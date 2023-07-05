Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

By Maverick Life Editors
05 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Sphere lights up for the first time in celebration of Independence Day on July 04, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide venue, the largest spherical structure on Earth, features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world, and is expected to open later in 2023. on July 04, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Sphere lights up for the first time in celebration of Independence Day on July 04, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

People watch the 4th of July fireworks show during Independence Day celebrations in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 04 July 2023. The Fourth of July and Independence Day, have been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations dates back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Algerian scouts wave national flags as they take part in a parade one day before the country’s Independence Day in Algiers, Algeria, 04 July 2023. Algeria celebrates on 05 July the 61st anniversary of its Independence from France. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Brides and grooms attend their mass wedding organized by Imam Ali Charitable Foundation to help support the families who can’t afford wedding expenses, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 04 July 2023. The Taliban have imposed a strict ban on music during wedding celebrations as part of their crackdown on activities contrary to Islamic teachings. The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has instructed hall owners to cease playing music at wedding parties. In 2022, the Taliban’s ban on music was not heavily enforced, but the restrictions have increased since their return to power. Music is believed to go against the teachings of Islam by the Taliban, who had previously outlawed various activities during their rule from 1996-2001. Consequently, many artists and musicians have fled Afghanistan. Afghan women and girls face the most restrictions, including bans on attending schools and universities and holding specific jobs. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

A staff cleans a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, 04 July 2023. The Taliban government has in a recent decree imposed a ban on women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, which will effect some 12,000 hairdressing salons according to the Kabul Chamber Of Craftsmen. The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice on 04 July confirmed that beauty parlours were ordered to wind down their businesses within a month in Kabul and all 33 Afghan provinces. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Hundreds of Palestinian mourners join the procession during the funeral of 13 Palestinians killed in the Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, 05 July 2023. The Israeli army announced the withdrawal of its soldiers from Jenin, after launching a large-scale operation on 03 July. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 13 were killed and dozens of others wounded in the raid. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Hundreds of wheelchairs symbolizing the fates of long-Covid patients placed by the initiative ‘Not recovered’ are parked in front of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

Activists with Ukrainian flags stand next to a bullet-riddled Ukrainian ambulance shot up by Russian forces during the current Russian war in Ukraine on display next to the Reichstag on July 05, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. The ambulance, brought to the Reichstag by a group of European-Ukrainian activists, is meant to serve as a reminder of Ukraine’s ongoing need for foreign humanitarian and military support. It is due to be exhibited in various cities across Europe. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

An Indian labourer carries bricks on his head at an under-construction commercial complex, in Chennai, India, 05 July 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

French rider Axel Zingle (C) of team Cofidis and Norwegian rider Soeren Warenskjold (L) of Uno-X Pro Cycling Team crash as the peloton sprints to the finish line of the 4th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 181,8km race from Dax to Nogaro, France, 04 July 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Competitive eater Miki Sudo (C) competes in the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Women’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating contest in Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 04 July 2023. The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship has occurred each 04 July in Coney Island, NY, since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened his restaurant. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY DM

