VIOLENT TENSION

Israeli military says it fired drone at militants in vehicle in West Bank

The scene of destruction in the Palestinian town Turmus Aya, next to the Israeli settlement of Eli in the West Bank, 21 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ATEF SAFADI)
By Reuters
22 Jun 2023
The Israeli military said it used a drone to strike a militant squad driving in a vehicle on Wednesday, thwarting an attack.

 The drone strike in the occupied West Bank was a day after four Israelis were killed in a deadly shooting in what was apparent retaliation for a military raid on Monday when Israeli security forces killed seven Palestinians.

“IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle, after the cell carried out a shooting adjacent to the town of Jalamah,” a statement from the Israeli military said. “Following the identification of the terrorist cell, an IDF UAV fired toward the cell and thwarted them.”

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Grant McCool.)

 

 

