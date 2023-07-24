Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Musk says Twitter will change logo to X, ‘bid adieu’ to bird

Musk says Twitter will change logo to X, ‘bid adieu’ to bird
In this photo illustration, news about Elon Musk's bid to takeover Twitter is tweeted on 25 April 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
24 Jul 2023
0

Twitter owner Elon Musk said the social media company will change its logo soon, getting rid of the blue bird that’s long been its signature.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk tweeted late on Saturday. Roughly six months after he acquired Twitter for $44-billion, he merged the company into an entity called X Corp., saying Twitter is an accelerant to building an everything-app called X. An interim X logo is coming on Sunday, he said in a later message.

The X service is envisioned as an AI-powered “global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities”, recently appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino added in a note retweeted by Musk on Sunday. It would include payments and banking alongside audio, video and messaging.

“Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote in another post. He didn’t say whether he would try to get users to do away with the term “to tweet”, which has entered the public lexicon. He also changed his bio on the site — where he now has 149 million followers and 111 paying subscribers to his account — to “X.com”. That web address now points to Twitter.

Musk’s brand overhaul coincides with pressure from new challenger Threads by Meta Platforms Inc. Mark Zuckerberg’s offering racked up 100 million users in less than five days after launching at the start of this month. Threads uses people’s Instagram accounts and functions like a simpler, currently advertising-free version of Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/IwcbqMnQtA

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Twitter still has a brand toolkit page on its website calling the light-blue bird its “most recognisable asset”. While that page says the company is protective of its logo and offers guidelines on how to use it, Musk apparently isn’t a fan.

“It should have been done a long time ago,” he said during a brief Twitter Spaces appearance, referring to changing the logo. “We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blowtorches,” he said, referring to the sign he’s already altered on the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Musk’s many changes to Twitter so far haven’t worked out well for stakeholders. Fidelity in May marked down the value of its holding in the company by two-thirds, while Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has written down its stake by 47%, she told the Wall Street Journal last week.

In March, Musk suggested the company was turning a corner by making its advertising more relevant. He said Twitter had a chance to break even on a cash-flow basis in the second quarter. That prediction was over-optimistic. Musk tweeted earlier this month that Twitter’s cash flow was still negative and blamed a roughly 50% drop in advertising revenue, along with the company’s debt load. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Maverick News

SA Police Service faces mounting accusations of failing to guard ex-cops ‘under threat’
Ramaphosa ally Sisisi Tolashe beats Bathabile Dlamini to be elected as ANCWL president
Maverick News

Ramaphosa ally Sisisi Tolashe beats Bathabile Dlamini to be elected as ANCWL president
Theft of solar panels on increase as criminals seize new opportunity
South Africa

Theft of solar panels on increase as criminals seize new opportunity
Vingegaard emerges as Tour de France’s alpha as doping questions swirl
Sport

Vingegaard emerges as Tour de France’s alpha as doping questions swirl
Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack
Maverick News

Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack

TOP READS IN SECTION

Four red flags that you are living beyond your means – and how to get your budget back on track
South Africa

Four red flags that you are living beyond your means – and how to get your budget back on track
Theft of solar panels on increase as criminals seize new opportunity
South Africa

Theft of solar panels on increase as criminals seize new opportunity
Fast fashion report cards show what’s really in your clothes
Business Maverick

Fast fashion report cards show what’s really in your clothes
Philippine logistics firm to the rescue: Transnet embraces private sector as partner for delivery
South Africa

Philippine logistics firm to the rescue: Transnet embraces private sector as partner for delivery
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.