Eid al-Adha celebrations, and more from around the world
A Pakistani man holds the head of a sacrificed cow on his shoulder during Eid al-Adha celebration in Peshawar, Pakistan, 29 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter animals and split their meat into three parts: one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Pakistani butchers prepare to sacrifice a camel during the Eid al-Adha celebration in Peshawar, Pakistan, on 29 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter animals and split their meat into three parts: one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A child sits on a cow before the animal is slaughtered for ritual sacrifice during Eid al-Adha in Selayang, Malaysia, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
An Indian Muslim boy yawns while attending morning prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, in Bangalore, India, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
A Muslim boy yawns as faithful gather to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a Mosque in Kolkata, India, 29 June 2023.EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A Muslim boy plays with the pigeons after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, at Walajah Mosque in Chennai, India, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A worshiper spends time on his own after the main prayer service had finished at The Nizamiye Mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Salman Mohammad prays on his own after the main prayers at The Nizamiye Mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Muslims perform morning prayers during Eid al-Adha at the Niujie Mosque in Beijing, China, on 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
A girl looks on as Muslim devotees attend the Eid al-Adha prayer at the Galle Face Seafront in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Residents pray during Eid al-Adha at Kubah Emas Mosque in Depok, Indonesia, on 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Ivorian Muslims pray during the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
Muslims gather after an Eid al-Adha prayer in front of the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
An Indian Muslim attends morning prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, in Bangalore, India, 29 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
People attend Eid al-Adha prayers in Palais 12 at Heysel expo centre in Brussels, Belgium, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Taklban security personnel greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
A machine gun rests on the ground as Afghan men offer the Eid al-Adha prayer at a Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
Palestinian children play next to the Old City Walls near the Damascus Gate during the Eid al-Adha holiday in the Old City of Jerusalem, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
An Indian trader waits for customers as he sells sacrificial goats at a makeshift livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, in Chennai, India, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Muslim pilgrims arrive to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat Bridge during the Hajj pilgrimage near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on 28 June 2023. Hajj pilgrims took part in the ‘stoning of the devil’ ritual on the first day of Eid al-Adha during which they throw pebbles at three large pillars. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on 27 June that the number of pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj season has reached 1,845,045 from 150 countries. EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA
French President Emmanuel Macron meets residents as he visits the Benza district in Marseille, France, on 28 June 2023. Two years after the launch of the transformation plan, President Macron visits Marseille from 26 to 28 June 2023 to review the various projects undertaken in the second-largest city in France. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / POOL MAXPP OUT
A dummy depicting the Berlin Governing Mayor Kai Wegner is displayed during a protest by left-wing activists against high rents and large housing companies in front of the Red Town Hall in Berlin, Germany, on 28 June 2023. The expert commission for the socialization of large housing companies in Berlin, set up by the Senate, handed over its final report to the Governing Mayor Kai Wegner on 28 June. In September 2021, a successful referendum was held in Berlin on the subject of the socialization of large housing companies. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A Ukrainian serviceman operates a drone with a grenade attached to it at an undisclosed location along the frontline in the Donetsk direction, Ukraine, on 28 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The drones are used for intelligence-gathering and sometimes for attacks on enemy positions by dropping small bombs. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ALEX BABENKO
Clown Andre (R) puts on makeup on his face before performing the ‘Knife Throwing and Arrow Act’ at the Swiss Dream Circus Performance in Damansara, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 28 June 2023. The Swiss Dream Circus Performance will be held from 28 June to 23 July 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Sasha (below) and Vlad (top) perform the ‘Icarian Act’ during the Swiss Dream Circus Performance in Damansara, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Tatiana performs in the ‘Knife Throwing and Arrow Act’ during the Swiss Dream Circus Performance in Damansara, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A general view of the exhibition “You, Me and the Balloons” by Yayoi Kusama at Aviva Studios on June 29, 2023, in Manchester, England. Artist Yayoi Kusama, renowned for her surreal dotted pumpkin installations, brings her largest-ever immersive environment to Manchester. Conceived especially for Factory International, Yayoi Kusama – You, Me and the Balloons celebrates three decades of the pioneering Japanese artist’s inflatable artworks. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A general view of the exhibition “You, Me and the Balloons” by Yayoi Kusama at Aviva Studios on June 29, 2023, in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The final explosive blowdown takes place on the Teesworks site on June 29, 2023, in Redcar, England. Lord Michael Heseltine pressed the button for the demolition of The Redcar Power Station, including a triple flare stack, the power station building, a chimney and a gas holder. The 4500-acre area is being cleared as part of regeneration plans on the Teesworks site which is within the UK’s largest Freeport. It has been set up to promote the economic growth and commercial development of the Tees Valley by converting assets in the South Tees area into opportunities for business investment and economic growth. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows a segment of the courtyard of the Volkswagen car factory, with thousands of stopped vehicles, in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on 28 June 2023. The German company Volkswagen announced a temporary suspension of production in its factories in Brazil as a result of the ‘market stagnation’ of the sale of vehicles, according to the company. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA DM
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted
A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive
Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.
Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.
We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.
Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.
Become an Insider
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet