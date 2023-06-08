Newsdeck

McIlroy still hates LIV, but says PGA deal is good for sport

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland speaks to the media after playing in the Pro-Am of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club on 7 June 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
08 Jun 2023
Rory McIlroy, the world’s No 3 professional golfer, said the proposed partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf will be good for the sport over the long run.

“Ultimately, when I look at the bigger picture, 10 years down the line, this is going to be good for the game of professional golf,” McIlroy said Wednesday, according to the Irish Mirror.

At the same time, the star said of the deal, “It’s not LIV. I still hate LIV, I hate them. I hope it goes away and I fully expect that it does. That’s where the distinction is.”

McIlroy spoke at a press conference in Toronto, where he’s preparing to defend his title in the RBC Canadian Open this weekend. He is one of five players on the PGA Tour’s policy board.

Corey Conners, a Canadian golfer from Ontario, said the timing of the merger was unfortunate for this week’s event as well as the title sponsor, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

“I definitely feel for RBC, I think it’s unfortunate timing,” Conners said at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club, adding that he and other players were caught off guard by news of the deal. “People don’t like being surprised by things.”

