Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The Battle of Waterloo Reenactment, and more from around the world

The Battle of Waterloo Reenactment, and more from around the world
Reenactors take part in the battle at Hougoumont farm during the Battle of Waterloo Reenactment on July 03, 2023 in Waterloo, Belgium. The 1815 battle marked the end of the Napoleonic Wars, when a British-led coalition under the command of the Duke of Wellington defeated the French army under the command of Napoleon Bonaparte. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Reenactor takes part in the Battle of Waterloo Reenactment on July 03, 2023, in Waterloo, Belgium. The 1815 battle marked the end of the Napoleonic Wars when a British-led coalition under the command of the Duke of Wellington defeated the French army under the command of Napoleon Bonaparte. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Caner Can Özkanand Hamide Büşra Çağlar, who got engaged before the earthquake in Hatay, got married in Antakya Pazar Yeri container city where their families were staying on June 27, 2023, in Hatay via Getty Images

Fans celebrate a 4-1 victory by Galatasaray over Ankaragucu, securing the team’s 23rd Turkish Super Lig title and first since the 2018-19 season, at the team’s Metin Oktay facilities in the Florya neighbourhood May 30, 2023, in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo by Cemal Yurttas / dia images via Getty Images)

Hindu devotees offer prayers to Lord Narasimha Swamy outside their house during a chariot procession on the occasion of the Aani Narasimha Brahmotsavam festival, at Parthasarathy temple, in Chennai, India, 03 July 2023. Hundreds of Hindu devotees take part in a chariot procession by chanting sacred Vedas and offering prayers on the occasion of the Aani Narasimha Brahmotsavam festival of Lord Narasimha Swamy in the neighbourhood of Triplicane, at the Parthasarathy temple, a 6th-century Hindu Vaishnavite temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Hindu devotees offer prayers to Lord Narasimha Swamy during a chariot procession on the occasion of the Aani Narasimha Brahmotsavam festival, at Parthasarathy temple, in Chennai, India, 03 July 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Top-ranked competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (L) and Miki Sudo (R) pose with plates of hot dogs during a weigh-in ceremony for Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, New York, USA, 03 July 2023. The annual eating contest will be held tomorrow in the Coney Island neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Gretel Mendoza of Cuba competes in the final ribbon event of the gymnastics rhythmic during the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, 03 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

View of the full moon, in the village of Andrax, Mallorca, Balearics Islands, Spain on 04 July 2023. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

The peloton was in action shortly after the start of the 4th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 181,8km race from Dax to Nogaro, France, 04 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

German electronic band Kraftwerk performs on stage during the Iconica Festival in Sevilla, Spain, 03 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

A flower resting on the mouth of a tank’s gun as members of Ukraine’s 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk conduct repairs on it near a frontline in the Donetsk direction, eastern Ukraine, 02 July 2023 (issued 03 July 2023), amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/NIKOLETTA STOYANOVA DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Maverick News

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
IPID to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA
Maverick News

IPID to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA
Coke smugglers playing chicken with South Africa’s port authorities
DM168

Coke smugglers playing chicken with South Africa’s port authorities
Nkandla, we have a problem — Moonshot Pact takes shape, aiming at the ANC/EFF in 2024
South Africa

Nkandla, we have a problem — Moonshot Pact takes shape, aiming at the ANC/EFF in 2024
Feud between King Misuzulu and Buthelezi is ‘at a point of no return’
Maverick News

Feud between King Misuzulu and Buthelezi is ‘at a point of no return’

TOP READS IN SECTION

An expert explains the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible
Maverick Life

An expert explains the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible
In pictures: The 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July
Maverick Life

In pictures: The 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July
The Casbah: A stunning tale of Durban’s city within a city
Maverick News

The Casbah: A stunning tale of Durban’s city within a city
The South Africa Sh** Show: The episode in which the House of Al Jama-ah sparks hate
South Africa

The South Africa Sh** Show: The episode in which the House of Al Jama-ah sparks hate
‘The Most Evil of Them All’ examines the psychopathic narcissism of a serial killer
South Africa

‘The Most Evil of Them All’ examines the psychopathic narcissism of a serial killer

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eleven million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.