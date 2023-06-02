Newsdeck

WHAT IS UP?

Rishi Sunak refuses to hand over WhatsApp texts to UK’s Covid inquiry

Rishi Sunak. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Neil Hall)
By Bloomberg
02 Jun 2023
0

Rishi Sunak’s administration refused a demand from the UK’s Covid-19 inquiry to hand over former prime minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and pandemic diaries, setting up a legal battle that risks amplifying accusations of a cover-up.

The Cabinet Office on Thursday said it’s filing for a judicial review into the request for the unredacted documents by Heather Hallett, the retired judge appointed by the government itself to lead the inquiry. A spokesperson for the probe said in an email that a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The approach will open Sunak up to further accusations that he is attempting to cover up sensitive information, given that the requested documents are also likely to include his own correspondence with Johnson, as he was Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time.

The government has refused for days to hand over the documents, arguing they are “unambiguously irrelevant” to the official probe into how ministers and officials handled the coronavirus outbreak. But opposition politicians, families of Covid victims, doctors and even some members of his governing Conservative Party have urged him to comply.

“These latest smoke and mirror tactics serve only to undermine the Covid Inquiry,” Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner said in an emailed statement. “The public deserve answers, not another cover-up.

Shortly before the disclosure deadline on Thursday, Sunak told reporters he was “confident” in the government position. The Cabinet Office said in its submission that in any case, the WhatsApp messages provided by Johnson only cover the period after May 2021. The first lockdown began in March 2020.

The Tories’ preferred line about the pandemic is to focus on the roll-out of vaccines that ended lockdowns and allowed the economy to reopen. But that ignores more controversial aspects, including testing shortages, allegations of corruption and the deaths of thousands of older Britons in care homes despite government assurances that measures were in place to protect them.

Both Johnson and Sunak were fined for breaking rules imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19, while the former was also widely criticised for missing early emergency meetings about how the UK should respond to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Sunak’s signature “Eat Out to Help Out” programme to encourage people back into restaurants in the summer of 2020 triggered a backlash from health experts, who said it helped to spread coronavirus.

Bloomberg reported this week that the government’s top lawyer, James Eadie, had advised it not to share information with the inquiry by default, and to block the release of “politically sensitive” material about the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office argues that it has provided upwards of 55,000 documents, 24 personal witness statements and eight corporate statements to the inquiry, and that Hallett does not have the power to request the information she had demanded.

Hallett, though, says that everything should be disclosed and it is up to her to decide what is relevant to her work.

(With assistance from Alex Wickham.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

BRICS diplomat Sooklal rejects notion of moving summit away from SA to legally accommodate Putin
Maverick News

BRICS diplomat Sooklal rejects notion of moving summit away from SA to legally accommodate Putin
George Fivaz’s Eskom ‘dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Maverick News

George Fivaz’s Eskom ‘dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Maverick News

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
South Africa

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
Debt-limit deal wins House passage, easing US default concerns
Newsdeck

Debt-limit deal wins House passage, easing US default concerns
Nepali sherpa saves Malaysian climber in rare Everest 'death zone' rescue
Newsdeck

Nepali sherpa saves Malaysian climber in rare Everest 'death zone' rescue
Russia says U.S. accessed thousands of Apple phones in spy plot
Newsdeck

Russia says U.S. accessed thousands of Apple phones in spy plot
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Newsdeck

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.