Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival in Kenya, and more from around the world

Inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival in Kenya, and more from around the world
Members of the indigenous Maasai community in their traditional attire perform at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, at the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Narok, Kenya, 10 June 2023. The festival, featured of presentation of Maasai cultural music, traditional food, artefacts, traditional sports like spear throwing, jumping competition and folktales, aims to promote tourism, cultural exchange and peace. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
By Maverick Life Editors
12 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Members of the indigenous Maasai community in their traditional attire, prepare to perform at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, at the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Narok, Kenya, 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Members of the indigenous Maasai community in their traditional attire pose for a photo before performing at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, at the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Narok, Kenya, 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Members of the indigenous Maasai community in their traditional attire perform at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, at the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Narok, Kenya, on 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A migrant worker from a neighbouring country works at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, 12 June 2023. Thousands of Indian and Nepali seasonal migrant labourers between the ages of 18 and 60 come to work at brick factories around the Kathmandu Valley every year from winter until the beginning of the monsoon season. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

People throw tomatoes during the celebration of the 15th Colombian Tomato Festival on June 11, 2023, in Sutamarchan, Colombia. In this annual festival, locals and tourists throw ripe tomatoes to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

People celebrate and throw tomatoes at each other during the celebration of the 15th Colombian Tomato Festival on June 11, 2023, in Sutamarchan, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

People throw tomatoes during the celebration of the 15th Colombian Tomato Festival on June 11, 2023 in Sutamarchan, Colombia. In this annual festival, locals and tourists throw ripe tomatoes to celebrate the harvest season. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Robbie Williams performs at Heartland Festival, in Kvaerndrup, Denmark, on 10 June 2023 (issued 11 June 2023). EPA-EFE/Tim Kildeborg Jensen DENMARK OUT

US artist Caroline Polachek performs on the stage during her concert at the Primavera Sound Festival in Madrid, Spain, on 10 June 2023 (issued on 11 June 2023). EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

An Indian fisherman from the Koli community plays cricket at the Gorai beach near the Arabian Sea shore, in Mumbai, India, 09 June 2023. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Biparjoy located over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea is likely to shift northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Western States of India such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa are on high alert. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou takes a bicycle kick shot on goal during the first half of the match against Inter Miami at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 10 June 2023. On 07 June 2023, Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi announced his intention to sign with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Faithful toss a new priest into the air during a traditional ordination celebrations of the new 15 priests of the diocese in Piazza Duomo, Milan, Italy, 10 June 2023. The archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Mario Delpini, ordained 15 new priests of the Ambrosian diocese during a celebration in the cathedral. The new priests are aged between 24 and 32. EPA-EFE/DAVIDE CANELLA

Migrant workers from Nepal and neighbouring countries work at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Migrant workers from Nepal and neighbouring countries work at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A villager stretches as the Mayon volcano spews ashes and lava in Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, 12 June 2023. The restive Mayon volcano has begun spewing lava and small eruptions, putting the lives of thousands of people at risk from possible violent explosions. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Mayon Volcano spews ashes and lava as seen from Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, 11 June 2023. The region of Albay was placed under a state of calamity due to the threat of an eruption of Mayon Volcano. The Office of Civil Defense had evacuated 2,638 families in the towns of Camalig, Ligao City, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot and Tabaco City. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

United Autosports team car (starting no.23) in action during the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary, the 91st edition of the race, in Le Mans, France, 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Lebanese women protesters flash the victory sign during an anti-Israel demonstration called by Jemaah Islamiyah (Islamic Group) on the border strip with Israel in the Kfar Chouba area, Southern Lebanon, 09 June 2023. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators who threw stones at the troops on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Tensions at the border began after Israeli caterpillars tried to dig trenches in an area that Lebanon considers to be Lebanese soil. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese soldiers take a position during an anti-Israeli demonstration called by Jemaah Islamiyah (Islamic Group) on the border strip with Israel in the Kfar Chouba area, Southern Lebanon, 09 June 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A member of the Massed Bands of the Household Division faints due to heat exhaustion whilst participating in the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 10 June 2023. The Colonel’s Review is the final rehearsal for the Household Division before the Trooping the Colour military ceremony that marks the King’s Birthday on 17 June. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

