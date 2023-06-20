Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne attend day one of the Royal Ascot, and more from around the world

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Queen Camilla (L) attend day one of Royal Ascot, in Ascot, Britain, 20 June 2032. Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable horse race meeting and social event, running daily from 20 to 24 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Maverick Life Editors
20 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Annabel Elliot attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Daniel Lismore attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Eunice Olumide attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Tracey Lea Sayer, Nana Acheampong and Clementine Payne attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Olena Sytneychenko and Anastasia Tutus attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

A racegoer attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Stephen Hayden-Stapf attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Maria Zherebtsova attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

A racegoer attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

A soldier who fainted from the heat gets immediate help ahead the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 19, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Nina, 91, cuts wood while sitting on a chair amid the remains of her house in Bohorodychne village, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 29 May 2023 (issued 19 June 2023). EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Mykola, 58, smokes a cigarette near his house in Bohorodychne village, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 29 May 2023 (issued 19 June 2023). Mykola and his 92-year-old mother were the only ones in the village who did not evacuate during combat amid Russia’s invasion of the country and survived. Bohorodyche had a population of approximately 600 people before the war. Only 18 people returned to their homes. On 24 February 2022, Russian troops entered Ukraine, starting a conflict that resulted in widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Mykola, 58, feeds the geese in Bohorodychne village, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 30 May 2023 (issued 19 June 2023). He saved two of four geese who previously belonged to his brother before he was killed by Russian mortar shelling. Mykola and his 92-year-old mother were the only ones in the village who did not evacuate during combat amid Russia’s invasion of the country and survived. Bohorodyche had a population of approximately 600 people before the war. Only 18 people returned to their homes. On 24 February 2022, Russian troops entered Ukraine, starting a conflict that resulted in widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK ATTENTION: For the full FOCUS ESSAY text please go to https://epaimages.com/misc.pp?code=section-focus

An MV-22B Osprey is seen from the rear door of an Osprey on a flight to land on the USS America, off the coast of Brisbane, Australia 20 June 2023. The USS America, an aircraft carrier-like ship that’s part of the Seventh Fleet, has been on exercises in the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Queensland. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

An MV-22B Osprey is seen from the rear door of another Osprey on the flight to land on the USS America off the coast of Brisbane, Australia, 20 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (C) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) enter a Eurofighter Typhoon during their visit to the NATO Air Defender 2023 exercise on June 20, 2023, in Jagel, Germany. Germany is hosting Air Defender 2023, which with 250 participating aircraft from 25 nations and 10,000 military personnel is the biggest air exercise ever of the NATO military alliance. The exercises are scheduled to run from June 12-23. (Photo by Martin Ziemer – Pool/Getty Images)

Attendees check out a Flytx cockpit avionics suite in the Thales SA pavilion at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. At the Paris Air Show, airlines and leasing companies will place orders, manufacturers will show off civil and military aircraft, and executives will tout new technologies like flying taxis and electric propulsion as the industry pushes toward decarbonization. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Renault AIR4 flying car concept at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.  Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Levon Aghasyan of Armenia competes in the Men’s Triple Jump – Div. 3 during day one of the European Games 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 20, 2023, in Silesia, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Michael Bowler of Ireland competes in the Men’s Pole Vault – Div. 3 during day one of the European Games 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 20, 2023, in Silesia, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Zhanna Shahnazaryan of Armenia competes in the Women’s Hammer Throw – Div. 3 during day one of the European Games 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 20, 2023, in Silesia, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Teresita Santander of Mexico reacts after competing in the 1500 m Unified Sports Open Water Swimming competition during day three of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 at Regattastrecke Grünau on June 19, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Syeda Shumaila Rubab of SO Pakistan 1 (B) competes during a Field Hockey Team Competition 6-a-side Male/Mixed Preliminary Round Match between SO Great Britain 1 (A) and SO Pakistan 1 (B) during day three of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 on June 19, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Pone Fa’amausili (L) and Lachlan Swinton (R) wrestle during an Australian Wallabies training session at Coogee Beach on June 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Rob Leota takes part in a drill during an Australian Wallabies training session at Coogee Beach on June 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

People play double dutch during a Juneteenth celebration in Fort Greene Park on June 19, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021, proclaiming it a day for all Americans to commemorate the end of slavery. The date’s history goes back to the year 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to deliver the news that slavery had ended after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Members of the Atlanta Saddle Club Association ride horses in the Juneteenth Atlanta Black History parade on June 18, 2022, in Atlanta, United States. Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of chattel slavery on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, in compliance with President Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

A member of the Atlanta Saddle Club Association rides a horse-side saddle while participating in the Juneteenth Atlanta Black History parade on June 18, 2022, in Atlanta, United States. Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of chattel slavery on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, in compliance with President Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

(L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired educator Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room of the White House on June 17, 2021, in Washington, DC. The Juneteenth holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States and the Juneteenth National Independence Day will become the 12th legal federal holiday the first new one since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Members of Ganatantra Mancha leftist political parties’ alliance stand in front of policemen and barricades during a march towards the Bangladesh Secretariat office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 19 June 2023. The protesters are demanding an end to load shedding, power crisis and rising prices of food products among other demands. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Palestinian demonstrates against the Israeli raid that took place in Jenin, near the border between Israel and east Gaza Strip, 19 June 2023. Israeli forces announced in a statement on 19 June, that they conducted a raid to ‘apprehend two wanted suspects’ in the city of Jenin. In a rare move, they used helicopters to open fire at what they described as gunmen. Israeli forces accused Palestinian gunmen of hurling at them ‘large numbers of explosive devices’, prompting them to respond with live fire. At least five people died, including a minor, and more than 30 others were injured during clashes, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A man kisses one of the five Palestinians killed in an Israeli army raid, during the funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, 19 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Guarani activists and indigenous people participate during an act for the climate in the centre of Sao Paulo, Brazil 18 June 2023. In the Act for the Climate, activists demonstrated against the dismantling of socio-environmental policies and the ‘Temporal Milestone’, a bill that would make it difficult to demarcate indigenous lands. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

Guarani activists and indigenous people participate during an act for the climate in the centre of Sao Paulo, Brazil 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

An environmental activist of the ‘Renovate Switzerland’ civil resistance campaign holds banners while sitting down on the road during a roadblock action on the motorway A1 exit in Zuerich, Switzerland, 19 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Environmental activists of the ‘Renovate Switzerland’ civil resistance campaign hold banners while sitting down on the road during a roadblock action on the motorway A1 exit in Zuerich, Switzerland, 19 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Yemeni grooms dance during a mass wedding ceremony in Sana’a, Yemen, 18 June 2023. A philanthropist has funded the mass wedding for 34 couples. Mass weddings in Yemen are mostly funded and organized by charity organizations and philanthropists to make it easier for people, who couldn’t otherwise afford one, due to high dowries and the high ceremony costs amid a deteriorating economy in war-ridden Yemen. Upon strict Muslim traditions practised in Yemen, men and women have their celebrations separately. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A visitor takes a selfie photograph with a deer in Nara, Japan, on Monday, June 19, 2023. Foreign tourists packing flights to Japan are helping the economy climb out of a recession with spending power that is also fueling upward pressure on hospitality-sector pay and prices. Photographer: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The underground tunnel of Mumbai Metro Line 3 near the Siddhivinayak station is under construction in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The city is counting on the Aqua Line metro, scheduled to open later this year, to connect island business districts to its northern suburbs while alleviating traffic. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.