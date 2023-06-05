Race horses compete in the Lotto Handicap stakes during Ladies' Day at the Epsom Derby in Epsom Downs, Britain, 2 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / NEIL HALL)

Police arrested 31 people on Saturday, including a protester who was detained after entering the racecourse.

“We absolutely support people’s rights to peacefully protest, but we differentiate between this and unacceptable criminal behaviour,” said Chief Superintendent Clive Davies.

Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the 244th Epsom Derby.

Last year’s Epsom Derby was delayed after six protesters from Animal Rising, then named Animal Rebellion, entered the course and had to be removed by the police.

April’s Grand National was delayed by animal rights protesters, while more than 20 people were arrested at the Scottish Grand National.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Angus MacSwan in London.)