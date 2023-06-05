Police arrested 31 people on Saturday, including a protester who was detained after entering the racecourse.
“We absolutely support people’s rights to peacefully protest, but we differentiate between this and unacceptable criminal behaviour,” said Chief Superintendent Clive Davies.
Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the 244th Epsom Derby.
Last year’s Epsom Derby was delayed after six protesters from Animal Rising, then named Animal Rebellion, entered the course and had to be removed by the police.
April’s Grand National was delayed by animal rights protesters, while more than 20 people were arrested at the Scottish Grand National.
(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Angus MacSwan in London.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet