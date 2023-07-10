Newsdeck

PUBLIC BROADCASTER CRISIS

BBC suspends high-profile presenter over alleged teen sex scandal

The BBC headquarters in London, Britain, 8 July 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ANDY RAIN)
By Reuters
10 Jul 2023
0

Britain's BBC suspended a male member of staff on Sunday following an allegation that one of its star presenters paid a teenager thousands of pounds to pose for sexually explicit photos, beginning when the teen was 17 years old.

The broadcaster said it first became aware of a complaint in May, but new allegations of a different nature were made to it on Thursday, and it had informed “external authorities”.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it had received initial contact from the BBC but no formal referral or allegation had been made.

“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow,” it said in a statement.

The BBC said it was a “complex and fast moving set of circumstances” and it was working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps”.

“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended,” it said in a statement.

The statement said “it is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care”, without giving details on the claims.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported the allegations, cited the young person’s mother as saying the unnamed male presenter had paid the teenager more than 35,000 pounds over three years for the images.

The mother told the newspaper that the teenager had used the cash to fund a crack cocaine habit.

The family complained to the broadcaster on May 19, but the presenter was not immediately taken off air, according to the Sun, which said the family had not requested payment for their story.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer held urgent talks with the broadcaster’s director general, Tim Davie, earlier on Sunday about the allegations, which she described as “deeply concerning”.

“[Davie] has assured me the BBC are investigating swiftly and sensitively,” she said on Twitter.

“Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action.”

The BBC, which is funded by a licence fee paid by every TV watching household, said it “takes any allegations seriously” and had “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations”.

“We have been clear that if – at any point – new information comes to light or is provided to us, this will be acted upon appropriately and actively followed up,” it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by William Maclean, David Holmes and Sharon Singleton.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
What’s baking this AirFryday: Sticky mandarin polenta cake
TGIFood

What’s baking this AirFryday: Sticky mandarin polenta cake
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Cape Town learners are turning junk into money to upgrade their schools — and cleaning up their neighbourhoods
South Africa

Cape Town learners are turning junk into money to upgrade their schools — and cleaning up their neighbourhoods

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
Iran seizes tanker with 900 tons of 'smuggled fuel' - Fars news
Newsdeck

Iran seizes tanker with 900 tons of 'smuggled fuel' – Fars news
Russia is losing its heavy weapons edge in Ukraine, data show
Newsdeck

Russia is losing its heavy weapons edge in Ukraine, data show
I have a picture for you! 24 June - 2 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 June – 2 July 2023
Ukraine says it is advancing near eastern city of Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it is advancing near eastern city of Bakhmut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options