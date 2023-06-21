Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ex-Steinhoff CEO hit by arrest warrant after trial no-show

Ex-Steinhoff CEO hit by arrest warrant after trial no-show
Markus Jooste. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
21 Jun 2023
0

A German court issued an arrest warrant for Markus Jooste, former chief executive officer of scandal-ridden retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV, after he failed to show up for trial in the country.

The Regional Court of Oldenburg issued the warrant about two weeks ago, a spokesman for the tribunal said on Wednesday. Prosecutors had asked for the order in April when Jooste was a no-show for his trial in that city. 

Bernd Gross, Jooste’s German lawyer, said the ruling is “totally incomprehensible” and he will challenge it. His client has always cooperated with the German authorities and will continue to do so, the attorney added.

Gross told the court in April that Jooste was unable to travel because he didn’t have access to his passport, under an arrangement with South African authorities. Jooste is facing much bigger probes and allegations there than in Germany, the lawyer said at the time.

Read More: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Fails to Show Up for German Criminal Trial

Steinhoff has been battling to stay afloat, more than five years since auditors refused to sign off on its accounts. This prompted Jooste to resign and caused a dramatic share-price collapse as well as criminal and regulatory investigations in both Europe and South Africa. The executive was charged in Germany and the trial was scheduled to start April 18 but couldn’t continue due to Jooste’s no-show. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
Newsdeck

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment
‘Significant irregularities’ in Western Cape’s R282m Royal Security tender – court filings
South Africa

‘Significant irregularities’ in Western Cape’s R282m Royal Security tender – court filings
What it felt like to be grounded in Poland on Ramaphosa’s African peace mission
Maverick News

What it felt like to be grounded in Poland on Ramaphosa’s African peace mission
Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
World

Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock
Trouble with a capital T – Jacaranda City municipality is wilting under bad finances and scandal
Maverick News

Trouble with a capital T – Jacaranda City municipality is wilting under bad finances and scandal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Maverick News

Errant auditors face fines of up to R25-million under new legislation
Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
South Africa

Farmers lose confidence amid more pain for SA’s agricultural sector
Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland - pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Maverick News

Why was Ramaphosa’s security detail grounded in Poland – pro-Russia perceptions, or underprepared securocrats?
Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
DM168

Karpowership SA is heading for choppy financial waters
Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom
DM168

Five money tips for young adults to secure financial freedom

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.