Capturing wild horses in Spain, and more from around the world

A man tries to overcome a horse as they participate in the traditional Rapa Das Festas festival in Sabucedo village, Pontevedra region, Spain, 08 July 2023 (issued 09 July 2023). Annually wild horses are captured in the hills and then carried to a farmyard to brand them and to cut their horsehair in a feast. Several thousand people attended the feast to observe young people overcoming horses without using ropes or sticks. EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A participant on horseback wearing a costume takes part in an event of the 47th Great International Knights Tournament at Golub Castle in Golub-Dobrzyn, Poland, on 09 July 2023. The Golub Tournament is one of the oldest contemporary knightly tournaments in Poland and Europe. EPA-EFE/Tytus Zmijewski

Australia’s Zane Nonggorr (R) supports a jumper the line out during the Rugby Championships match played against South Africa at the Loftus Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa, 08 July 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa’s Andre Esterhuizen breaks the defence of Australia during the Rugby Championships match played at the Loftus Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa, 08 July 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse (R) beats the defence of Australia’s Suliasi Vunivalu (L) while on his way to scoring a try during the Rugby Championships match played at the Loftus Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa, 08 July 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A participant known as ‘recortador’ jumps over a bull as he competes at the Spanish ‘Recortadores’ Contest at the bullfight of Pamplona during the Sanfermines festival, in Pamplona, Spain, 08 July 2023. The recortadores contest is a bullfighting show where participants are acrobatic tricks to face several bulls in turns trying to avoid being gored. EPA-EFE/ELOY ALONSO

competes in the Women’s Long Jump T64 Final during day three of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 10, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Maya Nakanishi of Japan competes in the Women’s Long Jump T64 Final during day three of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 10, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Louzanne Coetzee – South Africa and her guide Erasmus Badenhorst and Mary Waithera Njoroge of Kenya and her guide James Boit compete in the Women’s 1500m T11 Final during day three of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 10, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls over the net against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the Men’s Singles fourth-round match during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

General views of a Men’s Kite race during day one of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event at Marseille Marina on July 08, 2023, in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Fans reach out to catch Colorado Rockies Ryan McMahon’s two-run home run ball against the San Francisco Giants as Colorado Rockies Kris Bryant (R) looks on during the first inning of the Major League Baseball (MLB) game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, USA, 07 July 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Dancers perform during the grand dance performance ‘Perpetual Motion’ during the XXVII Nationwide Latvian Song and XVII Dance Festival, in Riga, Latvia, 08 July 2023. The XXVII Nationwide Latvian Song and XVII Dance Festival, which marks the 150th year of the Song Festival tradition, takes place in Riga from 30 June to 09 July. Some 40 thousand participants took part in the various events of the festival. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Dancers perform during the grand dance performance ‘Perpetual Motion’ during the XXVII Nationwide Latvian Song and XVII Dance Festival, in Riga, Latvia, 08 July 2023. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

People fly kites during a traditional kite festival in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 09 July 2023. The Bali Kite Festival is a competition and a significant religious event for the Balinese people. It is believed that flying kites during this festival helps to send messages to the Hindu gods, asking for abundant harvests and warding off evil spirits. Balinese kites come in various shapes, sizes, and designs. The most common traditional design is the ‘Bebean’ kite, which has a fish-like shape. Other popular designs include the ‘Janggan’, a bird-shaped kite and the ‘Pecukan’, a leaf-shaped kite. Kite-flying in Bali is often a team effort, with groups of people working together to fly and control the kites. The festival typically occurs during the windy season, from June to August. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The peloton is in action during the 9th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 184kms race from Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dome, France, 09 July 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Austin Hill, the driver of the #62 Bennett Transportation/Beard Chevrolet, drives with sparks during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2023, in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Faithful participants during the celebrations for Ze Pelintra Day at the Shrine of Mr Ze Pelintra and Mrs Maria Navalha in the Lapa neighbourhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 07 July 2023. Ze Pelintra originated from the Catimbo belief, which arose in the Northeast of the country and is also commonly incorporated into Umbanda temples, a spiritist religion founded at the beginning of the 20th century in Brazil. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

US rapper Lil Nas X performs during the second day of the Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal, 07 July 2023. The festival runs until 08 July 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Guitarist Sophie Lloyd performs onstage during a concert of US musician Machine Gun Kelly (not pictured) on the last day of the Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal, 08 July 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Demonstrators burn a Swedish flag during a protest against the burning in Sweden of a copy of the Koran, the Muslims’ holy book, in Karachi, Pakistan, 07 July 2023. Pakistan’s prime minister called for nationwide protests on 07 July against a recent desecration of the Koran, the holy book of Islam, in Sweden. An Iraqi refugee in Sweden set fire to a copy of the Koran during a protest in front of a mosque in Stockholm on 28 June 2023. The act drew widespread outrage and condemnation from several countries, including Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine, Morocco, Iran, Iraq, and the European Union. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A trans rights activist attends the Trans Pride at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 08 July 2023. Thousands of trans pride campaigners turned out in the capital to demand more rights for trans people. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A child on the playground nearby patriot long-range air defence systems of the German Bundeswehr armed forces at Vilnius Airport ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, 08 July 2023. NATO Summit will take place in Vilnius on 11 and 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER DM

