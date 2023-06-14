Trump arraigned in Miami and more from around the world
Alina Habba, a lawyer of the former President, gestures to Trump supporters outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson United States Courthouse where Trump appeared today before a judge to plead not guilty to federal charges in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 June 2023. Trump is facing multiple federal charges stemming from an US Justice Department investigation lead by Special Counsel Jack Smith related to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified national security documents. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Former US President Donald Trump exits the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he mishandled top secret classified information and obstructed justice after leaving the White House. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Supporters and opponents of US President Donald Trump clashed outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson United States Courthouse where Trump surrendered to federal authorities in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Protestor Domenic Santana (R), of Miami, Florida, was arrested after he run out in front of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade as it departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson United States Courthouse in his motorcade after he appeared before a judge to plead not guilty to federal charges in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CARINA MASK
A protester, centre, is arrested after jumping in front of the motorcade for former US President Donald Trump outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man using a marker writes the words ‘Thank you Silvio’ on the white t-shirt worn by another person as they wait outside the Milan Cathedral (Duomo) ahead of the state funeral for Italy’s former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi, in Milan, northern Italy, 14 June 2023. Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on 12 June 2023 at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. The Italian media tycoon and Forza Italia (FI) party founder, dubbed as ‘Il Cavaliere’ (The Knight), served as prime minister of Italy in four governments. The Italian government has declared 14 June 2023 a national day of mourning. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Floral wreaths are placed outside the Milan Cathedral ahead of the state funeral for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on June 14, 2023, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
The coffin of Italy’s former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi leaves the Milan Cathedral (Duomo) at the end of the state funeral in Milan, Italy, 14 June 2023 Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on 12 June 2023 at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A woman holds her cat at the scene of an apartment block, hit by a Russian missile, in Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, 13 June 2023. At least three people were killed and 25 others were wounded in an overnight Russian missile strike on a five-story apartment building in the city of Kryviy Rih in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK
Rescuers at the scene of an apartment block, hit by a Russian missile, in Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK
A person stands near a shell crater after a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 14 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were killed and two others injured after a missile attack on Kramatorsk, the head of the civil administration of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. In Kostyantynivka, one person died and another was injured as a result of a rocket attack, Kyrylenko added. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN GONCHARENKO
An aerial view taken with a drone shows residents removing debris at the site of a damaged building after a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 14 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were killed and two others injured after a missile attack on Kramatorsk, the head of the civil administration of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. In Kostyantynivka, one person died and another was injured as a result of a rocket attack, Kyrylenko added. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN GONCHARENKO
’Saint Sergius and Bacchus’ (6th-7th century) artwork is on display at the opening of the exhibition ‘The Origins of the Sacred Image, icons from the Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Arts in Kyiv’ at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 13 June 2023. The Louvre Museum presents Ukrainian artworks to protect them from the war and their illicit trafficking, at the exhibition that runs from 14 June to 6 November 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
The work ‘the vast ocean of all possibilities’ by artist Firelei Baez, from the Dominican Republic, is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 13 June 2023. Unlimited is Art Basel’s exhibition platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a classical art show stand, including outsized sculptures and paintings, video projections, large-scale installations, and live performances. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
The work ‘Environnement Chromointerferent’ (1974/2018) by Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
A general view of the atmosphere at the Art Basel 2023 press preview at Messe Basel on June 13, 2023, in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dancers Kassidy Waters and Daniel Mateo pose after performing a section of Bangarra Dance Theatre’s new production “Yuldea” at the Sydney Opera House on June 14, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Egypt’s Aly Abou Eleinen (L) in action against Columbia’s Felipe Tovar (R) during the Round Robin match between Egypt and Columbia at the 2023 Squash World Cup at Express Avenue Mall, in Chennai, India, 14 June 2023. India is hosting the relaunched SDTA WSF Squash World Cup which was last held in 2011. The current format is a mixed-team competition in which 8 teams, Australia, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and South Africa, first play in two round-robin pools before moving to the knock-out stages. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Uncle Abed Al Naser Shamali (L) stands next to newborn Palestinian quadruplets born from smuggled sperm from their jailed father, at their family house in the Al Shejaiya neighbourhood in the east of Gaza City, 13 June 2023. The babies, three males and one female were conceived with the sperm of their father, Ahmed Shamali, who has been jailed in Israel since 2008. According to the Palestine Centre for Prisoners Studies, over 100 children were born in recent years via smuggled sperm from more than 70 inmates. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Kenyan climate activist Eric Njuguna (L) and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (R) address a press conference at the Climate Change Conference in the former Bundestag in Bonn, Germany, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/BENJAMIN WESTHOFF
A US Combat fighter F-35 is airborne during the ‘Air Defender 2023’ exercise at the US airbase in Spangdahlem, Germany, on 14 June 2023. The ‘Air Defender 2023’ manoeuvre is the largest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) redeployment exercise of air forces in its existence and takes place from 12 to 23 June gathering up to 10,000 participants from 25 nations with 250 aircraft to train air operations in European airspace under the command of the German Air Force, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) explains on their website. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
A man writes on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain, 13 June 2023. The UK Covid-19 independent public inquiry started to hear evidence on 13 June 2023 to study the UK’s response and impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings of the inquiry will be published in 2026. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
People walk past the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain, 13 June 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN DM
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.
Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.
Become an Insider
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet