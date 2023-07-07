Maverick Life

AI for Good Summit, and more from around the world

Human shaped robot Ameca of British manufacturer Engineered Arts interacts with visitors on July 06, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. Some 3,000 global experts from big tech, education and international organisations will gather at a two-day summit in Geneva organised by the United Nations to discuss artificial intelligence in its potential for empowering humanity. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
07 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Ai-Da Robot is the first AI-powered Robot Artist and is pictured during the UN Global Summit on AI for Good, where they are giving the keynote speech, on July 07, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images for Aidan Meller)

A mozo or runner is turned upside down by a young calf at the bullring at the end of the first bull run of Sanfermines 2023 in Pamplona, northern Spain, 07 July 2023. Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, is held annually from 06 to 14 July in commemoration of the city’s patron saint. Visitors from all over the world attend the fiesta. EPA-EFE/VILLAR LOPEZ

Bulls of Palmosilla ranch, run over a ‘mozo’ or runner during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2023 in Pamplona, northern Spain, 07 July 2023. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (L) of team Jumbo-Visma, his teammate US rider Sepp Kuss and Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (C) of team UAE Team Emirates go up the Tourmalet during the 6th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 144,9km race from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana performs a concert during the Cruilla Festival at Parc del Forum in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on 06 July 2023. The festival runs from 05 to 08 July. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Colombian band Bomba Estereo perform during the Cruilla Festival at Parc del Forum in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

US singer Machine Gun Kelly performs during the Mad Cool music festival, in Madrid, Spain, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

US rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers’ singer Anthony Kiedis (L) and bassist Flea (R) perform live on stage during the Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal, 06 July 2023. The festival runs until 08 July 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Australian actor Margot Robbie (R) signs autographs during the pink carpet event for the movie ‘Barbie’, at Parque Toreo Central, in Mexico City, Mexico, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Islamic seminary students hold up copies of the Koran during a protest against the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book in Sweden, in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 July 2023. Pakistan’s prime minister has called for a nationwide protest on 07 July against a Koran-burning demonstration outside a mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, on 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Job applicants queue at recruiting booths at a sports facility used as a staging area for a job fair in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 07 July 2023. According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released on 07 July, the employment rate in May 2023 was estimated at 95.7 per cent, higher than the reported in May 2022 at 94.0 percent and April 2023 at 95.5 per cent. Meanwhile, The country’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 per cent in May 2023 from 6.0 per cent in May 2022 and 4.5 per cent in April 2023. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

People are drenched as waves hit a promenade during a high tide in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India, 07 July 2023. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange and a yellow alert in Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Former Japanese Sumo wrestlers during the exhibition performance celebrating 136 years of Thai-Japanese diplomatic relations outside the Siam Paragon Shopping Center, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 July 2023. Japan’s Sumo wrestling exhibition performance, part of the ‘Siam Paragon the Wondrous Heritage of Japan’, celebrates 136 years of Thai-Japanese diplomatic relations and 50 years of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation. The traditional Japanese sport of Sumo, which has been an essential part of Japan’s cultural heritage spanning over 2,000 years, is rarely seen outside Japan. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Sparks pour down as folk artists spray burning iron chips to shower sparks-like fireworks in Luanping County, north China’s Hebei Province, 05 July 2023 (issued 06 July 2023). EPA-EFE/XINHUA / MU YU

Tourists visit an old mining cave at Cinnabar Ancient Town in Tongren City, China, on 06 July 2023. Cinnabar Ancient Town once hosted China’s largest mercury mine – Wanshan Mercury Mine. Wanshan has a history of mining and smelting for nearly a thousand years. In the 1950s, Wanshan produced over 30,000 tons of mercury and cinnabar. As the mineral resources depleted in recent years, it was listed among resource-exhausted cities by the government. Since 2015, Wanshan has undergone ecological restoration and is now a tourist destination. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

Acrobats perform on a high wire at Wanshan National Mining Park at Cinnabar Ancient Town in Tongren City, China, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

