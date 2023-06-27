‘Venus of the Rags’ in Naples, and more from around the world
Workers set up the work 'Venus of the Rags' (Venere degli Stracci) by Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto during final preparations at Piazza del Municipio in Naples, Italy, 27 June 2023, on the eve of the installation's inauguration. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
In this handout photo, students of the Eco-Runner Team Delft set an official Guinness World Record while driving a record 2488.5 kilometers on less than 1 kg of hydrogen with the ‘Eco-Runner XIII’ on June 24, 2023 in Immendingen, Germany. The aim of these 24 students is to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen and inspire the transport sector to embrace more sustainable and efficient mobility. This is now the longest distance ever driven by a hydrogen car without refuelling. (Handout Photo by Eco-Runner Team Delft/Getty Images)
In this handout photo, students of the Eco-Runner Team Delft celebrate after setting an official Guinness World Record after driving a record 2488.5 kilometers on less than 1 kg of hydrogen with the ‘Eco-Runner XIII’ on June 26, 2023 in Immendingen, Germany. The aim of these 24 students is to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen and inspire the transport sector to embrace more sustainable and efficient mobility.This is now the longest distance ever driven by a hydrogen car without refuelling. (Handout Photo by Eco-Runner Team Delft/Getty Images)
Sheep graze underneath solar panels at a farm in Hammond, Minnesota, US, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Stung by high fuel costs and a labor squeeze, some clean energy companies are turning to an unlikely ally flocks of sheep to keep their solar panels out of the shade. Photographer: Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sheep graze underneath solar panels at a farm in Hammond, Minnesota, US, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Photographer: Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Workers wash sheep in the river ahead of Muslim holy festival Eid-Al-Adha in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A Kyrgyz man unloads sheep from a truck at the local livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 27 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
A Muslim woman prays on Mount Arafat during the Hajj 2023 pilgrimage, southeast of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 27 June 2023. Pilgrims began flocking to the plains of Mount Arafat in the early hours of the day to perform one of the most important rituals of the Hajj pilgrimage. According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, more than 1.6 million Muslims arrived in the Kingdom to perform Hajj this year, while the total number of pilgrims is expected to break records at more than 2.5 million for the first time since lifting the covid-19 pandemic restrictions. EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat during the Hajj 2023 pilgrimage, southeast of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 27 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA
Muslims crowd al-Masjid al-Haram, in preparation for the start of the Hajj 2023 pilgrimage, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA
Muslims touch the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, as they perform the Tawaf (circumambulation) ritual and pray at al-Masjid al-Haram, in preparation for the start of the Hajj 2023 pilgrimage, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ASHRAF AMRA
A person sits in a rubbish-filled field near the Pyramid Stage area at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 26 June 2023. The Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of music, dance, theatre, comedy, and performing arts running from 21 to 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Litter pickers remove rubbish from the Pyramid Stage area at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 26 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Players of Belgium cut down the net after winning the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket final match between Belgium and Spain in Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 25 June 2023. Belgium won 64-58. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
Players of Belgium celebrate with their trophy after winning the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket final match between Belgium and Spain at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 25 June 2023. Belgium won 64-58. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
A Tibetan man wears traditional clothing and looks towards the stage as others watch fireworks at the end of the opening ceremony gala of the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo on June 16, 2023 during a government-organized visit in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. China’s government says it has invested heavily in infrastructure, education, employment, health care, and the regional tourism industry to develop Tibet’s economy. However, critics believe the scale of development is coming at an irreversible cost to culture and the environment on the Tibetan plateau by eroding traditional Tibetan religion, language, and culture. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A Tibetan woman in traditional style clothing waits to perform on stage at the opening ceremony gala of the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo on June 16, 2023 during a government-organized visit in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Tibetan students from the Second Senior High School exercise line up during a break on June 18, 2023, during a government-organized visit in Shannan, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A person wearing a UN tent used at Zaatari camp in Jordan leads a march of children from St Antony’s Catholic Primary School organised by Citizens UK to highlight refugee children could be detained under the proposed Illegal Migration Bill by the UK government at Parliament Square in London, Britain, 27 June 2023. The grassroots activist group Citizens UK fears the new legislation will allow the detention and deportation of youngsters illegally arriving in the UK and calls for these measures to be dropped. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A man poses with his ink-stained finger after voting in the general elections at a polling station in San Juan Sacatepequez, northwest of Guatemala City, Guatemala, 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA
A Pakistani trader reacts while looking at monitors displaying shares price developments during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, Pakistan, 26 June 2023. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a massive bullish run with the KSE-100 surging over 1,200 points during trading. The surge in share prices was due to anticipation that the passage of new budget measures would finally pave the way for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program. This came after parliament approved a revised budget last week. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Giant panda Gang Gang eats bamboo shoots at Anshan Zoo in Anshan, China, 26 June 2023. (issued 27 June 2023) The 5-year-old giant panda spends its summer in an air-conditioned room here and enjoys diverse food provided by zoo keeper. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / XINHUA / Yao Jianfeng CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Buffalos graze in a field during high temperatures in Patna, Bihar, India, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Scientists estimate climate change has made extreme heat 30 times more likely in India, and the World Bank has flagged India is likely to be one of the first places in the world where heat waves breach the human survivability threshold. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Juan Postigo Arce of Spain tees off on the 17th hole during Round 2 of the G4D Tour prior to the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo 2023 at The Belfry on June 27, 2023 in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
A cyclist rides through a puddle in front of Brandenburg Gate after the storm with heavy rain in Berlin, Germany, 26 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A visitor looks at a creation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama called ‘Sex Obsession (1992)’ during the presentation of her retrospective at Guggenheim Bilbao Museum in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, 26 June 2023. The exhibition runs until 08 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido
Elephant keepers try to adapt an ailing Thai elephant named Sak Surin or Muthu Raja to the flight cage at the National Zoological Garden in Dehiwala Suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 27 June 2023. Sak Surin, also known as Muthu Raja, is a 29-year-old elephant that the Thai government gave to the Sri Lankan government in 2001. After two decades, the Thai government is preparing to fly Elephant Saksurin back to Thailand on a charter plane to receive medical attention because he is ill and lives in deplorable conditions. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE 20577
Elephant keepers bathe an ailing Thai elephant named Sak Surin or Muthu Raja at the National Zoological Garden in Dehiwala Suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 27 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE DM
