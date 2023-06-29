Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Eid al-Adha celebrations, and more from around the world

A Pakistani man holds the head of a sacrificed cow on his shoulder during Eid al-Adha celebration in Peshawar, Pakistan, 29 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter animals and split their meat into three parts: one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Pakistani butchers prepare to sacrifice a camel during the Eid al-Adha celebration in Peshawar, Pakistan, on 29 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter animals and split their meat into three parts: one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A child sits on a cow before the animal is slaughtered for ritual sacrifice during Eid al-Adha in Selayang, Malaysia, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An Indian Muslim boy yawns while attending morning prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, in Bangalore, India, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A Muslim boy yawns as faithful gather to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a Mosque in Kolkata, India, 29 June 2023.EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A Muslim boy plays with the pigeons after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, at Walajah Mosque in Chennai, India, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A worshiper spends time on his own after the main prayer service had finished at The Nizamiye Mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Salman Mohammad prays on his own after the main prayers at The Nizamiye Mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Muslims perform morning prayers during Eid al-Adha at the Niujie Mosque in Beijing, China, on 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A girl looks on as Muslim devotees attend the Eid al-Adha prayer at the Galle Face Seafront in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Residents pray during Eid al-Adha at Kubah Emas Mosque in Depok, Indonesia, on 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Ivorian Muslims pray during the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

Muslims gather after an Eid al-Adha prayer in front of the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

An Indian Muslim attends morning prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, in Bangalore, India, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

People attend Eid al-Adha prayers in Palais 12 at Heysel expo centre in Brussels, Belgium, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Taklban security personnel greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

A machine gun rests on the ground as Afghan men offer the Eid al-Adha prayer at a Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Palestinian children play next to the Old City Walls near the Damascus Gate during the Eid al-Adha holiday in the Old City of Jerusalem, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

An Indian trader waits for customers as he sells sacrificial goats at a makeshift livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, in Chennai, India, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Muslim pilgrims arrive to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat Bridge during the Hajj pilgrimage near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on 28 June 2023. Hajj pilgrims took part in the ‘stoning of the devil’ ritual on the first day of Eid al-Adha during which they throw pebbles at three large pillars. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on 27 June that the number of pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj season has reached 1,845,045 from 150 countries. EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA

French President Emmanuel Macron meets residents as he visits the Benza district in Marseille, France, on 28 June 2023. Two years after the launch of the transformation plan, President Macron visits Marseille from 26 to 28 June 2023 to review the various projects undertaken in the second-largest city in France. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / POOL MAXPP OUT

A dummy depicting the Berlin Governing Mayor Kai Wegner is displayed during a protest by left-wing activists against high rents and large housing companies in front of the Red Town Hall in Berlin, Germany, on 28 June 2023. The expert commission for the socialization of large housing companies in Berlin, set up by the Senate, handed over its final report to the Governing Mayor Kai Wegner on 28 June. In September 2021, a successful referendum was held in Berlin on the subject of the socialization of large housing companies. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A Ukrainian serviceman operates a drone with a grenade attached to it at an undisclosed location along the frontline in the Donetsk direction, Ukraine, on 28 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The drones are used for intelligence-gathering and sometimes for attacks on enemy positions by dropping small bombs. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ALEX BABENKO

Clown Andre (R) puts on makeup on his face before performing the ‘Knife Throwing and Arrow Act’ at the Swiss Dream Circus Performance in Damansara, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 28 June 2023. The Swiss Dream Circus Performance will be held from 28 June to 23 July 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Sasha (below) and Vlad (top) perform the ‘Icarian Act’ during the Swiss Dream Circus Performance in Damansara, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Tatiana performs in the ‘Knife Throwing and Arrow Act’ during the Swiss Dream Circus Performance in Damansara, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A general view of the exhibition “You, Me and the Balloons” by Yayoi Kusama at Aviva Studios on June 29, 2023, in Manchester, England. Artist Yayoi Kusama, renowned for her surreal dotted pumpkin installations, brings her largest-ever immersive environment to Manchester. Conceived especially for Factory International, Yayoi Kusama – You, Me and the Balloons celebrates three decades of the pioneering Japanese artist’s inflatable artworks. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A general view of the exhibition “You, Me and the Balloons” by Yayoi Kusama at Aviva Studios on June 29, 2023, in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The final explosive blowdown takes place on the Teesworks site on June 29, 2023, in Redcar, England. Lord Michael Heseltine pressed the button for the demolition of The Redcar Power Station, including a triple flare stack, the power station building, a chimney and a gas holder. The 4500-acre area is being cleared as part of regeneration plans on the Teesworks site which is within the UK’s largest Freeport. It has been set up to promote the economic growth and commercial development of the Tees Valley by converting assets in the South Tees area into opportunities for business investment and economic growth. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

An aerial view shows a segment of the courtyard of the Volkswagen car factory, with thousands of stopped vehicles, in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on 28 June 2023. The German company Volkswagen announced a temporary suspension of production in its factories in Brazil as a result of the ‘market stagnation’ of the sale of vehicles, according to the company. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA DM