A member of the Household Division faints due to heat exhaustion whilst participating in the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

An attendee during the Sao Paulo Pride Parade on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Sao Paulo hosts one of the largest annual Pride events in the world, regularly seeing millions of people celebrating and parading down the city’s main thoroughfare. Photographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Attendees carry a large rainbow pride flag during the Sao Paulo Pride Parade on Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Antwan Hopper attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

A participant spins a rainbow umbrella during the 5th Annual Nepal Pride Parade in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 10 June 2023. Hundreds of Nepalese Youths and LGBTQIA activists participated in the parade demanding equal legal rights to mark the Pride Month of June. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The winner, drag queen Miss Stephany takes off her crown after winning the title Queen of the North-Continental during the European drag championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 10 June 2023 (issued 11 June 2023). The winner will represent Europe for the Miss Continental title in Chicago. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

The German company Avita And Jochen represents its show ‘Limo’ at the Kaldearte street arts festival in Vitoria, Spain, on 10 June 2023. A total of 35 companies and 71 performances will participate in the Vitoria-Gasteiz International Street Arts Show which celebrates its seventeenth edition. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

The Kaput company represents its show ‘Voluptatem’ at the Kaldearte street art festival in Vitoria, Spain, on 10 June 2023. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Bodybuilders pose during the bodybuilding and fitness competition in Chennai, India, 11 June 2023. More than a hundred bodybuilders from the state of Tamil Nadu participated in the bodybuilding and fitness competition organized by the World Fitness Federation (WFF) of Tamil Nadu. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Palestinians spend their time at a beach during a hot weather day in Gaza City, 09 June 2023. Temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius in Gaza on 09 June. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Electricity workers attach cables to a transformer in the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Power cuts, which began in 2008, have hobbled South Africa’s economy and weakened the rand. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Supporters of Germany’s The Left party (Die Linke) form a peace sign as they protest against the NATO Air Defender 2023 manoeuvres near Kyritz, Brandenburg, Germany, 11 June 2023. The ‘Air Defender 2023’ manoeuvre is the largest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment exercise of air forces in its existence and takes place from 12 to 23 June gathering up to 10,000 participants from 25 nations with 250 aircraft to train air operations in European airspace under the command of the German Air Force, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) explains on their website. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

People visit the exhibit, ‘Pixelbloom Timeless Butterflies’, at ARTECHOUSE in Washington, DC in Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2023. ‘Pixelbloom’ which is inspired by the spring season, wraps up this weekend and is last open to the public on 11 June. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

People visit the exhibit, ‘Pixelbloom Timeless Butterflies’, at ARTECHOUSE in Washington, DC in Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Maverick News

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
Africa

Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Maverick News

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Ace Magashule needs to find new home after ANC cracks whip and permanently expels him
Maverick News

Ace Magashule needs to find new home after ANC cracks whip and permanently expels him

TOP READS IN SECTION

Finding Fugard in the Karoo
South Africa

Finding Fugard in the Karoo
Strauss & Co’s June Timed Online Auction Features Renowned Contemporary and Early 20th Century Artists
Maverick Life

Strauss & Co’s June Timed Online Auction Features Renowned Contemporary and Early 20th Century Artists
Running the Comrades is ‘a great gift that you give yourself’ - nine-time winner Bruce Fordyce
Maverick News

Running the Comrades is ‘a great gift that you give yourself’ – nine-time winner Bruce Fordyce
Conductor and cellist Benjamin Zander fulfils promise to Mandela
South Africa

Conductor and cellist Benjamin Zander fulfils promise to Mandela
Armada of Freedom maritime festival starts in Rouen, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Armada of Freedom maritime festival starts in Rouen, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.