European Breaking Games in Poland, and more from around the world

Silver medalist Stefani of Ukraine in action during the Breaking Women's B-Gilrs Gold Medal Battle at the 3rd European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023, in Nowy Sacz, Poland, 27 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT
By Maverick Life Editors
28 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Dany of France in action during the Breaking Men’s B-Boys Gold Medal Battle at the 3rd European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023, in Nowy Sacz, Poland, 27 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ

Environmental activist Modou Fall, also known as ‘Plastic Man’, wears his plastic suit as he interacts with children in Guediawaye, Dakar, Senegal, on 23 June 2023. (Issued 28 June 2023). For more than 15 years, Fall, a former soldier and father of three nicknamed ‘Plastic Man’, has been on a mission to raise the awareness of his fellow citizens about plastic waste and pollution. Fall is often seen wearing a custom-made camouflage suit composed of recycled plastic bags to carry his message across and has become the international face of the fight against plastic waste and pollution in Senegal. According to Fall, 200,000 tons of plastic are collected annually in Senegal but only 9,000 tons are recycled, while the rest is burned and contributes to more environmental pollution. The sign reads ‘All against the silent killer, the plastic peril’ EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Environmental activist Modou Fall, also known as ‘Plastic Man’, picks up waste plastic packaging in a street in Guediawaye, Dakar, Senegal, on 23 June 2023. (Issued 28 June 2023). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Sir Grayson Perry, artist, writer and Broadcaster after being made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, on June 28, 2023, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images)

Depeche Mode’s lead singer Dave Gahan performs during the British band’s Memento Mori tour in Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 June 2023 (issued 28 June 2023). EPA-EFE/Helle Arensbak

Inmates listen to a speech by Taliban officials as they prepare to be released from prison in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 27 June 2023. To honour the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, the Taliban supreme commander Mullah Haibatullah ordered the release of around 144 prisoners who were sentenced to less than a year in jail for petty crimes. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Inmates are released from prison in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 27 June 2023. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Kyrgyzstanis pray during the celebration of Eid al-Adha in the central square of Naryn, Kyrgyzstan, on 28 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslim holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal in memory of a biblical story about prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son after a command from god in a dream. After an animal has been sacrificed the meat is usually split into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

A kid holds a balloon as Indonesian Muslims attend the Eid al-Adha prayer at the southern city square, known as ‘Alun-alun kidul’, on June 28, 2023, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha to commemorate the Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God, during which they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Muslims attend morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha near the Moscow Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Police officers stand guard while Muslims attend morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha near the Moscow Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia, 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Cambodian official prepares to burn seized illegal drugs during a drug destruction event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 28 June 2023. The Cambodian National Authority for Combating Drugs destroyed nearly six tons of illicit substance drug ingredients in an effort to fight against drug production, distribution and drug trafficking. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

A Cambodian teacher takes pictures during a drug destruction event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 28 June 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Oskar Siegert (red) of Poland and Igor Liubczenko (blue) of Ukraine fight during the Muaythai Men’s Combat 67kg Final at the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland, 27 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Art Service

Nanna Lind Kristensen of Denmark competes against Mara D’Alessandro of Italy during the Teqball Women’s Singles Group Stage match during Day Nine of the European Games 2023 at Krakow Main Square on June 28, 2023, in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Nanna Lind Kristensen of Denmark competes against Mara D’Alessandro of Italy during the Teqball Women’s Singles Group Stage match during Day Nine of the European Games 2023 at Krakow Main Square on June 28, 2023, in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Giant Panda Gang Gang eats bamboo shoots at Anshan Zoo in Anshan, China, 26 June 2023. (issued 27 June 2023) EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Yao Jianfeng

Bobak Tavangar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Brilliant Labs, with the Monocle, AI-powered mixed-reality wearable, at a factory in Singapore, on Monday, June 26, 2023. Brilliant Labs is venturing into a still-unproven product category of mixed-reality wearable with ChatGPT built-in. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Russian policemen guard close to the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 27 June 2023. On 24 June, counter-terrorism measures were enforced in Moscow and other Russian regions after the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that his troops had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, demanding a meeting with Russia’s defence chiefs. Belarusian President Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, negotiated a deal with Wagner chief Prigozhin to stop the movement of the group’s fighters across Russia. Prigozhin announced that Wagner fighters were turning their columns around and going back in the other direction, returning to their field camps. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV DM

