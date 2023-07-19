Maverick Life

THE Day IN PICTURES

The fluffy residents of Rome zoo cool off as Italian cities are put on red heat alert, and more from around the world

The fluffy residents of Rome zoo cool off as Italian cities are put on red heat alert, and more from around the world
A brown bear cools off in a pool at the Rome Zoo (Bioparco) during a heat wave in Rome, Italy, 19 July 2023. Major Italian cities are on red alert due to the country's third heatwave of the summer as the peninsula is hit with record-high temperatures. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A monkey eats a watermelon during a very hot day in the zoo in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 18 July 2023. Due to a heatwave with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the workers from Skopje’s zoo prepared and served special frozen food and fruits for the animals. North Macedonia’s government declared an orange faze and red alert for the next days. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A Sumatran tiger at the Rome Zoo (Bioparco) during a heat wave in Rome, Italy, 19 July 2023. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Lemurs eat frozen fruits during a very hot day in the zoo in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, on 18 July 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A man holds a turtle with its body full of oil, in a community contaminated by oil spills and the proliferation of ‘verdin’ on the waters of Lake Maracaibo, in Zulia state, Venezuela, 12 July 2023 (issued 19 July 2023). The shores of Lake Maracaibo, the largest in Venezuela, are thick and green, since the accumulation of oil, the product of numerous spills, and the proliferation of a solid bacterium in the area have created a swamp, whose putrefaction affects the health and economy of the locals. The situation is, according to residents and environmentalists, an emergency, something that the government ruled out, although it admitted that there is a problem due to the proliferation of the bacteria called ‘verdin’, without mentioning the oil spills, but assured that this does not affect the ‘excellent conditions’ in which the estuary is located. EPA-EFE/Henry Chirinos

The sand sculpture ‘The Beatles – Yellow Submarine’ made by Latvian artists Karlis and Maija Ile is on display during International Sand Sculpture Festival ‘Summer Signs 2023’ on the Post Island in Jelgava, Lastvia, 18 July 2023. On Post Island, 17 sculptors from nine countries have created their sand masterpieces, recreating worldwide music hits. Sand sculptures on Post Island can be viewed throughout the summer. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

A giant sand drawing entitled ‘Postcards from the Edge’ sends a message to UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak asking to help protect Skegness and the UK from the impact of climate change on July 18, 2023, in Skegness, England. The giant artwork was created by climate collective Rights Community Action and arts organisation Sand In Your Eye with members of the local community leaving their messages to the prime minister. Skegness lives with the threat of climate change impact which could devastate homes, businesses, livelihoods and the local economy. Skegness and the beaches of the east coast have suffered dramatically from sea erosion in recent years. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Some 20 human rights activists of Amnesty International draw 174,097 stripes on the street outside the embassy of Iran on July 19, 2023, in The Hague, Netherlands. Some 20 human rights activists of Amnesty International draw 174 097 stripes on the street outside the embassy of Iran on July 19, 2023, in The Hague, Netherlands. The stripes represent the people who signed a petition to stop the arrest and execution of protesters in Iran. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Spider-Man attends as Comic-Con Museum debuts new exhibits and features on Stan Lee alongside “Cowboy Bebop” and “My Hero Academia” at Comic-Con Museum on July 18, 2023, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

A picture taken with a drone shows morning fog over the San Valley, near the village of Krzywcza, in the Bieszczady Mountains, southeastern Poland, 19 July 2023. Temperatures in Krzywcza already reached plus 22 degrees Celsius in the morning hours. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

A washed-out road after an avalanche in Quetame, Colombia, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The sudden increase of water levels in the Naranjal ravine caused a strong avalanche ending in a first-level emergency. Photographer: Ivan Valencia/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A dog is rescued after an avalanche in Quetame, Colombia, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Photographer: Ivan Valencia/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Police officer Pavlos Terzoglou (26) carries a child as he and his colleagues forcibly evacuate a farmers’ family that refused to leave their property during a wildfire near the village of Palaiokoundouro, in Dervenochoria, northwest of Attica region, Greece, 18 July 2023. There are still active fires in Dervenochoria, despite the intervention of water-bombing aircraft according to government sources. A message was sent to people in Attica and the wider area around Dervenochoria via emergency number 112, instructing them to stay indoors and close their doors and windows due to the ongoing wildfire. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A firefighter runs so as not to be surrounded by fire as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village Vlyhada near Athens on July 19, 2023, in Athens, Greece. Several forest fires raged on the outskirts of the Greek capital amid a relentless heatwave, with the most violent fire in the forest of Dervenohoria 50 km north of Athens where 140 firefighters, six water bombers and a helicopter battled the flames during high winds. France and Italy have sent planes to support the operation. The Acropolis of Athens and other archaeological sites in Greece announced reduced opening hours due to the heatwave conditions. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

A firefighting aircraft drops water to extinguish a wildfire at Aghios Charalambos area in Loutraki, Corinth, Greece, 18 July 2023. EPA-EFE/VASILIS PSOMAS

US artist The Weeknd performs during a concert belonging to his tour ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ in Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 July 2023. The Weeknd will continue his tour in Barcelona on 20 July 2023. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Frank Carter of the English band Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes crowd surf in front of the Vega stage during the opening day of the 46th edition of the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, 18 July 2023. The Paleo is an open-air music festival with about 250,000 spectators in six days and will take place from 18 to 23 July. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A general view during the Summer Reception of the Bavarian State Parliament (Bayerischer Landtag) at Schleissheim Palace on July 18, 2023, in Oberschleissheim, Germany. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images) DM

