W17 WorkLife Matters - Kane Reilly

Join Workshop17 and host Siv Ngesi for candid stories, practical strategies and incredible insights from a range of cross section professionals, entrepreneurs, start ups and much more. Listen in to find out how their work life can matter to you.Behind the mic this week is Kane Reilly, SA’s top ultra trail running athlete chatting conquering mountains, life and work, competition, setbacks and support-systems.

 
