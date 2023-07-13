Maverick Life

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 12 July 2023 (issued 13 July 2023). According to KCNA, the missile travelled at a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometres and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometres for 4,491 seconds before landing in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 12 July 2023 (issued 13 July 2023). According to KCNA, the missile travelled at a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometres and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometres for 4,491 seconds before landing in the open waters of the East Sea of Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and Jo Yong-won (R), secretary for organizational affairs of the central committee of the Workers’ Party, attending the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 12 July 2023 (issued 13 July 2023). According to KCNA, the missile travelled at a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometres and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometres for 4,491 seconds before landing in the open waters of the East Sea of Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA

Singer Skye Edwards from British electronic band Morcheeba performs on the Auditorium Stravinski stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 12 July 2023 (issued 13 July 2023). The festival runs from 30 June to 15 July and features over 400 concerts. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Ross Godfrey from British electronic band Morcheeba performs on the Auditorium Stravinski stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 12 July 2023 (issued 13 July 2023). The festival runs from 30 June to 15 July and features over 400 concerts. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The Silent Struggle artwork is on display in Museumplein Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on 12 July 2023. The sculpture aims to symbolise the inner struggle of many young people with depression. With the artwork, which will be shown in several cities shortly, initiator Power of Art House draws attention to depression and suicide among young people. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Members of Health and Medical Workers’ Unions gather during a rally against the government’s Labor Policy in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2023. The South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) began a general strike on a national scale on 03 July against the Government’s labour policy. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attend a mass rally in front of their Nayapaltan office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 12 July 2023. The BNP said thousands gathered in a mass rally calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the formation of a caretaker government before the next general election. The political showdown came as delegations from the European Union and the United States are visiting Bangladesh to hold talks with different stakeholders over various issues, including a free and fair general election, democracy, and human rights. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A girl plays in monsoon rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 July 2023. The Meteorological Forecasting Division warned of heavy monsoon rains in Nepal that put several areas of the country at risk of floods and landslides. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A motorcyclist drives through a flooded street in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Torrential rain in northern India has pushed water levels to an all-time high in the Yamuna, a major river that cuts through the capital Delhi, leading to evacuations in some areas. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jamaica players warm up before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match between Mexico and Jamaica in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

A fan runs onto the pitch as security follows during the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match between Mexico and Jamaica in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Green Jersey’s best sprinter Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen of team Alpecin-Deceuninck wins the 11th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 180 km race from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, France, on 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A glass plate showing a picture taken by French photographer Eugene Courret, in the archives of the National Library of Peru (BNP) in Lima, Peru, 03 July 2023 (issued 12 July 2023). The BNP (Biblioteca Nacional del Peru) will receive the recognition that 30,693 of Eugene Courret’s plates have been incorporated into the register of the Memory of the World Program of the United Nations Organization.
Courret (1839-1920) took portraits of families and daily scenes of the Lima elite of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Acehnese traditional fishermen prepare to go to sea for fishing in the traditional way in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 13 July 2023. The Aceh government continues to monitor and encourage local fishermen to catch fish legally by not damaging the environment by using explosives and trawl nets. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A darted black rhino is surrounded by veterinary students and other helpers after it was darted from a helicopter at a private game reserve near Polokwane, South Africa, on 12 July 2023 (Issued on 13 July 2023). The calf was attacked by a lion when he was younger and is suffering from tendon damage on his rear right leg. The vets took a plaster cast off his leg to ultimately make him a prosthetic leg for him to walk as naturally as possible. The entire operation was monitored by veterinary students from around the world as part of the annual SYMCO wildlife veterinary symposium held in South Africa. SYMCO aims to highlight the importance of wild vets on wildlife conservation worldwide and to promote the debate and exchange of ideas within the veterinary community around wildlife conservation. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

William Buick riding Castle Way win The Bahrain Trophy Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse on July 13, 2023, in Newmarket, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Emma Wilson of Great Britain in action during a Women’s iQFOiL race on day four of the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing test event at Marseille Marina on July 13, 2023, in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark plays his second shot on the 1st hole during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2023, in United Kingdom. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Artistic swimmers from Team Mexico train ahead of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 13, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

A diver from Team Columbia trains ahead of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefectural Pool on July 13, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) DM

