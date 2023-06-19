Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
A person dressed as a sea creature partakes in the annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
A person dressed as a mermaid partakes in the annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
A person dressed as a mermaid partakes in the annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
People dressed as sea creatures take part in the annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
A girl and boy in traditional costumes eat herrings during Vlaggetjesdag, the kick-off of herring season in Scheveningen, The Netherlands, 17 June 2023. The official start of the season has been postponed because the herrings have not reached the desirable form yet, but Vlaggetjesdag will continue. EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal
Magdeburg’s Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson (R) in action against Barcelona’s Blaz Janc (L) during the EHF FINAL Handball Champions League semi-final match between SC Magdeburg and FC Barcelona in Cologne, Germany, 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Robin Tabeling (R) and Selena Piek of the Netherlands in action during their mixed doubles quarterfinal match against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong at BWF Badminton World Tour – Indonesia Open 2023 at Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 16 June 2023. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO
Skaters in a skate park in front of the Colosseum during the Street Skateboarding World Championships at the Colle Oppio Park in Rome, 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Artists of Cirque du Soleil perform during the show ‘OVO’ in Riga, Latvia, on 15 June 2023. OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
Artists of Cirque du Soleil perform during the show ‘OVO’ in Riga, Latvia, on 15 June 2023. OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
A dancer performs in a parade to mark the opening of the annual Bali Art Festival on a main road in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on 18 June 2023. The Bali Art Festival runs from 18 June to 16 July 2023 and features hundreds of performers. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Dancers take part in a parade to mark the opening of the annual Bali Art Festival on a main road in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Dancers take part in a parade to mark the opening of the annual Bali Art Festival on a main road in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Danish band Defacing God performs during the Copenhell heavy metal festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 16 June 2023. The festival runs from 14 to 17 June. EPA-EFE/Helle Arensbak
Danish group Strychnos performs during the Copenhell heavy metal festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 16 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Torben Christensen
Kim Song Sternkopf of Danish Black Metal group ‘Moel’ performs on the Pandaemonium stage during the Copenhell Festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, 15 June 2023 (issued 16 June 2023). EPA-EFE/Torben Christensen
US musician Billy Gibbons performs during the Copenhell heavy metal festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Helle Arensbak
Slash of US band Guns N’ Roses performs during the closing night of Copenhell heavy metal festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2023 (issued 18 June 2023). EPA-EFE/Helle Arensbak DENMARK OUT
A person participates in the Marijuana March in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 17 June 2023. Hundreds of Brazilians participated to demand the end of the war on drugs amid expectations for the resumption of a trial in the Supreme Court that can decriminalize the possession and use for consumption of marijuana. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
Italian Air Forces’ aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori perform during an airshow at the Mario De Bernardi military airport in Pratica di Mare on the occasion of the centenary of the Italian Air Force, near Rome, Italy, 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
People attend the funeral of two of the victims of an attack at a school in Mpondwe, Uganda, on 18 June 2023. At least 37 people were killed in an attack on a secondary school in the Kasese district on the evening of 16 June, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs in Uganda. The ministry blamed the attack on suspected militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). EPA-EFE/LUKE DRAY
A lady mourns by the coffin of one of the victims of an attack at a school, in Mpondwe, Uganda, 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/LUKE DRAY
Relatives mourn outside a mortuary where bodies of victims of school attack were brought, in Mpondwe, Uganda, 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/LUKE DRAY
View of the site where Gino Maeder from Switzerland of Bahrain Victorious and Magnus Sheffield from the USA of Ineos Grenadiers crashed during the descent from the Albula pass in the 5th stage of the Tour de Suisse, Switzerland, 16 June 2023. Maeder and Sheffield crashed during the descent on 15 June. Gino Maeder had to be reanimated on-site. Furthermore, the 6th stage on 16 June had to be shortened due to a landslide above the village of Brienz-Brinzauls. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
(from R) Raphael Meyer, CEO of Tudor Pro Cycling team, Stefan Kueng from Switzerland of Groupama-FDJ, and Silvan Dillier from Switzerland of Alpecin-Deceuninck mourn as they learn about the passing away of Gino Maeder from Switzerland following a crash during the 86th Tour de Suisse UCI World Tour cycling race, 16 June 2023 in Chur, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Fardi (L) from Syria, hugs his rescued brother, Mohamed (R), between a fence, in the port of Kalamata Greece, on 16 June 2023. The 104 people rescued after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Pylos will be taken to a migrant reception facility in Malakasa. A total of 104 individuals were rescued, while 78 bodies were recovered after a fishing boat capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Peloponnese coast and the town of Pylos. The number of people missing remains unknown. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
Two men practice paddle surfing near Chillida’s sculpture ‘The Comb of the Wind’ in San Sebastian, Spain, 16 June 2023. According to the State Meteorological Agency, temperatures will rise in the country. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta
An aerial picture shows fishing boats on a beach covered with sargassum, a floating macroalga that forms colonies that cover large areas and move according to ocean currents, in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic, 15 June 2023. More than 70 million tons of sargassum will arrive in the Caribbean this year, according to data made available on 15 June by the Minister of the Environment of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Ceara Hatton, who estimated between 3 and 4 million tons will arrive in the Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
People wade through flooded streets after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Mandvi, in the Kutch district of the western state of Gujarat, India, on 16 June 2023. Heavy rainfall and strong wind occurred during the downfall of cyclone Biparjoy resulting in falling trees and flooding several places. Government officials asked people residing near the coast to leave their homes and move to shelters in nearby areas, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture out to sea along the coast of Gujarat. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A stray dog’s head stuck in a plastic jar in search of food at a village near the Jakhau port, after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Jakhau, in the Kutch district of the western state of Gujarat, India, 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Turkish police detain a member of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community in a side street during the Trans Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey, on 18 June 2023. The Turkish Government banned the Istanbul Trans Pride March as in previous years. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
People seat in the Feeding Center for especially distressed persons, during the government-organised tour in Shannan, Qusong County, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 18 June 2023. The centralized feeding centre for special hardship cases in Qusong County is about 70 kilometres from the Shannan City and 3896 meters above sea level. The centre was officially implemented in August 2015, with 189 designed beds, a restaurant, a canteen, and activity places, and 118 centralized service recipients, with a 100 per cent occupancy rate of will. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Yoga enthusiasts perform exercises during a mass yoga exercise to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Bangkok, Thailand, on 18 June 2023. Hundreds of Thai and foreign Yoga enthusiasts took part in the mass yoga exercise organized by the Indian embassy to mark the International Day of Yoga which is celebrated annually on 21 June to raise public awareness of the significance of health and spiritual benefits of practicing yoga. The annual International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually worldwide since 2015 after the United Nations declared Yoga as a practice of physical, mental and spiritual exercise which originated in ancient India. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Participants attend a Yoga session titled ‘Yoga Under the Dome 2.0’ at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 17 June 2023. The Louver Abu Dhabi Museum in collaboration with the Indian Embassy hosted a Yoga gathering for hundreds of participants to celebrate the International Day of Yoga marked annually on 21 June. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Hot air balloons participate in the 36th edition of the Brazilian Hot Air Balloon Championship in Boituva, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
A person takes part in the 36th edition of the Brazilian Hot Air Balloon Championship in Boituva, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 17 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira DM
