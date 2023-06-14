Maverick Life

Trump arraigned in Miami and more from around the world

Alina Habba, a lawyer of the former President, gestures to Trump supporters outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson United States Courthouse where Trump appeared today before a judge to plead not guilty to federal charges in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 June 2023. Trump is facing multiple federal charges stemming from an US Justice Department investigation lead by Special Counsel Jack Smith related to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified national security documents. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Former US President Donald Trump exits the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he mishandled top secret classified information and obstructed justice after leaving the White House. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Supporters and opponents of US President Donald Trump clashed outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson United States Courthouse where Trump surrendered to federal authorities in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Protestor Domenic Santana (R), of Miami, Florida, was arrested after he run out in front of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade as it departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson United States Courthouse in his motorcade after he appeared before a judge to plead not guilty to federal charges in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CARINA MASK

A protester, centre, is arrested after jumping in front of the motorcade for former US President Donald Trump outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man using a marker writes the words ‘Thank you Silvio’ on the white t-shirt worn by another person as they wait outside the Milan Cathedral (Duomo) ahead of the state funeral for Italy’s former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi, in Milan, northern Italy, 14 June 2023. Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on 12 June 2023 at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. The Italian media tycoon and Forza Italia (FI) party founder, dubbed as ‘Il Cavaliere’ (The Knight), served as prime minister of Italy in four governments. The Italian government has declared 14 June 2023 a national day of mourning. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Floral wreaths are placed outside the Milan Cathedral ahead of the state funeral for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on June 14, 2023, in Milan, Italy.  (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

The coffin of Italy’s former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi leaves the Milan Cathedral (Duomo) at the end of the state funeral in Milan, Italy, 14 June 2023 Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on 12 June 2023 at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

A woman holds her cat at the scene of an apartment block, hit by a Russian missile, in Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, 13 June 2023. At least three people were killed and 25 others were wounded in an overnight Russian missile strike on a five-story apartment building in the city of Kryviy Rih in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK

Rescuers at the scene of an apartment block, hit by a Russian missile, in Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK

A person stands near a shell crater after a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 14 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were killed and two others injured after a missile attack on Kramatorsk, the head of the civil administration of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. In Kostyantynivka, one person died and another was injured as a result of a rocket attack, Kyrylenko added. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN GONCHARENKO

An aerial view taken with a drone shows residents removing debris at the site of a damaged building after a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 14 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were killed and two others injured after a missile attack on Kramatorsk, the head of the civil administration of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. In Kostyantynivka, one person died and another was injured as a result of a rocket attack, Kyrylenko added. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN GONCHARENKO

’Saint Sergius and Bacchus’ (6th-7th century) artwork is on display at the opening of the exhibition ‘The Origins of the Sacred Image, icons from the Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Arts in Kyiv’ at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 13 June 2023. The Louvre Museum presents Ukrainian artworks to protect them from the war and their illicit trafficking, at the exhibition that runs from 14 June to 6 November 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The work ‘the vast ocean of all possibilities’ by artist Firelei Baez, from the Dominican Republic, is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 13 June 2023. Unlimited is Art Basel’s exhibition platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a classical art show stand, including outsized sculptures and paintings, video projections, large-scale installations, and live performances. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The work ‘Environnement Chromointerferent’ (1974/2018) by Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

A general view of the atmosphere at the Art Basel 2023 press preview at Messe Basel on June 13, 2023, in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Dancers Kassidy Waters and Daniel Mateo pose after performing a section of Bangarra Dance Theatre’s new production “Yuldea” at the Sydney Opera House on June 14, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Egypt’s Aly Abou Eleinen (L) in action against Columbia’s Felipe Tovar (R) during the Round Robin match between Egypt and Columbia at the 2023 Squash World Cup at Express Avenue Mall, in Chennai, India, 14 June 2023. India is hosting the relaunched SDTA WSF Squash World Cup which was last held in 2011. The current format is a mixed-team competition in which 8 teams, Australia, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and South Africa, first play in two round-robin pools before moving to the knock-out stages. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Uncle Abed Al Naser Shamali (L) stands next to newborn Palestinian quadruplets born from smuggled sperm from their jailed father, at their family house in the Al Shejaiya neighbourhood in the east of Gaza City, 13 June 2023. The babies, three males and one female were conceived with the sperm of their father, Ahmed Shamali, who has been jailed in Israel since 2008. According to the Palestine Centre for Prisoners Studies, over 100 children were born in recent years via smuggled sperm from more than 70 inmates. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Kenyan climate activist Eric Njuguna (L) and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (R) address a press conference at the Climate Change Conference in the former Bundestag in Bonn, Germany, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/BENJAMIN WESTHOFF

A US Combat fighter F-35 is airborne during the ‘Air Defender 2023’ exercise at the US airbase in Spangdahlem, Germany, on 14 June 2023. The ‘Air Defender 2023’ manoeuvre is the largest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) redeployment exercise of air forces in its existence and takes place from 12 to 23 June gathering up to 10,000 participants from 25 nations with 250 aircraft to train air operations in European airspace under the command of the German Air Force, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) explains on their website. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A man writes on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain, 13 June 2023. The UK Covid-19 independent public inquiry started to hear evidence on 13 June 2023 to study the UK’s response and impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings of the inquiry will be published in 2026. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

People walk past the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN DM

