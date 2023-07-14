Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Analysts Less Sure Than a Month Ago That South Africa Will Hold Rates

Analysts Less Sure Than a Month Ago That South Africa Will Hold Rates
Lesetja Kganyago, governor of South Africa's central bank, speaks during a news conference in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Daily power outages, logistical constraints, the recent gray listing of the country by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force and allegations by the US that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia have all fed into recent rand weakness.
By Bloomberg
14 Jul 2023
0

Analysts are less certain than they were a month ago that South Africa’s central bank will pause its steepest phase of monetary tightening since 2006. 

Of the 16 polled in a Bloomberg survey conducted July 7-12, half predict the central bank’s monetary policy committee will lift the benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 8.50% and the rest forecast a hold at the conclusion of the policy meeting on July 20. That’s compared with almost two-thirds who expected a pause last month.

Analysts Are Less Certain That South Africa Will Hold Rates | The central bank's MPC will deliver its interest-rate decision on July 20

The MPC has raised the key rate by 475 basis points since it started tightening in November 2021 in a bid to rein in inflation that has been above the 4.5% midpoint of its target range, where it prefers to anchor price-growth expectations, for more than two years.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago and his deputy Kuben Naidoo said last week that only once the MPC is confident that inflation is returning to the midpoint of the target range will it stop hiking rates.

Read More:

South Africa’s consumer price index rose an annual 6.3% in May, from 6.8% a month earlier. Kganyago said he expects the gauge to revert to within the MPC’s 3% to 6% target range in June — that data will be released next week.

That’s in contrast to average inflation expectations for the year that stand at 6.5%, data from the Bureau for Economic Research survey showed last week.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Maverick News

Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
Maverick News

Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
Maverick News

SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
A Test for the ages – as Etzebeth honours his father on Boks' Auckland All Blacks mission
Maverick News

A Test for the ages – as Etzebeth honours his father on Boks' Auckland All Blacks mission

TOP READS IN SECTION

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Road Freight Association boss has ‘zero’ confidence police will stop truck burnings
South Africa

Road Freight Association boss has ‘zero’ confidence police will stop truck burnings
Rhino horn trafficking case sheds light on curious criminal network involving frozen seafood, ‘mishandled baggage’
Maverick News

Rhino horn trafficking case sheds light on curious criminal network involving frozen seafood, ‘mishandled baggage’
If you bought these ladders from a Massmart store, take them back
South Africa

If you bought these ladders from a Massmart store, take them back
Data shows mining SA output declines in May, while Mantashe punts problematic law
South Africa

Data shows mining SA output declines in May, while Mantashe punts problematic law

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options