Newsdeck

POLITICAL POLLS

Sierra Leone election observers flag ‘statistical inconsistencies’

People wait outside a polling station at a school prior to casting their votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Freetown, Sierra Leone, 24 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / IBRAHIM BARRIE)
By Reuters
29 Jun 2023
0

European election observers in Sierra Leone said there were 'statistical inconsistencies' in the presidential results published by the electoral commission, which declared President Julius Maada Bio the winner of Saturday's vote.

The European Union Election Observation Mission called on the commission on Wednesday to promptly publish disaggregated results data per polling station to allow for public scrutiny of the results, without which it said transparency was compromised.

Sierra Leone’s chief electoral commissioner, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, told Reuters the disaggregated results would be uploaded to the website “in due course” but that it would take time.

Bio was re-elected to a second term with 56% of the vote, narrowly avoiding a run-off against main rival Samura Kamara, who had about 41%, according to the official tally. Kamara has rejected the outcome, saying the results were not credible.

The EU observation mission said in a statement that there were inconsistencies between the first and second batch of presidential results, including “notable discrepancies in the number of average valid votes per polling state”.

It said the results also showed a strikingly low number of invalid ballots nationwide and a very high turnout exceeding 95% in at least three districts.

A spokesperson for the electoral commission declined to comment on alleged irregularities, saying he had not seen the mission’s statement.

The United States, Britain, Ireland, Germany, France and the EU said on Wednesday they shared the concerns about lack of transparency in the tabulation process, and that significant logistical problems had hampered voting in certain areas.

“We urge everyone to exercise restraint, respect the rule of law, and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes,” they said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Additional reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Mark Heinrich.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Thabo Bester saga — three more G4S prison officials in court for aiding and abetting escape
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — three more G4S prison officials in court for aiding and abetting escape
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe

TOP READS IN SECTION

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
Newsdeck

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
Newsdeck

£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
I have a picture for you! 17 June - 23 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 17 June – 23 June 2023
South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Newsdeck

South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed
Newsdeck

Russian mutiny details remain scarce as Putin says he sought to avoid bloodshed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.