Newsdeck

CLASS ACTION

Twitter owes former employees $500m in severance, lawsuit claims

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson / Getty Images)
By Reuters
13 Jul 2023
0

Twitter was hit with a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing it of refusing to pay at least $500m in promised severance to thousands of employees who were laid off after Elon Musk acquired the company.

Courtney McMillian, who oversaw Twitter’s employee benefits programmes as its “head of total rewards” before she was laid off in January, filed the proposed class action in San Francisco federal court.

McMillian claims that under a severance plan created by Twitter in 2019, most workers were promised two months of their base pay plus one week of pay for each full year of service if they were laid off. Senior employees such as McMillian were owed six months of base pay, according to the lawsuit.

But Twitter gave laid-off workers at most one month of severance pay, and many did not receive anything, McMillian claims.

Twitter laid off more than half its workforce as a cost-cutting measure after Musk acquired the company in October.

Twitter no longer has a media relations department. The company responded to a request for comment with a poop emoji.

The lawsuit accuses Twitter and Musk of violating a federal law regulating employee benefit plans. Twitter has already been sued for allegedly failing to pay severance, but those cases involve breach of contract claims and not the benefits law. The company has said it has paid ex-employees in full.

A pending lawsuit filed last month accuses Twitter of also failing to pay millions of dollars in bonuses it owes to remaining employees. Twitter has said the claims lack merit.

The company is also facing a series of other lawsuits stemming from the layoffs that began last year, including claims that it targeted women and workers with disabilities. Twitter has denied wrongdoing in the cases in which it has filed responses.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Tribe One Dinokeng – Almost 10 years later, details emerge of South Africa’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’
Maverick News

Tribe One Dinokeng – Almost 10 years later, details emerge of South Africa’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’
Digging into acting Public Protector’s perplexing lack of curiosity about pivotal Phala Phala facts
Maverick News

Digging into acting Public Protector’s perplexing lack of curiosity about pivotal Phala Phala facts
Out of the shadows, Mashatile now has to fight the harsh glare of the national spotlight
South Africa

Out of the shadows, Mashatile now has to fight the harsh glare of the national spotlight
Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Unanswered questions, Part One: Evidence of secret meetings with Jacob Zuma and SSA involvement unchallenged by Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part One: Evidence of secret meetings with Jacob Zuma and SSA involvement unchallenged by Mkhwebane

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
China Warplanes make biggest Taiwan incursion in three months
Newsdeck

China Warplanes make biggest Taiwan incursion in three months
Ukraine says NATO summit results are good, not ideal
Newsdeck

Ukraine says NATO summit results are good, not ideal
Kenyan protesters in fresh clashes with police over tax hikes
Newsdeck

Kenyan protesters in fresh clashes with police over tax hikes
Palestinian President Abbas visits Jenin, trying to calm tension
Newsdeck

Palestinian President Abbas visits Jenin, trying to calm tension

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options