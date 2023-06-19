CRUNCH & MUNCH
Lekker Brekker Monday: Sultana & maple muffins
Crunchy on the exterior and soft and luscious in the centre: that’s what you want from a muffin. These, with butter and some maple syrup, are just the ticket for a decadent breakfast.
Sweet but not overly sweet is the ideal flavour balance for a muffin, unless you’re making savoury ones of course. These are made in a large muffin pan, ie the ones with six large cavities.
The dark muscovado sugar I used is a Mauritian speciality; it’s gorgeously decadent and gives the finished product a deeply satisfying taste. Sultanas add pops of extra sweetness, and you can choose to drizzle some extra maple syrup over them when eating.
(Makes 6)
Ingredients
2 ½ cups cake wheat flour
¾ cup dark muscovado sugar
½ cup sultanas
2 heaped tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
¾ cup full cream milk
2 extra large eggs
½ cup butter
90 ml maple syrup
Method
Preheat the oven to 200℃.
Grease the cavities of a 6-muffin pan with butter and sprinkle flour over. Shake off excess flour.
Mix the flour, baking powder, salt and muscovado sugar together in a bowl.
Melt the butter in a small pot and add the maple syrup, stirring until melted. Add the sultanas and stir.
In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs and milk.
Pour both of these into the flour mixture and stir to combine. Spoon the mixture into the 6 muffin cavities, evenly.
Bake at 200℃ for 20 to 25 minutes.
Eat immediately with butter and a little maple syrup. DM
