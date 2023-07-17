Newsdeck

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Christie camp taunts Trump with new campaign ad: ‘Are you a chicken or just a loser?’

Republican 2016 US presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (centre) on stage with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at a Super Tuesday campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida, US, 1 March 2016. (Photo: EPA / RYAN STONE)
By Bloomberg
17 Jul 2023
0

‘If you don’t go, you’ll be called a coward, a chicken — reduced to throwing spitballs from the sidelines,’ the ad’s narrator says. ‘So, Donald, you need to decide, are you a chicken or just a loser?’

The 60-second spot adopts Trumpian taunts but also previews issues Chris Christie would be likely to confront Donald Trump with in a debate: His impeachments and indictments, his 2020 election loss and his failure to complete the Mexican border wall, repeal the Affordable Care Act or balance the budget.

Tell It Like It Is PAC, Christie’s super political action committee, has reserved about $122,000 in ad time, mostly online and in the first primary election state of New Hampshire, according to ad-tracking firm AdImpact. The Christie campaign said on Saturday that the PAC and campaign had raised a combined $7.5-million in the second quarter.

Christie said last week that he’d reached the 40,000-donor threshold to qualify for the first party-sanctioned debate of the 2024 primaries, to be held on 23 August in Milwaukee.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are also expected to participate, with other candidates still struggling to meet the donor requirements. Candidates must also get 1% support in at least three party-approved polls.

Trump has openly mused that he might skip the debate, saying he doesn’t want to give his opponents a platform.

“So you’re leading people by 50 and 60 points, and you say, why would you be doing a debate?” Trump said in an interview on Fox News. “It’s actually not fair. Why would you let somebody that’s at zero or at one or two or three be popping you with questions?”

Christie is polling at 2.6% in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, but is doing better in New Hampshire at 4.7%.

On ABC News, Christie said on Sunday he thought Trump would show up in Milwaukee.

“His ego, I think, will not permit him to have a big TV show that he’s not on,” Christie said. “And I think he’d be enormously frustrated sitting back in Bedminster and watching what I’m going to do to him on that stage in absentia.”

