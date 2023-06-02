Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

Sign language is set to become South Africa’s 12th official language after a long fight for recognition

Sign language is set to become South Africa’s 12th official language after a long fight for recognition
Sign Language during Gauteng Premier David Makhura visit to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on October 09, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
By Theo du Plessis
02 Jun 2023
0

Making South African Sign Language official is more symbolic than useful in the lives of a very marginalised community.

Sign language is on its way to become the 12th official language in South Africa after parliament recently agreed to amend the constitution to this end. The move will bring to fruition three decades of a struggle to empower the country’s deaf community. An official language has legal status in a state and serves as the language of administration (conducting day-to-day state business). The Conversation asked Theo du Plessis, an emeritus professor of South African Sign Language and Deaf Studies, for his insights.

What was the process leading to sign language becoming an official language?

Numerous attempts have been made since the adoption of the interim post-apartheid constitution in 1993 – in which South African Sign Language was not mentioned at all – to make it official. These included a formal request by the South African National Deaf Association (DeafSA) to the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALBin 1996. The board is constitutionally mandated to develop and promote the country’s current 11 official languages, and the non-bantu indigenous click languages – incorrectly referred to as “Khoisan” languages.

The board can’t give languages official status, so nothing came of the request. Eventually, another submission was made to the Constitutional Review Committee in February 2007. Two further submissions in 2013 and 2015 were made to parliament to recommend that South African Sign Language be made official.

In February 2020, the president announced the pending official recognition of sign language as the country’s 12th official language. Two years earlier, the United Nations had expressed concern about the slow pace of amending the constitution to recognise South African Sign Language.

Only on 25 May 2022 did cabinet approve the Constitutional Eighteenth Amendment Bill for public comment.

After public hearings in March 2023, the committee recommended the bill for approval. The National Assembly gave its approval to make South African Sign Language official on 2 May 2023. The National Council of Provinces has also approved and the president must sign the amendment as law.

In what ways will this benefit users of sign language?

To be honest, not in any meaningful way. The constitution obligates the government to use at least two official languages for the purposes of government administration. The Use of Official Languages Act, 2012 later made this at least three languages. So, there is no legal requirement that all 11 languages must be used. The official languages, therefore, have only symbolic value at most.

For all practical purposes, the current language regime is in fact dysfunctional. The state primarily uses only one language, English. One consolation is that the Use of Official Languages Act requires state entities to accommodate people who choose South African Sign Language as their preferred language when communicating with the state. Hearing people do not enjoy the same official language right to use their preferred language when communicating with the state.

What constitutional rights do sign language users currently enjoy?

First-language users of South African Sign Language already enjoy all the same individual language rights that hearing South Africans enjoy – in fact even more – without sign language being an official language. So, making their language official is not giving them access to any new rights.

Deaf people and persons with serious hearing loss already have the individual language rights that are guaranteed for all citizens – such as the right to access information, to cultural association, to non-discrimination on the basis of language and to interpretation in courts.

A provision of the South African Schools Act declares South African Sign Language official in public schools for the purposes of education.

How did the country decide which sign language to use?

There’s a lot of lexical variation in South African Sign Language. One of the earliest publications on the subject, from 1998, poses a similar question: South African Sign Language – one language or many? The authors, Debra Aaron and Philemon Akach, argue that the variation found in sign language is at most geographical and that these “dialects” all contain the same grammatical structure.

It signifies the existence of one national sign language. The Schools Act partly answers the question. It stipulates that the sign language to be used for education purposes will be the one approved by PanSALB. Usually, the language variety used in education is considered the standard variety of the official language.

The board is also working towards the further standardisation of the sign language. In collaboration with DeafSA, the first comprehensive electronic dictionary for South African Sign Language was made available last year.

The board has also set up a working group to further the standardisation initiative. The idea is not to create “one” sign language; rather to cultivate one standard for using South African Sign Language in higher functions – such as in parliament, government administration, universities and the courts.

In conclusion, making South African Sign Language official is more symbolic than useful.

The justice minister, in his motivation for making South African Sign Language official, echoes the claim made by DeafSA way back in 2007. It is that for the deaf (and hard of hearing persons) an official sign language will help this community to realise and enjoy their rights and human dignity, make them an integral part of South Africa and promote inclusivity.

However, the same people who have failed to realise existing rights will be responsible for trying to do so now, in the context of a largely dysfunctional and even more complex official language dispensation. I don’t envisage any significant changes in the lives of a very marginalised community who are being misled into expecting a better life for all. DM 

This story was first published in The Conversation. 

Theo du Plessis is a Professor Emeritus at the University of the Free State.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

George Fivaz's Eskom 'dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Maverick News

George Fivaz's Eskom 'dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
South Africa

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Maverick News

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
#MotiFiles: Moti Group granted secret court order muzzling investigative journalists
Maverick News

#MotiFiles: Moti Group granted secret court order muzzling investigative journalists
No More Mister Ice Guys: Russia, SA fail to take a climate stand at top Antarctic meeting in Finland
Maverick News

No More Mister Ice Guys: Russia, SA fail to take a climate stand at top Antarctic meeting in Finland

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA flower wins Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
South Africa

SA flower wins Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
The sun aligns between buildings in New York City, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The sun aligns between buildings in New York City, and more from around the world
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
XAPO BANK brings you stories of The Few: Part 1 of 4
Partner Content

XAPO BANK brings you stories of The Few: Part 1 of 4
We are Winnie and Nelson; Nelson and Winnie are us - a nation’s pain and triumph
DM168

We are Winnie and Nelson; Nelson and Winnie are us – a nation’s pain and triumph

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.