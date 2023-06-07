Newsdeck

Pope Francis

Pope Francis to have operation on his abdomen on Wednesday

Pope Francis to have operation on his abdomen on Wednesday
A view of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Italy, 07 June 2023. At the end of the General Audience, Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital where he will undergo abdominal surgery on 07 June afternoon, the Holy See announced. The pontiff is expected to remain in hospital for few days to allow for full recovery. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
By Reuters
07 Jun 2023
0

Pope Francis will have an operation on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement, adding that the 86-year-old pontiff was expected to spend several days in hospital.

The surgery is the latest in a series of health concerns for the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics who has been pope for the past 10 years.

He arrived at Rome’s largest hospital, a short drive from the Vatican, at about 1130 local time (0930 GMT).

Francis had made no mention of the planned operation at his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday morning, where he appeared in good spirits.

The Vatican statement said the operation was necessary to repair a laparocele, a hernia that sometimes forms over a scar usually resulting from a previous surgery. It can also be caused by obesity or weakness of the abdominal wall muscles.

The pope’s medical team had decided in recent days that surgery, which will take place under a general anaesthetic, was required because the condition was causing painful, intestinal occlusions.

Francis had spent around 40 minutes at the same Roman hospital on Tuesday having a pre-operation procedure.

TRAVEL PLANS PUT IN PLACE

Francis was treated for five days at the same hospital at the end of March with a lung infection and last month skipped audiences for a day due to a fever. The hospital has a special 10th-floor suite reserved for popes

In July 2021 he had part of his colon removed in an operation aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis. He said earlier this year that the condition had returned.

The pope also often uses a wheelchair or a cane to walk because of persistent knee pain. Last year he he didn’t want to have an operation on his knee because the general anaesthesia for his colon surgery had brought disagreeable side-effects.

Despite his health issues, Francis maintains a busy schedule. The Vatican announced plans on Saturday for him to visit Mongolia on Aug.31-Sept.4, one of the more remote places he has travelled to.

Before that he is due to visit Portugal from Aug. 2-6 to attend the World Youth Day in Lisbon and visit the Shrine of Fatima. The Vatican on Tuesday released an official schedule for the trip, giving an indication it was confirmed.

(Writing by Keith Weir, reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Federico Maccioni, Crispian Balmer, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Maverick News

SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley's Royal Security bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley's Royal Security bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Cabinet to consider moving BRICS Summit to China
Maverick News

Cabinet to consider moving BRICS Summit to China
Joburg mayor blames DA-led coalition for city’s financial woes
Maverick News

Joburg mayor blames DA-led coalition for city’s financial woes
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Maverick News

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride

TOP READS IN SECTION

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Russia-Ukraine war into uncharted territory
Newsdeck

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Russia-Ukraine war into uncharted territory
I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Russia launches air strike on Kyiv, city official says attack repelled
Newsdeck

Russia launches air strike on Kyiv, city official says attack repelled
Apple unveils Vision Pro headset in search of post-iPhone future
Newsdeck

Apple unveils Vision Pro headset in search of post-iPhone future
Wildfires poised to scorch more land than ever in Canada this year
Newsdeck

Wildfires poised to scorch more land than ever in Canada this year

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.