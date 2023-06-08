Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Flood evacuations in Kherson, and more from around the world

Flood evacuations in Kherson, and more from around the world
A cat tries to keep hanging on a gas pipe as she tries to escape from a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, 07 June 2023. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June. A number of settlements were completely or partially flooded, Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on telegram. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYMCHENKO
By Maverick Life Editors
08 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A flooded area in Kherson, Ukraine, on 08 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June, leading to the flooding of several settlements. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK

A general view shows residents using rubber boats as they evacuate from a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, on 07 June 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGE IVANCHENKO

Rescue workers take cover from shelling during flood evacuations in Kherson, Ukraine, 08 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK

Protestors from Ocean Rebellion demonstrate next to an oil platform on the banks of the river Tay, against the government’s decision to licence the Rosebank oil field on June 08, 2023 in Dundee, Scotland. Rosebank, which lies west of the Shetland Islands, is one of the largest oil fields in the North Atlantic and is capable of producing up to 500 million barrels of oil. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Protestors from Ocean Rebellion demonstrate next to an oil platform on the banks of the river Tay, against the government’s decision to license the Rosebank oil field on June 08, 2023 in Dundee, Scotland. Rosebank, which lies west of the Shetland Islands, is one of the largest oil fields in the North Atlantic, and is capable of producing up to 500 million barrels of oil. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Environmental campaigners gather to voice their concerns ahead of the beginning of a judicial review into a new drilling site, outside the High Court on June 08, 2023 in London, England. Plans to drill for gas in the Surrey Hills are now under judicial review and could be stopped, after environmental campaigners took the government to the high court.  (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Costumed environmental campaigners  voice their concerns ahead of the beginning of a judicial review into a new drilling site, outside the High Court on June 08, 2023 in London, England. Ministers had previously approved the three years of exploratory drilling at a site near Dunsfold in Surrey. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the sun as it passes behind the tip of the Washington Monument in the evening in Washington, DC, USA, 07 June 2023. DC issued a code red air quality alert as a result of the smoke, which is affecting large portions of the northeastern United States. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Members of the Marine Corps practice for an upcoming parade under skies made hazy from Canadian wildfires near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A handout photo made available by Alberta Wildfire showing firefighting efforts at one of the scores of wildfires burning across multiple Canadian Provinces in Evansburg, Alberta, Canada, 08 June 2023. Smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires continues to impact air quality conditions across multiple major US cities. EPA-EFE/ALBERTA

Sri Lankan riot police disperse protesters during a university students protest, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 June 2023. Hundreds of university students took to the streets of Colombo demanding to secure their free education rights, as well as protesting against the government crackdown and economic crisis. Protests have been rocking Sri Lanka for over a year as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to a lack of foreign reserves. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Construction workers come out through the Anaimalai tunnel boring machine (TBM) after it broke the wall to complete the digging process at an under-construction metro station during the Phase-II construction of the Chennai metro rail project, in Chennai, India, 07 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Mock victims are taken to a medical treatment area during the 2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 June 2023. A nationwide earthquake drill is conducted every quarter of the year in the country to enhance disaster response among citizens to prevent mass casualties. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Palestinian explosives expert inspects the destroyed house of Palestinian prisoner Islam Froukh, which was blown up by the Israeli forces early morning in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 08 June 2023. Israeli forces during an overnight raid in Ramallah demolished the residence of a suspect in a bomb attack in Jerusalem on 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A cat tries to keep hanging on a gas pipe as she tries to escape from a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, 07 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYMCHENKO

Girls walk on an island after crossing the lake with boats during the annual Corpus Christi procession on Lake Staffelsee near Seehausen, Germany, 08 June 2023. Since 1935 the religious feast is celebrated with one of Germany’s few lake processions by the local St. Michael’s parish. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

Police officers work inside a cordoned-off area following a knife attack in Annecy, France, 08 June 2023. The Prefecture of Haute-Savoie confirmed on 08 June that a man had attacked in the Paquier d’Annecy park area, injuring at least six people who were taken to hospital, including four children. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

A woman touches the surface of an enlarged version of the famous painting ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ by Johannes Vermeer at the ‘Mauritshuis’ museum in The Hague, The Netherlands, 08 June 2023. The Vermeer painting has been enlarged a 100-times as a 3D print to become a four-meters high plastic colossus which is exhibited in the foyer of the museum. The giant 3D print clearly shows how the canvas has developed over the years and which painting techniques have been used. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Visitors attend the media preview of the National Gallery of Victoria’s Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibition “Pierre Bonnard: Designed by India Mahdavi” at NGV International on June 08, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kim Landy/Getty Images for NGV)

Son ridden by Pat Dobbs wins the Get A Run For Your Money At BetVictor Maiden Stakes at Newbury Racecourse on June 07, 2023 in Newbury, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s president, centre right, waves as he arrives at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Malaysia and Indonesia resolved the yearslong maritime border disputes and signed six agreements on trade, border controls and migrant worker problems during Widodo’s two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joko Widodo (2-L) takes a selfie with an Indonesian worker living in Malaysia, during his visit to a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 08 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after winning against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in their Men’s quarterfinal match during the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON DM

