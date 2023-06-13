The SA Social Media Landscape Webinar sets to captivate attendees with a thought-provoking exploration of the theme “Human touch, Algorithms, AI – Is social media still social?” This year’s event aims to delve into the evolving nature of social media, examining the impact of algorithms and artificial intelligence on our online interactions and questioning whether the essence of social media is still intact.

“In a world driven by human touch, algorithms, and AI, we can’t help but wonder: is social media still social? As our online lives become increasingly curated by complex algorithms and artificial intelligence, it’s easy to feel disconnected from genuine human interaction. But amidst the noise, there’s still a glimmer of hope. Social media is about connecting people, sharing stories, and building communities. It’s up to us to reclaim its social essence, embracing authentic conversations and meaningful connections. Let’s rediscover the power of genuine interaction in this digital age, where human touch triumphs over algorithms, and true social connections prevail.”

Ornico and World Wide Worx invite industry professionals, social media enthusiasts, and anyone interested in exploring the evolving dynamics of online interaction. This enlightening webinar promises to unravel the mysteries behind algorithms and artificial intelligence and shed light on the challenges and opportunities they present to the concept of social media.

Event Details:

Name: SA Social Media Landscape Webinar

Theme: Human touch, Algorithms, AI – Is social media still social?

Date: 30 June 2023

Time: 10:00 AM –11:00 AM SAST

Attendees will engage with distinguished speakers who are leading experts in the field of Social media. Through their insightful presentations and interactive discussions, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the social media landscape and discover ways to navigate its evolving terrain.

Register today and receive a [FREE] and coveted copy of the SA Social Media Landscape Report.

The report will include but not limited to:

Findings from our partner Ask Afrika, whose survey unveils the way South Africans utilise social media and their valuable demographics.

YOUKNOW, a South African intelligence technology company, will provide interesting social media data research through the Brandwatch platform and in-depth survey insights by GWI.

Turn Left Media- an independent boutique digital media sales house helping African brands connect to and build economic opportunities through LinkedIn.

Thought leadership articles from our list of renowned subject matter experts.

Do not miss out on this exciting panel discussion! RSVP yourself and invite your colleagues to this event using the link below:

https://bit.ly/3CbzlZB



About SA Social Media Landscape Webinar: The SA Social Media Landscape Webinar is an annual event that brings together professionals and enthusiasts from the field of social media to discuss and explore the ever-changing landscape of online interaction. Through engaging presentations, interactive discussions, and networking opportunities, the webinar aims to provide valuable insights and practical strategies for harnessing the power of social media. DM