accompanied, in some areas, also by hailstorms. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI

A tricycle makes its way through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 July 2023. At least 13 people have been killed, with nine deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and four in a landslide in the Skardu area following monsoon rains. With 74 houses damaged and flash floods prompting an emergency declaration in the Chitral district, the death toll since the start of the monsoon season has reached 101 according to provincial and national disaster management authorities. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a cautionary advisory to residents in the affected areas. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A passenger bus makes its way through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 July 2023. At least 13 people have been killed, with nine deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and four in a landslide in the Skardu area following monsoon rains. With 74 houses damaged and flash floods prompting an emergency declaration in the Chitral district, the death toll since the start of the monsoon season has reached 101 according to provincial and national disaster management authorities. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a cautionary advisory to residents in the affected areas. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A motorcyclist makes his way through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 July 2023. At least 13 people have been killed, with nine deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and four in a landslide in the Skardu area following monsoon rains. With 74 houses damaged and flash floods prompting an emergency declaration in the Chitral district, the death toll since the start of the monsoon season has reached 101 according to provincial and national disaster management authorities. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a cautionary advisory to residents in the affected areas. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Tricycle drivers make their way through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 July 2023. At least 13 people have been killed, with nine deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and four in a landslide in the Skardu area following monsoon rains. With 74 houses damaged and flash floods prompting an emergency declaration in the Chitral district, the death toll since the start of the monsoon season has reached 101 according to provincial and national disaster management authorities. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a cautionary advisory to residents in the affected areas. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg protests by blocking the entrance to Oljehamnen neighbourhood in Malmo, Sweden, 24 July 2023. Thunberg was convicted and ordered to pay a fine earlier in the day after an action at Oljehamnen on June 19th when police removed Thunberg from the scene. EPA-EFE/Andreas Hillergren 

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is carried away by police officers during a climate action in Oljehamnen, Malmo, Sweden, 24 July 2023. The action was carried out hours after Thunberg was found guilty by a Swedish court of disobeying a police order during a protest in the same location in June 2023. EPA-EFE/Andreas Hillergren

Yemenis hold up copies of the Koran during a protest against the desecration and burning of the Koran, in Sana’a, Yemen, 24 July 2023. Thousands of Yemenis staged a protest in Sana’a against Sweden and Denmark for allowing anti-Islam activists to desecrate and burn copies of the Muslim holy book of the Koran in Stockholm and Copenhagen. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis gather around a mockup of the Koran during a protest against the desecration and burning of the Koran, in Sana’a, Yemen, 24 July 2023. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Flames rise as a wildfire burns on the hills surrounding the Monte Grifone area and the town of Ciaculli, near Palermo, Italy, on 25 July 2023. The Palermo Airport was temporarily closed to air traffic on the morning of 25 July after wildfires in the hills around the Sicilian city reached the airport perimeter. EPA-EFE/STR

An athlete takes a practice dive before the Women’s High Diving preliminaries on day one of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Seaside Momochi Beach Park on July 25, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Gary Hunt of Team France competes in the Men’s High Diving preliminaries on day one of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Seaside Momochi Beach Park on July 25, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Eruna Ura of Japan in action in the Women’s Water Polo 13/14 placement match between China and Japan during the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, 24 July 2023. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Alex Bowen of Team United States gets smashed during the men’s quarter final match against Hungary on day 10 of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B on July 25, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Members of Team Serbia celebrate winning the Men’s Water Polo Quarterfinal match between Serbia and Italy on day 10 of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B on July 25, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Sohyun Cho (C, bottom) of South Korea in action against Jorelyn Carabali (C, top) of Colombia during the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Colombia and South Korea at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 25 July 2023. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Ary Borges of Brazill reacts after scoring during the FIFA Women’s World Cup group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, 24 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

Schizandra Gonzalez of Panama during the FIFA Women’s World Cup group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, 24 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

Catalina Usme of Colombia (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Colombia and Korea at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on 25 July 2023. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

A stork near a combine harvester during the summer wheat harvest by the Ukrainian seed agricultural company Peremoga, meaning ‘Victory’, in the Fastiv district of Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, July 24, 2023. Wheat fell more than 4% as traders shrugged off concerns about Ukraine’s exports and escalating tensions in the Black Sea amid ample global supplies. Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A woman gets cooled off while passing a water mist during a hot summer day in Bucharest, Romania, on 24 July 2023. Meteorologists are forecasting above-normal temperatures in Romania’s capital and southern regions for the next two days. Bucharest is being announced for tomorrow with the red code alert because of air temperatures above 40 Celsius degrees in the shade. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

Customers look at Hyundai Motor Co. vehicles on display at the company’s Motorstudio showroom in Goyang, South Korea, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Hyundai Motor is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 26. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

