Olympic Esports Week in Singapore, and more from around the world

Yasmina Aziez of France competes against Amelia Yap (not pictured) of Singapore during round one of the Virtual Taekwondo event of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Leonardo Basile (L) of Spain competes against Daycia Low of Singapore during round one of the Virtual Taekwondo event of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Nigel Tan (L) of Singapore competes against compatriot Alexander Tang during round one of the Virtual Taekwondo event of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Team Lava’s Alice Lethbridge (C) of Great Britain competes as her teammates Kong Lam (R) of Hong Kong and Teppo Laurio of Finland look on during the Swift cycling finals event of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore, 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Darren Kieran Reilly of Great Britain in the Men’s Park Final of the BMX Freestyle competition at the 2023 European Games in Krzeszowice, Poland, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Art Service

Jaka Remec of Slovakia in the Women’s Park Final of the BMX Freestyle competition at the 2023 European Games in Krzeszowice, Poland, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Art Service

Members of traditional Gnawa bands and dancers take part in a parade on the streets during the opening ceremony of the 24th edition of the Gnaoua World Music Festival in Essaouira, Morocco, on 22 June 2023. The event runs from 22 to 24 June. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Members of traditional Gnawa bands and dancers take part in a parade on the streets during the opening ceremony of the 24th edition of the Gnaoua World Music Festival in Essaouira, Morocco, on 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Members of the band Maalems Mohamed et said fusion performs with members of the Burundi band Amagba during the opening ceremony of the 24th edition of the Gnaoua World Music Festival in Essaouira, Morocco, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

A man exits a hospital in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 16 June 2023 (issued 23 June 2023). Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, is a revered pilgrimage destination nestled in the Himalayas. It attracts pilgrims worldwide who seek spiritual enlightenment and engage in personal introspection. The city is known for its numerous monasteries and temples, including the iconic Potala Palace. Initially built in the 7th century and expanded over time, the palace serves as the winter residence of the Dalai Lama and houses religious artefacts and scriptures. Pilgrims endure challenging journeys to reach Lhasa, often engaging in prostrations as a sign of devotion. The pilgrimage to Lhasa is considered a significant and life-changing journey, providing pilgrims with a profound connection and enlightenment. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A Tibetan Buddhist monk walks at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 16 June 2023 (issued 23 June 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A pilgrim prays inside the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 16 June 2023 (issued 23 June 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Women wearing traditional clothes talk in front of their home near Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 15 June 2023 (issued 23 June 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Pilgrims pray outside the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 16 June 2023 (issued 23 June 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman prays at the Qusong County centralized feeding centre for especially distressed persons, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 18 June 2023 (published 23 June 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The lit Potala Palace at night in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 16 June 2023 (issued 23 June 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A Tibetan mastiff dog stands on a hill overlooking the Yamdrok Lake, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 17 June 2023 (issued 23 June 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Yaks graze on a mountain above the Yamdrok Lake, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 17 June 2023 (issued 23 June 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Farmers plant rice in a paddy field during the beginning of monsoon season in Tinpiple village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on 23 June 2023. The annual monsoon season in Nepal normally begins in mid-June, lasting until the end of August or early September. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Farmers plant rice in a paddy field during the beginning of monsoon season in Tinpiple village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on 23 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

View of an oil-stained bird on the shore of a contaminated lake in Maracaibo, Venezuela, 22 June 2023. The Azul Ambientalistas Foundation denounced on 22 June the ‘state of emergency’ in which the Maracaibo Lake, the largest in Venezuela, finds itself, due to oil spills that, it assured, are affecting the lake economy and the health of the people. EPA-EFE/HENRY CHIRINOS

People in a motorboat sail in a polluted lake in Maracaibo, Venezuela, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/HENRY CHIRINOS

View of an oil spill in Maracaibo, Venezuela, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/HENRY CHIRINOS

A Palestinian youth takes part during a military summer camp organized by fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement in the west of Khan Younis Town, southern Gaza Strip, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian youth takes part during a military summer camp organized by fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement in the west of Khan Younis Town, southern Gaza Strip, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

People enter the Blind Tiger tent during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, on 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

People walk past a mural during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

A general view of the Iicon Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

People dressed in their underwear queue up at a Desigual store in Madrid, Spain, 22 June 2023. Two Desigual stores announced they would give away two pieces of clothing to the first 100 clients who showed up in their underwear, on the occasion of the first day of summer sales. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

People holding umbrellas walk a scramble crossway at Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A member of the Afro-Caribbean community takes part in a commemoration procession during the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Windrush in London, Britain, 22 June 2023. Britain is marking the anniversary with a series of events to remember the contribution of the hundreds of thousands of Caribbean migrants who travelled to Britain to help rebuild the economy following WWII. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Andras John of Hungary (R) throws the ball in front of Dario Mata of Spain during the men’s beach handball final match between Hungary and Spain at the 2023 European Games in Tarnow, Poland, 22 June 2023. Spain won 2-1. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

A basketball athlete of Turkey warms up in front of the Berlin Red Town Hall ‘Rotes Rathaus’ before the match against Germany in the Men’s/Mixed Unified Sports Team Competition Basketball 3×3 during the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, 22 June 2023. Athletes with intellectual disabilities compete in the Special Olympics from 17 to 25 June 2023 in Berlin. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

French basketball player Victor Wembanyama (R) with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being selected as the first overall draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 22 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (C) upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for an official dinner, on the sidelines of the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France, 22 June 2023. World leaders, heads of international organizations and activists are gathering in Paris for a two-day summit aimed at seeking better responses to tackle poverty and climate change issues by reshaping the global financial system. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends an appeal hearing against the extension of his arrest term on espionage charges at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on 22 June 2023. Evan Gershkovich, a US journalist at The Wall Street Journal covering Russia, was detained in Yekaterinburg on March 29. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that on the instructions of the American authorities, the journalist collected information constituting a state secret about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. He is charged under Art. 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – Espionage, which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV DM

