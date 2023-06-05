Newsdeck

ANIMAL RIGHTS PROTEST

UK police release more than 30 people detained over Epsom Derby disruption

Race horses compete in the Lotto Handicap stakes during Ladies' Day at the Epsom Derby in Epsom Downs, Britain, 2 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / NEIL HALL)
By Reuters
05 Jun 2023
More than 30 people detained in connection with plans to disrupt Britain's Epsom Derby horse race have been released on bail, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested 31 people on Saturday, including a protester who was detained after entering the racecourse.

“We absolutely support people’s rights to peacefully protest, but we differentiate between this and unacceptable criminal behaviour,” said Chief Superintendent Clive Davies.

Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the 244th Epsom Derby.

Last year’s Epsom Derby was delayed after six protesters from Animal Rising, then named Animal Rebellion, entered the course and had to be removed by the police.

April’s Grand National was delayed by animal rights protesters, while more than 20 people were arrested at the Scottish Grand National.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Angus MacSwan in London.)

