Comic-Con in San Diego, and more from around the world

People in cosplay as Austin Powers characters stand in front of Starbucks at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A man dressed as Batman talks on his cell phone at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

A man dressed in cosplay of the video game character Sweet Tooth parades down the street outside Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

DeathbyRomy attends Adult Swim Festival ’23 during 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 20, 2023, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

A man dressed as Michael Morbias from Spiderman acts in character at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

A Filipino woman wearing a gown made from dried water hyacinth stalks poses during the Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 21 July 2023. The Water Lily festival aims to promote the water hyacinth-based livelihood enterprises for residents in flood prone communities of Las Pinas city and adjacent cities. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino woman wearing a gown made from dried water hyacinth stalks, poses during the Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 21 July 2023. The Water Lily festival aims to promote the water hyacinth-based livelihood enterprises for residents in flood prone communities of Las Pinas city and adjacent cities. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino teens, wearing traditional costumes made from dried water hyacinth stalks, perform during the Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 21 July 2023. The Water Lily festival aims to promote the water hyacinth-based livelihood enterprises for residents in flood prone communities of Las Pinas city and adjacent cities. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino teens, wearing traditional costumes made from dried water hyacinth stalks, perform during the Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 21 July 2023. The Water Lily festival aims to promote the water hyacinth-based livelihood enterprises for residents in flood prone communities of Las Pinas city and adjacent cities. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet with members of the local community at Theatr Brycheiniog on July 20, 2023, in Brecon, Wales. (Photo by Joann Randles – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Two cows appear to enjoy rubbing themselves on a rotating brush on a sustainable farm in Soest, The Netherlands, 20 July 2023, that supplies milk to FrieslandCampina. The Dairy Cooperative has seen its net profit fall by more than 94 per cent to 8 million euros in the first half of this year. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Franck Di Sanza of Switzerland during the Javelin Throw at the International Athletics Meeting in Lucerne, Switzerland, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Lene Onsrud Retzius of Norway during Pole Vault at the International Athletics Meeting in Lucerne, Switzerland, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

LaQuan Nairn of Bahrain during the Long Jump at the International Athletics Meeting in Lucerne, Switzerland, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Riders in action during the 18th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 185kms race from Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, France, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Australia SailGP team sails during training on media day for SailGP Los Angeles on July 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Vehicles are seen in the Coipasa salt flat, Oruro department, Bolivia, 20 July 2023. The Government of Bolivia said that the country has the ‘world’s first lithium reserve’ having gone from 21 to 23 million tons verified through a study to quantify these resources. The Bolivian President presented the results of the quantification carried out in the Pastos Grandes salt flats, in the Andean region of Potosi, and Coipasa, most of which are located in the Bolivian department of Oruro with a small portion in Chilean territory. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

An indigenous woman from the Uru Chipaya people poses in the Coipasa salt flat, Oruro department, Bolivia, 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Workers gather as the second of two aft skirts from the Space Shuttle Endeavour is lowered onto the seismic isolation pad during the first installation of ‘Go for Stack’ at the California Science Center on July 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The ‘Go for Stack’ process will eventually install the full NASA Space Shuttle Endeavour into a vertical launch position for display in the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center at the museum. The aft skirts are the base of the shuttle’s solid rocket boosters and form the foundation on which the complete shuttle stack will be constructed. July 20 is Space Exploration Day which marks the first crewed moon mission and moon landing on July 20, 1969. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

People walk along a damaged street following an underground gas explosion, in Bree Street, downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, on 21 July 2023. An underground gas explosion on 19 July killed 1 person and injured at least 48 people. Latest reports indicate that local authorities believe the cause of the Johannesburg CBD explosion was igniting a mixture of gas from methane, natural gas, and a commercial gas line within the stormwater system. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A formation of two military transport aircraft C-27J Spartan belonging to the Romanian Air Force fly over the Statue of Air Heroes, which is flanked by an honor guard soldier (R), in Bucharest, Romania, 20 July 2023. The Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 20 July, when the Holy Prophet Elijah, considered the spiritual protector of the pilots, is marked by the Romanian orthodox believers. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Members of the military prepare for an Independence Day parade in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Colombia is commemorating 213 years of independence from Spain, while also celebrating the peso extending its lead as the world’s best currency this year. Photographer: Ivan Valencia/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Recruits during an official oath-taking ceremony of the German Armed Forces at the defence ministry (Bendlerblock) in Berlin, Germany, 20 July 2023. The ceremony is held 79 years after the failed attempt by Claus von Stauffenberg and other conspirators to assassinate the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler on 20 July 1944. They were arrested and executed at the Bendlerblock after the failed assassination attempt. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER DM

Payment options