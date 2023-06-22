As the only membership programme providing discounts and exclusive experiences across both rides and delivery, Uber One is designed to help members navigate everyday life.

With this new membership, which costs R50 per month, or R500 annually, users can enjoy a wide range of benefits, starting with unlimited R0 delivery and up to 0% service fees on food and groceries from Uber Eats.

Users will receive R20 in Uber Cash if their Uber Eats order arrives after the Latest Arrival By Estimate. They’ll save on rides, too, receiving 5% in Uber Cash on eligible rides from Uber (including Uber Black, UberX, Uber Comfort and Uber XL) to be used on the next order or ride; plus, they’ll enjoy access to a host of promotions and special offers available only to members.

“We are extremely excited to offer Uber One as a membership platform that makes everyday effortless. The savings you get offer outstanding value across Uber and Uber Eats. We want our members to enjoy Uber and Uber Eats as part of their daily lives and that is why we promise to make it right if their order gets delivered late. Uber One is really all about giving users more Uber and Uber Eats,” says Daniele Joubert, Head of Growth and Consumer Operations SSA at Uber Eats.

Kagiso Khaole, General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa said, “Uber and Uber Eats have revolutionised South Africa’s mobility and delivery industries since the brand’s launch here in 2013, with more than 30 million riders and eaters across sub-Saharan collectively taking advantage of the convenience, accessibility and sheer ease they offer. We’re proud to keep building on the value that we offer.”

These new offerings continue to showcase the value that the Uber Eats brand brings not only to users but also earners who use the Uber and Uber Eats platform, and merchants who have grown through the service. DM