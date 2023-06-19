Sweet but not overly sweet is the ideal flavour balance for a muffin, unless you’re making savoury ones of course. These are made in a large muffin pan, ie the ones with six large cavities.

The dark muscovado sugar I used is a Mauritian speciality; it’s gorgeously decadent and gives the finished product a deeply satisfying taste. Sultanas add pops of extra sweetness, and you can choose to drizzle some extra maple syrup over them when eating.

(Makes 6)

Ingredients

2 ½ cups cake wheat flour

¾ cup dark muscovado sugar

½ cup sultanas

2 heaped tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup full cream milk

2 extra large eggs

½ cup butter

90 ml maple syrup

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃.

Grease the cavities of a 6-muffin pan with butter and sprinkle flour over. Shake off excess flour.

Mix the flour, baking powder, salt and muscovado sugar together in a bowl.

Melt the butter in a small pot and add the maple syrup, stirring until melted. Add the sultanas and stir.

In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs and milk.

Pour both of these into the flour mixture and stir to combine. Spoon the mixture into the 6 muffin cavities, evenly.

Bake at 200℃ for 20 to 25 minutes.

Eat immediately with butter and a little maple syrup. DM

