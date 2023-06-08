Newsdeck

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges – lawyer

Pakistan’s Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges – lawyer
Police and private security personnel with bulletproof shields escort a vehicle carrying Pakistans former Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) as he arrives at the Lahore High Court for a pre-arrest bail in a murder case related to one of his partys workers, in Lahore, Pakistan, 06 June 2023. Khan has been steadily witnessing close aides and members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leave his side, amid a deepening political crisis that has gripped the nation for over a year. The wave of resignations in the PTI began two weeks earlier, after the opposition held violent protests over Khan's arrest and the authorities responded by arresting a large number of dissidents. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR
By Reuters
08 Jun 2023
0

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan secured bail on Thursday from the Islamabad High Court over new murder charges, blocking his arrest in that case for 14 days, his lawyer said.

The ousted prime minister had been arrested on May 9 and held for three days, triggering violent protests by his followers. He is now free on bail in a range of other criminal cases.

He had travelled to the capital from his Lahore home to seek bail in the murder case andextend his bail in over a dozen other cases, to avoid a new arrest, said the lawyer, Barrister Gohar Khan.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero who become prime minister in 2018 has been embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year.

The military has ruled directly or overseen civilian governments throughout the history of a country in which political confrontations are often fought out in court.

Khan’s May 9 arrest on corruption charges, which he denies, sparked protests by his supporters who ransacked military facilities, raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear armed country of 220 million people as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Since Khan was freed, new charges against him have been piling up. On Wednesday, police named him in connection with the murder of a lawyer seeking sedition proceedings against him.

Khan says he is facing nearly 150 cases and denies guilt in all of them.

Khan’s lawyer, Gohar Khan, said the former prime minister would on Thursday approach anti-terrorism courts, anti-graft courts and the High Court in Islamabad to appeal for bail in connection with more than a dozen cases.

Khan, who has been campaigning for an early election since his ouster last year, said in an online address to party workers on Wednesday that he was resigned to the possibility he could be arrested for a second time.

The military, which denies involvement in civilian politics, initially saw Khan with his conservative, nationalist agenda as a leader who shared their interests. But as prime minister, Khan took steps that angered the generals, in particular in connection with security sector appointments.

He has accused the military and its intelligence agency of trying to destroy his party, saying he has “no doubt” he will be tried in a military court and jailed as part of the army-backed crackdown on his party.

The military issued a statement on Wednesday saying all planners and perpetrators of the May 9 violence had to be brought to justice.

The prime minister who replaced Khan, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected his call for an election before one is due by late this year. Khan says the cases against him are aimed at ensuring he is excluded from the polls.

Khan has appealed for talks to end the standoff with the military. The government has rejected his calls.

(Reporting by Asif ShahzadEditing by Robert Birsel/Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Maverick News

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Maverick News

ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape

TOP READS IN SECTION

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Russia-Ukraine war into uncharted territory
Newsdeck

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Russia-Ukraine war into uncharted territory
I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Hollywood actor becomes latest arrested in 6 Jan Capitol assault
Newsdeck

Hollywood actor becomes latest arrested in 6 Jan Capitol assault
Hundreds of forest fires still out of control in Canada
Newsdeck

Hundreds of forest fires still out of control in Canada
NYC Mayor urges citizens to wear masks to battle Canadian wildfire smog
Newsdeck

NYC Mayor urges citizens to wear masks to battle Canadian wildfire smog

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.