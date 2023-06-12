Inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival in Kenya, and more from around the world
Members of the indigenous Maasai community in their traditional attire perform at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, at the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Narok, Kenya, 10 June 2023. The festival, featured of presentation of Maasai cultural music, traditional food, artefacts, traditional sports like spear throwing, jumping competition and folktales, aims to promote tourism, cultural exchange and peace. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Members of the indigenous Maasai community in their traditional attire, prepare to perform at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, at the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Narok, Kenya, 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Members of the indigenous Maasai community in their traditional attire pose for a photo before performing at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, at the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Narok, Kenya, 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Members of the indigenous Maasai community in their traditional attire perform at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, at the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Narok, Kenya, on 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
A migrant worker from a neighbouring country works at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, 12 June 2023. Thousands of Indian and Nepali seasonal migrant labourers between the ages of 18 and 60 come to work at brick factories around the Kathmandu Valley every year from winter until the beginning of the monsoon season. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
People throw tomatoes during the celebration of the 15th Colombian Tomato Festival on June 11, 2023, in Sutamarchan, Colombia. In this annual festival, locals and tourists throw ripe tomatoes to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)
People celebrate and throw tomatoes at each other during the celebration of the 15th Colombian Tomato Festival on June 11, 2023, in Sutamarchan, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)
People throw tomatoes during the celebration of the 15th Colombian Tomato Festival on June 11, 2023 in Sutamarchan, Colombia. In this annual festival, locals and tourists throw ripe tomatoes to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)
Robbie Williams performs at Heartland Festival, in Kvaerndrup, Denmark, on 10 June 2023 (issued 11 June 2023). EPA-EFE/Tim Kildeborg Jensen DENMARK OUT
US artist Caroline Polachek performs on the stage during her concert at the Primavera Sound Festival in Madrid, Spain, on 10 June 2023 (issued on 11 June 2023). EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca
An Indian fisherman from the Koli community plays cricket at the Gorai beach near the Arabian Sea shore, in Mumbai, India, 09 June 2023. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Biparjoy located over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea is likely to shift northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Western States of India such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa are on high alert. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou takes a bicycle kick shot on goal during the first half of the match against Inter Miami at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 10 June 2023. On 07 June 2023, Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi announced his intention to sign with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Faithful toss a new priest into the air during a traditional ordination celebrations of the new 15 priests of the diocese in Piazza Duomo, Milan, Italy, 10 June 2023. The archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Mario Delpini, ordained 15 new priests of the Ambrosian diocese during a celebration in the cathedral. The new priests are aged between 24 and 32. EPA-EFE/DAVIDE CANELLA
Migrant workers from Nepal and neighbouring countries work at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Migrant workers from Nepal and neighbouring countries work at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A villager stretches as the Mayon volcano spews ashes and lava in Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, 12 June 2023. The restive Mayon volcano has begun spewing lava and small eruptions, putting the lives of thousands of people at risk from possible violent explosions. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
The Mayon Volcano spews ashes and lava as seen from Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, 11 June 2023. The region of Albay was placed under a state of calamity due to the threat of an eruption of Mayon Volcano. The Office of Civil Defense had evacuated 2,638 families in the towns of Camalig, Ligao City, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot and Tabaco City. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
United Autosports team car (starting no.23) in action during the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary, the 91st edition of the race, in Le Mans, France, 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Lebanese women protesters flash the victory sign during an anti-Israel demonstration called by Jemaah Islamiyah (Islamic Group) on the border strip with Israel in the Kfar Chouba area, Southern Lebanon, 09 June 2023. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators who threw stones at the troops on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Tensions at the border began after Israeli caterpillars tried to dig trenches in an area that Lebanon considers to be Lebanese soil. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Lebanese soldiers take a position during an anti-Israeli demonstration called by Jemaah Islamiyah (Islamic Group) on the border strip with Israel in the Kfar Chouba area, Southern Lebanon, 09 June 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A member of the Massed Bands of the Household Division faints due to heat exhaustion whilst participating in the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 10 June 2023. The Colonel’s Review is the final rehearsal for the Household Division before the Trooping the Colour military ceremony that marks the King’s Birthday on 17 June. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A member of the Household Division faints due to heat exhaustion whilst participating in the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
An attendee during the Sao Paulo Pride Parade on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Sao Paulo hosts one of the largest annual Pride events in the world, regularly seeing millions of people celebrating and parading down the city’s main thoroughfare. Photographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Attendees carry a large rainbow pride flag during the Sao Paulo Pride Parade on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Antwan Hopper attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )
A participant spins a rainbow umbrella during the 5th Annual Nepal Pride Parade in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 10 June 2023. Hundreds of Nepalese Youths and LGBTQIA activists participated in the parade demanding equal legal rights to mark the Pride Month of June. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
The winner, drag queen Miss Stephany takes off her crown after winning the title Queen of the North-Continental during the European drag championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 10 June 2023 (issued 11 June 2023). The winner will represent Europe for the Miss Continental title in Chicago. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
The German company Avita And Jochen represents its show ‘Limo’ at the Kaldearte street arts festival in Vitoria, Spain, on 10 June 2023. A total of 35 companies and 71 performances will participate in the Vitoria-Gasteiz International Street Arts Show which celebrates its seventeenth edition. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar
The Kaput company represents its show ‘Voluptatem’ at the Kaldearte street art festival in Vitoria, Spain, on 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar
Bodybuilders pose during the bodybuilding and fitness competition in Chennai, India, 11 June 2023. More than a hundred bodybuilders from the state of Tamil Nadu participated in the bodybuilding and fitness competition organized by the World Fitness Federation (WFF) of Tamil Nadu. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Palestinians spend their time at a beach during a hot weather day in Gaza City, 09 June 2023. Temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius in Gaza on 09 June. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Electricity workers attach cables to a transformer in the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Power cuts, which began in 2008, have hobbled South Africa’s economy and weakened the rand. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Supporters of Germany’s The Left party (Die Linke) form a peace sign as they protest against the NATO Air Defender 2023 manoeuvres near Kyritz, Brandenburg, Germany, 11 June 2023. The ‘Air Defender 2023’ manoeuvre is the largest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment exercise of air forces in its existence and takes place from 12 to 23 June gathering up to 10,000 participants from 25 nations with 250 aircraft to train air operations in European airspace under the command of the German Air Force, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) explains on their website. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
People visit the exhibit, ‘Pixelbloom Timeless Butterflies’, at ARTECHOUSE in Washington, DC in Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2023. ‘Pixelbloom’ which is inspired by the spring season, wraps up this weekend and is last open to the public on 11 June. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
People visit the exhibit, ‘Pixelbloom Timeless Butterflies’, at ARTECHOUSE in Washington, DC in Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS DM
