The drone strike in the occupied West Bank was a day after four Israelis were killed in a deadly shooting in what was apparent retaliation for a military raid on Monday when Israeli security forces killed seven Palestinians.
“IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle, after the cell carried out a shooting adjacent to the town of Jalamah,” a statement from the Israeli military said. “Following the identification of the terrorist cell, an IDF UAV fired toward the cell and thwarted them.”
(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Grant McCool.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet